23-year-old driver of Jeep Liberty killed in Prince George single-vehicle crash
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Hopewell resident was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Prince George County Sunday evening.
Police said investigations revealed 23-year-old Deanna Elliott was driving a Jeep Liberty northbound near the 10300 block of Prince George Drive around 7 p.m. when she veered off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and traveled across the opposite side of the road before hitting a tree on Oct. 16.
Elliott was left with life-threatening injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
