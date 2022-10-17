ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Comments / 25

rhino
4d ago

please let them continue to approach wild animals. if you are dumb enough to think you can pet wild animals you should suffer the consequences of your actions.

Reply
48
Debbie Morales
4d ago

it's her fault. people just don't understand that they are in his house and you don't get close to them. that's what she gets.

Reply
5
Jakkob McCormick
4d ago

They’re in Estes park literally all year long. I live here. Why does this say September-October 😂😂 did they mean, “they’re in rut September-October?”

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Next steps announced for historic tourist stop along Colorado 14er

Denver officials have rolled out a rough blueprint for the near future of an iconic, historic destination undergoing major changes. While a decades-long family operation is set to end, Denver Parks and Recreation recently pledged limited services at Echo Lake Lodge while working toward a multi-year mission "to maintain and protect its rustic mountain character and setting well into the next century."
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Colorado murder suspect taken into custody in Trinidad

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody, suspected of killing a woman at a Colorado hotel. The Brighton Police Department is reporting 31-year-old Ricardo Perales Cordero was taken into custody on Wednesday by the Trinidad Police Department. Cordero is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder. Investigators believe Cordero...
TRINIDAD, CO
K99

Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State

Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
COLORADO STATE
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Estes Park says goodbye to a legend

On Saturday, October 22, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. for longtime Estes Park resident, Patricia “Pat” Ann Washburn at St. Bartholomew’s Church. With Washburn’s passing on September 18, the local community not only lost a dedicated resident involved with many organizations but a piece of Estes Park’s history.
ESTES PARK, CO
K99

These are the 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in the Denver Metro Area

Can you believe that Colorado is the number one state in the nation for car thefts? It seems rather unbelievable, but it is true. Thousands of vehicles are stolen every month in the state of Colorado, with both Denver and Aurora leading the way. According to KDVR, data from July...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Spot Check: Why Santiago's Isn't on Our Best Green Chile List

Every year, when Westword releases its annual list of the ten best places to find green chile in Denver, readers get hot about any of their favorites that were left off. One spot that gets a lot of love is Santiago's, a homegrown chain that started in 1991 and now has 29 company- and franchise-owned locations in Colorado.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy