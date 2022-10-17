Read full article on original website
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many events are happening this weekend throughout Central Ohio. The Buckeyes are back at Ohio Stadium, the Blue Jackets return to Nationwide Arena and of course, the Circleville Pumpkin Show is here!. Friday, October 21. Circleville Pumpkin Show in Circleville: The four-day celebration features family...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio reports over 11,000 COVID-19 cases over past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported over 11,000 COVID-19 cases for the past week. In the last week, Ohio has reported 11,097 cases, 422 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 27 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 74 deaths. Last Thursday, Ohio reported 8,535 new COVID-19 cases...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio AG sues 3 companies over 'shoddy design, workmanship' on Zane State College building
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing three companies for "shoddy design and workmanship" on a Zane State College building. The attorney general's office said the building has created a danger to students and staff and one entrance to the building has been closed due to the risk of falling debris.
myfox28columbus.com
State health leaders worried about winter COVID surge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new batch of COVID-19 variants is brewing, and some health experts said it could cause a surge in new cases this winter. The Ohio Department of Health said there's a way to fight it and keep family gatherings "normal" this holiday season. The main...
myfox28columbus.com
PUCO issues Special Reconnection Order for heating season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has issued its Special Reconnect Order for the upcoming heating season. The Special Reconnect Order helps Ohioans served by PUCO-regulated utilities reconnect or maintain electric and natural gas service during the winter heating season, which ends April 14, 2023.
myfox28columbus.com
Lancaster company receives $75M in federal funds for lithium-ion battery recycling factory
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio is one of a dozen states getting a chunk of $2.8 billion in federal grant money to make electric vehicle batteries. The Energy Department announced on Wednesday the grants that will be used to build and expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles.
myfox28columbus.com
Eight earthquakes felt in Idaho in last 30 days
BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — There have been eight earthquakes in the last 30 days in Idaho with a magnitude of 2.5 or higher. All of them have been in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountains in the central part of the state. Denise Kern, Idaho's Public Health Preparedness and...
myfox28columbus.com
Police chase ends in crash in Prairie Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A police chase in Prairie Township ended in a crash Friday morning. The accident happened at the corner of Sullivant Avenue and Industrial Mile. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop when the driver took off. They ended up...
