Stephens City, VA

royalexaminer.com

Free REVIVE! opioid overdose and naloxone education classes

Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, in conjunction with Northwestern Community Services Board, will offer three more free, virtual REVIVE! Training classes before the end of June. These one-hour online classes provide an overview of how to recognize an opioid overdose, respond to an opioid emergency, and administer life-saving naloxone. Classes will be...
WINCHESTER, VA
royalexaminer.com

Adele Hope Kline McDonald (1937 – 2022)

Adele Hope Kline McDonald, age 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away in the care of Blue Ridge Hospice, surrounded by her family, on Monday, October 17, 2022, after a long fight with Alzheimer’s. Adele was born on June 13, 1937, in Cook County, IL, to the late John...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Ongoing staff challenges prompt action by School Board

To attract more licensed teachers to the Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) homebound instruction program, the Warren County School Board voted 4-1 to approve an increased hourly rate to $40 from $25 during its work session on Wednesday, October 19. School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Board Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi,...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WJLA

'We have grave concerns': Battle brewing over how to best widen Route 15 in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — It’s only a 6.5-mile drive up Route 15 from the city of Leesburg north to the quaint Village of Lucketts, but this bucolic stretch of road lined with produce stands, antique shops, and burgeoning subdivisions stands at the center of a bitter battle pitting conservationists, residents, and business owners over how each prioritizes progress.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

What's happening this weekend in the DMV

WASHINGTON - This weekend the DMV will have some beautiful fall weather. Want to get out and enjoy it? D.C., Maryland and Virginia all have fun, festive events coming up this weekend where everyone can find something they'll enjoy. Here are some of the best fall events taking place Oct....
WASHINGTON, DC
livability.com

Central Virginia Celebrates Black-Owned Wineries

Black-owned wineries tell the story of their craft and how business in the Central Virginia region is ripe for growth. ‘Wine doesn’t have to be this untouchable and unreachable societal thing.’. Black-owned wineries are among the smallest minority of winemakers. Still, Central Virginia is proud to have two: Sweet...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theburn.com

Exclusive: Duck Donuts headed to Loudoun County

Red alert. This is not a drill. Duck Donuts has signed a lease for its first location in Loudoun County. And the folks in South Riding are the lucky ones who will be neighbors to the new store. The Burn has learned that the uber-popular doughnut chain will be taking...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
thsthepack.com

Scream: A Haunted House Experience in Leesburg

Scream, a haunted house attraction at Graydon Manor in Loudoun County, is a fall event open all weekends of October. The “post-apocalyptic world” themed haunted house provides a frightening and exciting experience. Many students at Tuscarora are volunteers at Scream, serving as actors, working on the event staff, or being on the makeup team.
LEESBURG, VA
theburn.com

crossedsabres.org

The New Teen Curfew: Regulating Juvenile Evening Activities

For many, half of being a teenager, particularly in high school, means several expected privileges – staying up late, being by oneself more, driving, and overall independence.These can be exciting experiences, but this may not be the whole reality due to recent decision-making to prevent violent events with teens. According to The Washington Post, Prince George’s County and the District of Columbia (DC) are placing a curfew on minors.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

GoFundMe Campaign will Help Woodbridge Business Rebuild After Fire

People may have passed Penny’s Used Parts salvage yard many times over the last 60 years. Or maybe they have interacted with the generations of Archies at the black-owned Woodbridge business. Whatever the memory may be, the family business burned down at the end of September and destroyed plenty of parts and family history. A GoFundMe with a goal of $100,000 has been created to help rebuild the business.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Shenandoah County Authorities Search for Basye Couple

BASYE, Va – Shenandoah County authorities are looking for a couple involved in an abduction. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, deputies responded to the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in the Basye area shortly before 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. At this point, authorities...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA

