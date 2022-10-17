ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Impaired man parked at Rowley weigh station caught with collection of firearms, ammo, drugs

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
ROWLEY, Mass. — A man who was parked at a weigh station in Rowley was arrested over the weekend after a state trooper found a collection of illegal firearms, ammunition, and drugs in his vehicle, authorities said.

Stewart Silvestri, 24, of Brookline, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Newburyport District Court on charges of eight counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, 25 counts of possession of a large-capacity weapon or feeding device, multiple counts of possession of a large-capacity firearm in commission of a felony and improper storage of a large capacity firearm, possession of a silencer, possession of a firearm while under the influence, operating under the influence of drugs, and possession of Class A, B, and E narcotics, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A trooper responding to a report of an erratic driver who had pulled into a weigh station on the southbound side of Interstate 95 shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday found Silvestri sitting in a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander that was parked in a dark corner.

State police say the trooper spotted a handgun with a 50-round drum magazine in plain sight in the vehicle and another handgun under the driver’s seat.

In total, troopers located seven polymer handguns and an AR-style short-barreled rifle, as well as 34 magazines, 22 various firearm components, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, according to state police.

Silvestri, who was allegedly under the influence of drugs at the time of his arrest, was also said to be found in possession 42 grams of cocaine, 53 suboxone strips, 167 Xanax pills, and 15 grams of liquid GHB.

State police noted that Silvestri may have obtained the weapons in New Hampshire.

An investigation remains ongoing.

