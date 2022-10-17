ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many events are happening this weekend throughout Central Ohio. The Buckeyes are back at Ohio Stadium, the Blue Jackets return to Nationwide Arena and of course, the Circleville Pumpkin Show is here!. Friday, October 21. Circleville Pumpkin Show in Circleville: The four-day celebration features family...
Ohio reports over 11,000 COVID-19 cases over past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported over 11,000 COVID-19 cases for the past week. In the last week, Ohio has reported 11,097 cases, 422 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 27 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 74 deaths. Last Thursday, Ohio reported 8,535 new COVID-19 cases...
State health leaders worried about winter COVID surge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new batch of COVID-19 variants is brewing, and some health experts said it could cause a surge in new cases this winter. The Ohio Department of Health said there's a way to fight it and keep family gatherings "normal" this holiday season. The main...
PUCO issues Special Reconnection Order for heating season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has issued its Special Reconnect Order for the upcoming heating season. The Special Reconnect Order helps Ohioans served by PUCO-regulated utilities reconnect or maintain electric and natural gas service during the winter heating season, which ends April 14, 2023.
Eight earthquakes felt in Idaho in last 30 days

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — There have been eight earthquakes in the last 30 days in Idaho with a magnitude of 2.5 or higher. All of them have been in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountains in the central part of the state. Denise Kern, Idaho's Public Health Preparedness and...
Police chase ends in crash in Prairie Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A police chase in Prairie Township ended in a crash Friday morning. The accident happened at the corner of Sullivant Avenue and Industrial Mile. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop when the driver took off. They ended up...
