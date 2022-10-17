ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parade

Paulina Porizkova Bares it All to Promote New Book in New Photo

Paulina Porizkova is gearing up for the release of her upcoming book with a powerful message on social media. The model, 57, took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 21 to share a topless photo of herself covered only by a copy of her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful.
TheDailyBeast

Angelina Jolie Tapped to Play Opera Icon Maria Callas

Angelina Jolie has been cast to play opera legend Maria Callas in a biopic from Spencer and Jackie director Pablo Larraín. According to Variety, the film will tell the story of the Greek-American diva’s life through her final days in Paris, where she died of a heart attack at the age of 53 in 1977. “I take very seriously the responsibility to Maria’s life and legacy. I will give all I can to meet the challenge,” the Maleficent star said. Larraín called Jolie, 47, “a supremely brave and curious artist.”Read it at Variety
TMZ.com

Killer Horror Movie Memorabilia Up For Auction

Halloween is right around the corner, and some die-hard fans are getting the chance to get their hands on some actual props from their favorite horror flicks. Prop Store online auction house has a ton of gear -- from Freddy to Jason and more -- about to go up on the block, but the prices might scare the you-know-what outta you.

