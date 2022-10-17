ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Michigan Life

Club Create wants to 'keep arts alive' for adults with disabilities

Club Create (CC) is an art program for adults with disabilities that meets every second Thursday of the month from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Art Reach in Mount Pleasant. CC was introduced through Michigan Art’s Access, a Detroit based non-profit organization. Danny McQuarters, an education coordinator of Art...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

CMU field hockey drops nailbiter to Michigan State

On a cold and windy day, Central Michigan field hockey looked to defeat Michigan State and start its first winning streak of the year. However, the Spartans edged out CMU 3-2 scoring a goal in the final period. “I thought the team fought hard for four quarters," said head coach...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

Incoom named Reese's Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week

Central Michigan football defensive end Thomas Incoom has been named Reese’s Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week. The senior from Stone Mountain, Georgia, registered one sack in Saturday’s game against Akron to go along with a 63-yard fumble return for a go-ahead score in the final minutes.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

CMU falls to Buffalo despite promising start

Central Michigan soccer set the tone fourteen minutes into the game, scoring first against Buffalo who lead the Mid-American conference in New York on Thursday. However, the Bulls took advantage of a penalty kick shortly after ripping the lead from the Chippewas. Buffalo (12-1-3, 6-0-3) came out on top, clinching...
