New York City, NY

Man killed girlfriend hurt during violent fight inside Bronx basement

A 46-year-old man was stabbed and killed after getting into a fight with another man inside and East 147th Street basement and Mott Haven at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the New York City Police Department. Anthony Carty, 46 suffered a stab wound to the body during the argument oh, and a 49-year-old woman who police said is the victim's girlfriend was also injured during the fight. The New York City Police Department said Gregory St. Surin has been charged for murder and attempted murder. St. Surin allegedly strangled the woman during the altercation.
BRONX, NY
Teen caught with loaded gun at Brooklyn high school: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenage student was allegedly found in possession of a loaded handgun at a Crown Heights high school on Friday, according to officials. The dean at Middle College High School at Medgar Evers on Carroll Street near Nostrand Avenue stopped the 17-year-old around 10 a.m. because he allegedly smelled of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Man sought in Brooklyn shooting had a gun when caught for fare evasion at Coney Island subway station, said cops

A person of interest in a Brooklyn shooting was armed with a loaded .357 magnum pistol when officers arrested him for fare evasion at the Coney Island subway station, cops said Thursday. It was the second time in two days that cops found a gun on someone trying to skirt the fare at the Stillwell Ave. stop, police and MTA officials said. Wilfredo Serrano, 20, was caught entering the station ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Baby was inside car when it was stolen in North Jersey

It was a terrifying moment for the owner of a stolen car, made worse when it was realized that a three-month-old baby was in the back seat of the car as the thief drove away. The incident happened at around 8 p.m. Tuesday night in Newark. Police later located the car with the baby safe and unharmed, but abandoned by the car thief. Multiple government agencies were involved in the search including the US Department of Homeland Security. 3 hours later the vehicle was found in the baby was taken to University Hospital for medical attention.
NEWARK, NJ
Man pushed into subway tracks in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police say an innocent man was pushed onto the subway tracks Friday. Chopper 2 was over the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station in Brooklyn. That's where police say, around 2:45 p.m., a suspect randomly pushed a 32-year-old man. Thankfully the victim was able to get up from the tracks before a train came. He was treated and is OK. Police are still looking for a suspect. 
BROOKLYN, NY
Man Arrested for 2 Brooklyn Robberies on Same Corner 1 Day Apart

A man who robbed two women in separate incidents at the same Brooklyn intersection was busted, police said Tuesday. Timothy Thompson, 42, was hit with robbery, assault, and harassment, among other charges, according to a criminal complaint. Police caught up to Thompson on Monday after he robbed a 39-year-old woman...
BROOKLYN, NY
Man dragged to death in Queens after grabbing car door: NYPD

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (PIX11) — A man was dragged to his death on a Rockaway Beach street after he grabbed the door handle of a car and the driver took off, according to authorities. The man, a 27-year-old whose name has not yet been made public, was found unresponsive near Beach 87th Street and Rockaway […]
QUEENS, NY
