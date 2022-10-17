Read full article on original website
Commuter pushed onto Brooklyn subway tracks in unprovoked attack: police
A stranger pushed a commuter onto the subway tracks unprovoked at a Bushwick station on Friday, according to police. The suspect shoved the person onto the tracks just before 3 p.m. at the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station, officials said.
Man killed girlfriend hurt during violent fight inside Bronx basement
A 46-year-old man was stabbed and killed after getting into a fight with another man inside and East 147th Street basement and Mott Haven at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the New York City Police Department. Anthony Carty, 46 suffered a stab wound to the body during the argument oh, and a 49-year-old woman who police said is the victim's girlfriend was also injured during the fight. The New York City Police Department said Gregory St. Surin has been charged for murder and attempted murder. St. Surin allegedly strangled the woman during the altercation.
Teen arrested for bringing loaded gun in backpack into Brooklyn HS for 'protection'
A Brooklyn teen student was arrested after school officials allegedly found the student carrying a loaded gun in his backpack Friday morning, authorities said.
Man stabbed in Queens by someone who asked if he was in gang
A suspect repeatedly stabbed a man in Queens after first asking him if he was in a gang, which sparked a violent dispute, police said Friday.
Teen caught with loaded gun at Brooklyn high school: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenage student was allegedly found in possession of a loaded handgun at a Crown Heights high school on Friday, according to officials. The dean at Middle College High School at Medgar Evers on Carroll Street near Nostrand Avenue stopped the 17-year-old around 10 a.m. because he allegedly smelled of […]
Man sought in Brooklyn shooting had a gun when caught for fare evasion at Coney Island subway station, said cops
A person of interest in a Brooklyn shooting was armed with a loaded .357 magnum pistol when officers arrested him for fare evasion at the Coney Island subway station, cops said Thursday. It was the second time in two days that cops found a gun on someone trying to skirt the fare at the Stillwell Ave. stop, police and MTA officials said. Wilfredo Serrano, 20, was caught entering the station ...
Baby was inside car when it was stolen in North Jersey
It was a terrifying moment for the owner of a stolen car, made worse when it was realized that a three-month-old baby was in the back seat of the car as the thief drove away. The incident happened at around 8 p.m. Tuesday night in Newark. Police later located the car with the baby safe and unharmed, but abandoned by the car thief. Multiple government agencies were involved in the search including the US Department of Homeland Security. 3 hours later the vehicle was found in the baby was taken to University Hospital for medical attention.
Man pushed into subway tracks in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Police say an innocent man was pushed onto the subway tracks Friday. Chopper 2 was over the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station in Brooklyn. That's where police say, around 2:45 p.m., a suspect randomly pushed a 32-year-old man. Thankfully the victim was able to get up from the tracks before a train came. He was treated and is OK. Police are still looking for a suspect.
Man wanted for slashing NYPD tires in the Bronx
Police released video Thursday of the suspected vandal in the tire-slashing at Kelly Street and Westchester Avenue in Longwood just after 12 p.m.
Man stabbed in stomach, robbed outside Queens home
The 29-year-old victim was in front of a home on 24th Street, near 23rd Avenue, in Astoria around 1:40 a.m. when another man came up and knifed him.
VIDEO: Woman, 19, groped then punched during dispute in Brooklyn; suspect sought
Police are searching for a man who groped a woman then punched her in the face following a dispute earlier this month, according to authorities.
VIDEO: Man knifed in chaotic corner clash in E. Harlem, suspect sought
A man was stabbed as he and another man fought on a Manhattan street corner, police said Tuesday as they released video of the skirmish in a search for the suspected stabber.
Man Arrested for 2 Brooklyn Robberies on Same Corner 1 Day Apart
A man who robbed two women in separate incidents at the same Brooklyn intersection was busted, police said Tuesday. Timothy Thompson, 42, was hit with robbery, assault, and harassment, among other charges, according to a criminal complaint. Police caught up to Thompson on Monday after he robbed a 39-year-old woman...
VIDEO: At-large gunman ambushes victim who was fatally shot, run over in the Bronx
Police released new video Tuesday as they search for the gunman who ambushed a Bronx man who was fatally shot and run over by a fleeing vehicle on Saturday morning.
2 men rob Brooklyn supermarket of $5K in cash
The NYPD is searching for two men wanted for robbing a Brooklyn supermarket on Monday evening, making away with thousands in cash.
Man booted out of Brooklyn nightclub shoots gun in air: NYPD
The NYPD is searching for a man captured on video firing a gun outside of a Williamsburg nightclub late last month.
VIDEO: Woman robbed at knifepoint on Queens street, suspect sought
The NYPD is searching for a man wanted for robbing a woman’s purse at knifepoint on a Queens street last week, authorities said.
VIDEO: 2nd person sought in shooting death of Bronx NYCHA employee
Police on Monday released video of a second gunman wanted in the August fatal shooting a Bronx NYCHA maintenance worker.
Man dragged to death in Queens after grabbing car door: NYPD
ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (PIX11) — A man was dragged to his death on a Rockaway Beach street after he grabbed the door handle of a car and the driver took off, according to authorities. The man, a 27-year-old whose name has not yet been made public, was found unresponsive near Beach 87th Street and Rockaway […]
50-Year-Old Arrested in NYC Subway Death, Transit System's 5th Fatality in 2 Weeks
A 50-year-old Queens man has been arrested in the subway death of a 48-year-old from the same borough who fell to the tracks and was hit by an oncoming train as they fought about a phone, police sources and officials said Tuesday. Carlos Garcia faces a single charge of manslaughter...
