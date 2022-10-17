People may have passed Penny’s Used Parts salvage yard many times over the last 60 years. Or maybe they have interacted with the generations of Archies at the black-owned Woodbridge business. Whatever the memory may be, the family business burned down at the end of September and destroyed plenty of parts and family history. A GoFundMe with a goal of $100,000 has been created to help rebuild the business.

