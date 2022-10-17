Read full article on original website
Police investigating Lauderhill shooting that left two dead
Two men died from gunshot wounds in a Lauderhill parking lot Wednesday night, police say. Authorities have not yet identified a motive or suspects. Witnesses saw others involved in the shooting drive off in a vehicle before Lauderhill police arrived at the scene, according to Major Michael Santiago, a spokesperson for the Lauderhill police department. The two men were found “suffering from ...
wflx.com
Palm Beach State College student arrested for threat of mass shooting on campus
A Palm Beach State College student from Miami was arrested Friday for threatening to conduct a mass shooting on school campus. A detective with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to the security office of Palm Beach State College's Boca Raton campus on Thursday, October 13, 2022 in reference to the threat.
NBC Miami
Fort Lauderdale Rape Case Solved After 23 Years: Police
A Minnesota woman had only been in Fort Lauderdale for one day when she was approached by a man who is now accused of raping her based on DNA evidence 23 years later, police said. Jesse Clinton Ganzy, 63, was booked into the Broward County Jail Wednesday and charged with...
Florida 'Killer Clown': Trial delayed amid new details of ‘credible’ clown-sighting leads from 90s murder
Just days before jury selection was scheduled to begin in the decades-old 'Killer Clown' murder case, prosecutors have produced a 25-page file regarding other clown sightings.
NBC Miami
Broward Teacher Arrested, Accused of Touching Girl Students in Class
A Broward County school teacher has been arrested and accused of caressing the legs of at least two girls in his first-grade class in Lauderhill. Damian Jude Francis, 44, is charged with lewd and lascivious conduct by a person over 18, records show. He was arrested Monday following an investigation...
Click10.com
Man, 18, arrested for Miami-Dade murder while out on weapons charge
GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Detectives arrested an 18-year-old man who was out on a weapons charge on Wednesday morning after accusing him of using a “rifle-like firearm” to shoot and kill a victim in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. A ShotSpotter alert detected eight gunshots at about 8:35...
WSVN-TV
Attorneys say social media model, seen pleading for help in video, was physically abused, stabbed boyfriend in self-defense
MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released body camera video shows a social media model making a plea for help days before, authorities said, she stabbed her boyfriend to death, and her attorneys said the footage shows she was the victim in this relationship. The footage captured a City of Miami Police...
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Shooting at Hotel in Miami-Dade
A man was hospitalized after a shooting at a Miami-Dade hotel early Friday, officials said. Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Estancia Hotel at 7685 Northwest 12th Street around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, the officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
WPBF News 25
What's next for Nikolas Cruz, Parkland school shooter? Legal experts break down
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, jurors recommended Nikolas Cruz, convicted Parkland school shooter should spend the rest of his life in prison, without the possibility of parole. A sentencing hearing will take place on Nov. 1. In this hearing, the judge will officially announce the 17 life sentences...
WSVN-TV
Wife of US Customs and Border Protection officer fatally shot at gun range speaks out
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The wife of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer has been left devastated after her husband was killed during a training accident at a gun range. Meanwhile, an investigation into what happened at the range continues. “He was a great father to my children,...
Fired Riviera Beach cop wants job back
A fired Riviera Beach police captain is now headed to court to try to get his job back. Edgar Foster is suing for back pay, attorney’s fees, and to return to work with Riviera Beach police.
Palm Beach State College students relieved after arrest of fellow student
Students at Palm Beach State College are breathing a sigh of relief after a fellow student was arrested for making an online threat of a mass shooting.
Man held in shooting death of teen girl in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a teen girl, authorities said.Police responded to NW 16th Avenue and 77th Terrace late Tuesday night after receiving a gunfire alert in the area from Shot Spotter.When police arrived, they found Tanecia McElliott, 17, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The girl was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition but died later, police said.The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Diamante Jean-Phillipe. Police said their investigation revealed that the victim and Jean Phillipe were involved in a verbal dispute, which escalated when he produced a firearm and shot her several times. Phillipe then fled from the scene on foot and was located a short time later in an abandoned residence, police said.Authorities said Phillipe was seen armed with a rifle. He was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered. Phillipe faces one count of second-degree murder with a weapon.
margatetalk.com
Public ‘Should Not Be Tricked’: Judge Bars Margate Carnival Operator From Using Broward County Fair Name
A Broward County judge issued an injunction this month barring a Margate carnival operator from using the name of the long-running, nonprofit Broward County Fair, court records show. The Margate fair’s operator, Harlan Bast, used the name of the official Broward County Fair without the nonprofit fair’s permission, wrote Circuit...
NBC Miami
Missing Pembroke Pines Woman Found Dead in Doral After Search
A missing woman from Pembroke Pines was found dead in the city of Doral after a lengthy search, police said. Pembroke Pines Police said 20-year-old Daniela Elias went missing Wednesday from the 1300 block of East Golfview Drive after she reportedly took an Uber that was scheduled to arrive in the 7700 block of Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral.
WSVN-TV
Customs and Border Protection officer dead after shooting incident at SW Miami-Dade gun range
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Customs and Border Protection officer has died as a result of a shooting incident at a gun range during a training exercise. The incident was reported just after 10 a.m. at Trail Glades Range at 17601 SW 8th St., Wednesday. Miami Fire Rescue airlifted...
flkeysnews.com
Undersized lobsters land two Miami-Dade County men in Florida Keys jail, police say
Two Miami-Dade County men accused of violating fisheries laws in the Florida Keys were taken to jail. Both separate instances involved spiny lobsters, considered a delicacy both locally and abroad. On Thursday, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Investigator Chris Mattson arrested Oswald Pupo, 44, of Cutler Bay on misdemeanor...
A late-night fight on a Lake Worth street led to gunfire. Now a man's headed to prison for 50 years.
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Broward County man to 50 years in prison in the December 2020 shooting death of a man in Lake Worth Beach. A jury found Kenny Valle-Parra guilty in June of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle in the death of 51-year-old Rigaberto Diaz-Mazariegos.
Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant
Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
Click10.com
BSO detectives investigating death of 65-year-old man found on roadway in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit and Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are looking for witnesses who may have seen what occurred before a man was found unresponsive on a Pompano Beach roadway. The man was found Monday, Oct. 3, and he died 10 days...
