It was a terrifying moment for the owner of a stolen car, made worse when it was realized that a three-month-old baby was in the back seat of the car as the thief drove away. The incident happened at around 8 p.m. Tuesday night in Newark. Police later located the car with the baby safe and unharmed, but abandoned by the car thief. Multiple government agencies were involved in the search including the US Department of Homeland Security. 3 hours later the vehicle was found in the baby was taken to University Hospital for medical attention. While the baby was The post Baby was inside car when it was stolen in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO