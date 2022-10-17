‘It’s hard to exist’: Transgender community grapples with ban on gender-affirming health care Medicaid coverage

Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO