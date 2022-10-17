Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
The Rise of the Dragon: Preview of the House of the Dragon Art Book
HBO's House of the Dragon is a big hit. Even as the series wraps up its first season, Penguin Random House is releasing The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynasty, Volume 1. This hardcover art book gives fans a deeper look at the characters and mythology fueling the Game of Thrones prequel.
IGN
The Silent Hill: Townfall Trailer Audio Is Hiding a Secret Message
There's more than meets the eye (and ear) to the already ominous Silent Hill: Townfall trailer, as NoCode and Annapurna have hidden a secret message within its audio. Following a tease from co-producer NoCode's creative director Jon McKellan that the trailer includes some secrets, Reddit user MilkmanEX extracted its audio and converted it to an MP3. When viewing the audio's spectrogram, at around 52 seconds in, the secret message appears.
IGN
Netflix Live-Action Death Note Series Finds A Writer - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Netflix is taking another stab at a live-action Death Note adaptation, this time making it a Death Note live-action series. Halia Abdel-Meguid will be writing and executive producing for the Duffer brothers’ Upside Down Pictures. Is this what the #Anime needs? Yet another adaptation of the Death Note anime franchise? We have live-action versions of #DeathNote, Yu Yu Hakusho and One Piece coming to Netflix. In other entertainment news, the Black Adam producer is mad about the leaks, and IGN Playlist is here!
IGN
Neo: The World Ends With You - Steam Release Trailer
Neo: The World Ends With You is available now on Steam. Check out the latest trailer to meet the characters, and get ready to explore Tokyo as Rindo, leader of the Wicked Twisters, as you battle to survive and win the “Reapers’ Game.”
IGN
Apex Legends Season 15: Catalyst Lore Explained
Apex Legends next season Eclipse revealed their new legend Catalyst. We got the lore trailer revealing Catalyst’s backstory and motivations for joining the Apex games. Just in case you missed it, here’s everything you need to know about Catalyst’s background.
IGN
Presence: Exclusive Trailer and Poster for New Supernatural Thriller
Is it madness or the supernatural? That’s the dilemma facing the protagonist of the upcoming thriller Presence, the trailer for which can be seen exclusively here on IGN. You can watch it via the player above or the embed below. Directed by Christian Schultz from a screenplay co-written with...
IGN
Darth Vader to Glimpse the Future of the Star Wars Universe in Star Wars: Revelations #1
2023 is going to be a huge year for the Star Wars franchise, between the return of The Mandalorian, the debut of Star Wars: Ahsoka and the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi. Marvel Comics is cooking up some big plans for next year, and readers will get their first taste of what's to come in Star Wars: Revelations #1.
IGN
The Peripheral Season 1 Review - Episodes 1-6
The Peripheral premieres globally Oct. 20 on Prime Video. Surprisingly, there hasn’t been an overabundance of author William Gibson’s noir cyberpunk getting adapted to film or television. He’s certainly heavily inspired some seminal sci-fi films like The Matrix and Strange World. But Prime Video’s series take on The Peripheral, based on Gibson’s book of the same name, is the first direct adaptation via executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Vincenzo Natali. A complicated tale set in the near futures of 2032 and 2070, it explores how technology is amplified as a conduit for war, atrocities, connection, and perhaps the salvation of the human species. Despite being slickly produced with top-notch visuals, The Peripheral sags under the weight of a story with too many plotlines to follow that aren’t that compelling and a criminally sluggish pace.
IGN
Silent Hill 2 Remake Announced From Bloober Team, First Look at Pyramid Head
It's official: after months of rumors and speculation, Konami is remaking Silent Hill 2. During today's Silent Hill Transmission event, Konami showcased a three-minute trailer that provided a look at the famously foggy town in 4K. In addition to providing glimpses of Pyramid Head and other notable elements from the original game, the trailer confirmed that Bloober Team will handling development and that it will utilize the Unreal Engine. It will be a PS5 console exclusive while also releasing on Steam.
IGN
Let's Talk About: Disney Plus MCU Shows. What's Your Ranking Now That She-Hulk is Done?
The MCU began with Iron Man and continued to find success by building out individual characters in their movies, all building up to significant crossover events that captured the hearts of many Marvel fans. Now that we are quite a few phases in, we've begun seeing the end of various storylines in the MCU.
IGN
Deal Alert: Save 37% Off the 2022 Marvel Dice Throne 4 Hero Box Card Game
Most of the board game deals that go on sale are tried and true classics that were released within the past decade. Occasionally, if the sale is especially good, we'll see some board game deals released within the past few years. It's rare to find a substantial discount on a popular board game released in the current year. Well, today is that rare day. Amazon has the 2022 Marvel Dice Throne 4 Hero Box for only $31.87. That's a 37% savings. If you missed out on the Kickstarter last year, this is by far the deal you can get.
IGN
Decision to Leave Review
Decision to Leave is now in theaters. It’s a pretty neat trick for a director to lure you into his story under the guise of a murder mystery and then reveal he’s actually been laying the groundwork for an exquisite love story the whole time. With Decision to Leave, director Park Chan-wook is arguably at his most playful and romantic, artfully unspooling the story of a potential Black Widow being chased by a dogged but empathetic detective whose fascination for one another grows into something profound.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Hands-On Preview - Everything We Know
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are less than a month away, and I was lucky enough to go hands-on with a special demo build, specifically of Pokemon Scarlet. I could explore a large area and tackle three main story tasks in any order, and I opted to get a taste of as many things as I could in the hour I had, including the Let’s Go! feature, picnics, a Starfall Street challenge, a Gym Test and battle, plus, character customization. Here are my hands-on impressions of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with summaries of everything we know about the games so far.
IGN
Missing - Official Trailer
Depressed and in debt following the death of his wife, Santoshi (Jiro Sato) tells his young daughter he has found a way out. Pointing to a reward note, he vows to find the infamous serial killer “No Name” (Hiroya Shimizu) and cash in, claiming to have seen the man in the flesh a few days earlier. Kaeda (Aoi Ito) cannot take her aloof father seriously. But when he goes missing without a trace, she starts to fear the worst—and must begin looking for him.
IGN
Batman Spawn: DC's Jim Lee Reveals Dynamic Cover Art for the Superhero Crossover
The upcoming Batman Spawn #1 is tracking to become the best-selling comic book of 2022 by a wide margin, and it's no secret why. This crossover special not only reunites the two superhero icons for the first time since 1994, it's also a reunion between Spawn's creator, Todd McFarlane, and his former collaborator Greg Capullo. But Capullo isn't the only DC artist tackling the Batman/Spawn pairing this time. DC's Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee is one of several superstar artists providing variant covers for this issue.
IGN
Disney Dreamlight Valley Is the Animal Crossing-like Game I Needed
I am what you might call a casual gamer. I enjoy playing video games, but I don't always have the time to dive into giant open-world RPGs. It's for this reason that cozy games like Animal Crossing and Disney Dreamlight Valley have always appealled to me. These are titles that you can play at your own convenience for any amount of time and enjoy every second of it. There is a deep comfort in stress-free games like these that always calls to me.
IGN
The Internet Mourns the Dog in Resident Evil 4 Remake
Capcom recently showed off a hefty chunk of gameplay from the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake, and fans noticed one key, heartbreaking difference. In the original Resident Evil 4, there's an adorable pup stuck in a bear trap that Leon stumbles upon. The player can help free the dog from the trap, and the dog will return to help you out in a boss battle a bit later on. In Resident Evil 4's upcoming remake, it seems that's no longer the case.
IGN
IGN x PLAION A Plague Tale: Requiem Artwork Competition Terms & Conditions
Ziff Davis International Ltd. 1. By participating in the A Plague Tale: Requiem Artwork Competition (the "Promotion") promoted by Ziff Davis International Ltd. (the "Promoter"), you agree to these Official Terms & Conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”). When you enter the Promotion, these Terms and Conditions become a contract between you and the Promoter, so read them carefully before participating. This contract includes, without limitation, an indemnification by you of the released parties listed below and a limitation of your rights and remedies.
IGN
Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher - Daily Life of a Kaiju Trainer Trailer
Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher, the game that is an intersection of Ultraman and Monster Rancher, is available now on Nintendo Switch. In this new trailer for Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher, join assistant trainer Holly to learn all about your duties as a trainer, how to obtain Kaiju partners, get a breakdown of tournaments, and more.
IGN
Super Smash Bros. Creator Shares Secret Footage of Original N64 Prototype - IGN Daily Fix
Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai has revealed footage from the game’s original N64 prototype - and it shows a surprisingly fully-formed version of the game. Konami has revealed the system requirements for its newly announced Silent Hill 2 Remake, and running all the recreated horror goodness is going to require a hefty PC setup. IGN has an awesome new way to keep track of your video game library and your shamefully large backlog.
Comments / 0