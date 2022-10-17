Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
Free REVIVE! opioid overdose and naloxone education classes
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, in conjunction with Northwestern Community Services Board, will offer three more free, virtual REVIVE! Training classes before the end of June. These one-hour online classes provide an overview of how to recognize an opioid overdose, respond to an opioid emergency, and administer life-saving naloxone. Classes will be...
royalexaminer.com
Adele Hope Kline McDonald (1937 – 2022)
Adele Hope Kline McDonald, age 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away in the care of Blue Ridge Hospice, surrounded by her family, on Monday, October 17, 2022, after a long fight with Alzheimer’s. Adele was born on June 13, 1937, in Cook County, IL, to the late John...
royalexaminer.com
Ongoing staff challenges prompt action by School Board
To attract more licensed teachers to the Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) homebound instruction program, the Warren County School Board voted 4-1 to approve an increased hourly rate to $40 from $25 during its work session on Wednesday, October 19. School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Board Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi,...
WJLA
'We have grave concerns': Battle brewing over how to best widen Route 15 in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — It’s only a 6.5-mile drive up Route 15 from the city of Leesburg north to the quaint Village of Lucketts, but this bucolic stretch of road lined with produce stands, antique shops, and burgeoning subdivisions stands at the center of a bitter battle pitting conservationists, residents, and business owners over how each prioritizes progress.
Wexton vs Cao: What Thursday's debate means for Loudoun County
LEESBURG, Va. — At a time when some campaigns can’t agree to one debate, Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton and her Republican challenger, Hung Cao, came here to Leesburg’s National Conference Center for their third debate. "Business owners, you are the backbone of America. You built this country,...
fox5dc.com
What's happening this weekend in the DMV
WASHINGTON - This weekend the DMV will have some beautiful fall weather. Want to get out and enjoy it? D.C., Maryland and Virginia all have fun, festive events coming up this weekend where everyone can find something they'll enjoy. Here are some of the best fall events taking place Oct....
Inside Nova
Prince William supervisors give final approval to Quartz District in Dale City
A major development for Dale City is moving forward after county leaders’ approval Tuesday. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 7-0 to approve the Quartz District mixed-use project in Dale City. Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, was absent from the vote. The project is planned on 145 acres...
livability.com
Central Virginia Celebrates Black-Owned Wineries
Black-owned wineries tell the story of their craft and how business in the Central Virginia region is ripe for growth. ‘Wine doesn’t have to be this untouchable and unreachable societal thing.’. Black-owned wineries are among the smallest minority of winemakers. Still, Central Virginia is proud to have two: Sweet...
theburn.com
Exclusive: Duck Donuts headed to Loudoun County
Red alert. This is not a drill. Duck Donuts has signed a lease for its first location in Loudoun County. And the folks in South Riding are the lucky ones who will be neighbors to the new store. The Burn has learned that the uber-popular doughnut chain will be taking...
thsthepack.com
Scream: A Haunted House Experience in Leesburg
Scream, a haunted house attraction at Graydon Manor in Loudoun County, is a fall event open all weekends of October. The “post-apocalyptic world” themed haunted house provides a frightening and exciting experience. Many students at Tuscarora are volunteers at Scream, serving as actors, working on the event staff, or being on the makeup team.
royalexaminer.com
Woodstock man killed in single-vehicle motorcycle crash at I-81/I-66 interchange in Warren County Saturday
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Warren County. The crash occurred Saturday (Oct. 15) at 7:15 p.m. along Interstate 81 (SB) on the off-ramp to Interstate 66 (EB). A 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on I-81 when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off...
theburn.com
crossedsabres.org
The New Teen Curfew: Regulating Juvenile Evening Activities
For many, half of being a teenager, particularly in high school, means several expected privileges – staying up late, being by oneself more, driving, and overall independence.These can be exciting experiences, but this may not be the whole reality due to recent decision-making to prevent violent events with teens. According to The Washington Post, Prince George’s County and the District of Columbia (DC) are placing a curfew on minors.
GoFundMe Campaign will Help Woodbridge Business Rebuild After Fire
People may have passed Penny’s Used Parts salvage yard many times over the last 60 years. Or maybe they have interacted with the generations of Archies at the black-owned Woodbridge business. Whatever the memory may be, the family business burned down at the end of September and destroyed plenty of parts and family history. A GoFundMe with a goal of $100,000 has been created to help rebuild the business.
royalexaminer.com
Stratford University closure followed several years of problems with accreditor
Many college students who were on track to graduate from Stratford University are realizing they will need to redo some of their studies or end them entirely following the recent closure of the for-profit institution. Mushiya Tshibaka, a former nursing student and mother of three, said she was only five...
wsvaonline.com
Shenandoah County Authorities Search for Basye Couple
BASYE, Va – Shenandoah County authorities are looking for a couple involved in an abduction. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, deputies responded to the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in the Basye area shortly before 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. At this point, authorities...
Woman hit by SUV in Fairfax County dies day later
Police said the driver of the SUV left initially but came back after seeing the damage to the SUV.
Fairfax County property owners could face fine for invasive bamboo starting in 2023
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A new ordinance in Fairfax County will go into effect at the beginning of 2023 that requires property owners to maintain invasive grass, or they will face a fine. The running bamboo ordinance will start on Jan. 1, 2023. Running bamboo is a fast-growing, invasive...
Full of hot air? Virginia balloon festival faces criticism over crowds, long wait times
MANASSAS, Va. — For thousands of people, the Prince William County Balloon Festival sounded like a spectacular event in this weekend's glorious weather. But now scores of them are complaining online that the fair was a disaster. Peggy Sparks was so excited about hot air balloons firing off just...
Prince William Police investigating apartment burglary
It was determined that someone took the key to the apartment, as well as a GPS from the resident's unlocked car and went inside some time between 12:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. that day.
