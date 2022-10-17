Read full article on original website
Paulina Porizkova Bares it All to Promote New Book in New Photo
Paulina Porizkova is gearing up for the release of her upcoming book with a powerful message on social media. The model, 57, took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 21 to share a topless photo of herself covered only by a copy of her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful.
Olivia Wilde Makes Sure To Be Good Mom After Allegedly Giving Away Family Dog
Olivia Wilde may not love the family dog, but she sure loves her children. The actress was spotted being a good mom Tuesday on the heels of reports she upset the family by allegedly getting rid of the family pooch, Gordon, to spend more time with Harry Styles. Olivia was...
Fan Asks Cardi B to High School Homecoming Dance as She Leaves Court
Cardi B's back in court for a new legal battle ... a development a bunch of local teenagers is fully aware of because one of 'em showed up at court to offer her a night of dancing!!!. Cardi was leaving court in Santa Ana, CA Wednesday when a swarm of...
Angelina Jolie Tapped to Play Opera Icon Maria Callas
Angelina Jolie has been cast to play opera legend Maria Callas in a biopic from Spencer and Jackie director Pablo Larraín. According to Variety, the film will tell the story of the Greek-American diva’s life through her final days in Paris, where she died of a heart attack at the age of 53 in 1977. “I take very seriously the responsibility to Maria’s life and legacy. I will give all I can to meet the challenge,” the Maleficent star said. Larraín called Jolie, 47, “a supremely brave and curious artist.”Read it at Variety
Killer Horror Movie Memorabilia Up For Auction
Halloween is right around the corner, and some die-hard fans are getting the chance to get their hands on some actual props from their favorite horror flicks. Prop Store online auction house has a ton of gear -- from Freddy to Jason and more -- about to go up on the block, but the prices might scare the you-know-what outta you.
