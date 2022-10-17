Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform
Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned.The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.According to Daily Mail, the blunder was made when 198 VIP users were sent an email announcing Kanye’s acquisition of the platform. But instead of adding recipients via the blind carbon copy (BCC) email function, the person who sent out the email accidentally used the carbon copy (CC) function.Besides Ivanka and Don Jr.’s fiancée,...
TMZ.com
Kanye West Files for 'Good to Hear From You Bitch' Trademark After Online Beef
Kanye West hopes to turn his online trolling into a money-making business move ... filing to trademark phrases he's used in social media bashings against former friends. Ye recently filed to trademark the phrases, "Good to hear from you bitch" and "Tremendez." Both were used in his fiery back and forth with his former friend Tremaine Emory.
TMZ.com
Balenciaga Ends Relationship with Kanye West
Kanye West has just had one of his most important relationships in the fashion world ended ... Balenciaga has reportedly cut ties with Ye. According to Women's Wear Daily, Kering, the French fashion house parent company to Balenciaga has released a statement saying, "Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist."
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
TMZ.com
Radio DJ Peter Rosenberg, Mentioned by Kanye, Says Anti-Semitic Rants Are Scary
Peter Rosenberg says it's startling to hear Kanye West drop his name during his anti-Semitic rants, but doesn't believe Kanye has the ability to influence folks enough to cause harm. The famous radio DJ joined us on "TMZ Live" and talked about Kanye singling him out, and if there was...
TMZ.com
Kodak Black Campaigns For Kanye to Not Run Against Trump in 2024
Kodak Black can't stomach the thought of Kanye West becoming president in 2024 ... and that's largely due to the Florida rapper's allegiance to Donald Trump. An incredulous Kodak took to IG Live Wednesday night to slam Ye's recent claims on "Drink Champs" he had the support and backing of Jay-Z and Beyonce for his next crack at the Oval Office.
TMZ.com
George Floyd's Daughter Could Go After Candace Owens $250M Kanye West Lawsuit
1:50 PM PT -- Candace Owens just responded to what Gianna's legal team told us, saying, "What I love so much about George Floyd family's lawyers is how they keep talking to TMZ about "lies" in my documentary but keep neglecting to specify what the lies were! My documentary told NO LIES. They are simply angry that we exposed theirs and are running PR for BLM."
TMZ.com
50 Cent Calls Son 'Attention-Seeker' for TMZ Interview
50 Cent is responding to his son Marquise's TMZ Hip Hop interview ... and it doesn't sound like father and child will be enjoying the upcoming holidays together. The G-Unit rapper was the latest guest on "The Breakfast Club," and when asked about the chance of a reunion, 50 dismissed the notion -- claiming if Marquise really wanted to mend fences, he wouldn't have sat down with us to tell his side of the story.
TMZ.com
Simone Biles Denounces Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween Costumes, 'We Ain't Having It'
Considering being Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween? Simone Biles says you better think twice about the costume ... telling people it's NOT okay to wear the 'fit. "im just gon go head and say it," the Olympic gold medalist announced on Twitter on Tuesday, "put the jeffrey dahmer costumes back in the closet. we ain't having it!!!!!!"
Comments / 0