The Peripheral premieres globally Oct. 20 on Prime Video. Surprisingly, there hasn’t been an overabundance of author William Gibson’s noir cyberpunk getting adapted to film or television. He’s certainly heavily inspired some seminal sci-fi films like The Matrix and Strange World. But Prime Video’s series take on The Peripheral, based on Gibson’s book of the same name, is the first direct adaptation via executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Vincenzo Natali. A complicated tale set in the near futures of 2032 and 2070, it explores how technology is amplified as a conduit for war, atrocities, connection, and perhaps the salvation of the human species. Despite being slickly produced with top-notch visuals, The Peripheral sags under the weight of a story with too many plotlines to follow that aren’t that compelling and a criminally sluggish pace.

5 HOURS AGO