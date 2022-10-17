Read full article on original website
Central Michigan Life
Five year strategic plan comes to an end at 2022 State of the University Address
In his 2022 State of the University Address on Oct. 19, Central Michigan University's President Bob Davies reflected on the successes of the last two years and said he plans to rely on a tradition of change. The 2022 State of the University Address was the first in-person address since...
Central Michigan Life
Preview: CMU football prepared for ‘physical, much improved’ Bowling Green State
Heading into Week two of the season, Central Michigan football was favored to walk away from Kelly/Shorts Stadium with its first home win of the young season against South Alabama. Of course, that was not the actual outcome. Head coach Jim McElwain warned that this game would not be as...
Central Michigan Life
Club Create wants to 'keep arts alive' for adults with disabilities
Club Create (CC) is an art program for adults with disabilities that meets every second Thursday of the month from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Art Reach in Mount Pleasant. CC was introduced through Michigan Art’s Access, a Detroit based non-profit organization. Danny McQuarters, an education coordinator of Art...
Central Michigan Life
CMU field hockey drops nailbiter to Michigan State
On a cold and windy day, Central Michigan field hockey looked to defeat Michigan State and start its first winning streak of the year. However, the Spartans edged out CMU 3-2 scoring a goal in the final period. “I thought the team fought hard for four quarters," said head coach...
Central Michigan Life
Incoom named Reese's Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week
Central Michigan football defensive end Thomas Incoom has been named Reese’s Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week. The senior from Stone Mountain, Georgia, registered one sack in Saturday’s game against Akron to go along with a 63-yard fumble return for a go-ahead score in the final minutes.
Central Michigan Life
CMU falls to Buffalo despite promising start
Central Michigan soccer set the tone fourteen minutes into the game, scoring first against Buffalo who lead the Mid-American conference in New York on Thursday. However, the Bulls took advantage of a penalty kick shortly after ripping the lead from the Chippewas. Buffalo (12-1-3, 6-0-3) came out on top, clinching...
