Parkland, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Police investigating Lauderhill shooting that left two dead

Two men died from gunshot wounds in a Lauderhill parking lot Wednesday night, police say. Authorities have not yet identified a motive or suspects. Witnesses saw others involved in the shooting drive off in a vehicle before Lauderhill police arrived at the scene, according to Major Michael Santiago, a spokesperson for the Lauderhill police department. The two men were found “suffering from ...
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Fort Lauderdale Rape Case Solved After 23 Years: Police

A Minnesota woman had only been in Fort Lauderdale for one day when she was approached by a man who is now accused of raping her based on DNA evidence 23 years later, police said. Jesse Clinton Ganzy, 63, was booked into the Broward County Jail Wednesday and charged with...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Broward Teacher Arrested, Accused of Touching Girl Students in Class

A Broward County school teacher has been arrested and accused of caressing the legs of at least two girls in his first-grade class in Lauderhill. Damian Jude Francis, 44, is charged with lewd and lascivious conduct by a person over 18, records show. He was arrested Monday following an investigation...
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Shooting at Hotel in Miami-Dade

A man was hospitalized after a shooting at a Miami-Dade hotel early Friday, officials said. Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Estancia Hotel at 7685 Northwest 12th Street around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, the officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Man held in shooting death of teen girl in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a teen girl, authorities said.Police responded to NW 16th Avenue and 77th Terrace late Tuesday night after receiving a gunfire alert in the area from Shot Spotter.When police arrived, they found Tanecia McElliott, 17, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The girl was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition but died later, police said.The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Diamante Jean-Phillipe. Police said their investigation revealed that the victim and Jean Phillipe were involved in a verbal dispute, which escalated when he produced a firearm and shot her several times. Phillipe then fled from the scene on foot and was located a short time later in an abandoned residence, police said.Authorities said Phillipe was seen armed with a rifle.    He was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered.  Phillipe faces one count of second-degree murder with a weapon.        
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Missing Pembroke Pines Woman Found Dead in Doral After Search

A missing woman from Pembroke Pines was found dead in the city of Doral after a lengthy search, police said. Pembroke Pines Police said 20-year-old Daniela Elias went missing Wednesday from the 1300 block of East Golfview Drive after she reportedly took an Uber that was scheduled to arrive in the 7700 block of Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

A late-night fight on a Lake Worth street led to gunfire. Now a man's headed to prison for 50 years.

WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Broward County man to 50 years in prison in the December 2020 shooting death of a man in Lake Worth Beach. A jury found Kenny Valle-Parra guilty in June of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle in the death of 51-year-old Rigaberto Diaz-Mazariegos.
LAKE WORTH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant

Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

