IGN
Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher - Daily Life of a Kaiju Trainer Trailer
Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher, the game that is an intersection of Ultraman and Monster Rancher, is available now on Nintendo Switch. In this new trailer for Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher, join assistant trainer Holly to learn all about your duties as a trainer, how to obtain Kaiju partners, get a breakdown of tournaments, and more.
IGN
Apex Legends Season 15: Catalyst Lore Explained
Apex Legends next season Eclipse revealed their new legend Catalyst. We got the lore trailer revealing Catalyst’s backstory and motivations for joining the Apex games. Just in case you missed it, here’s everything you need to know about Catalyst’s background.
IGN
King of the Hat - Early Access Launch Trailer
King of the Hat is a 2D party platformer with an arry of attacks, plenty of different stages and support for local and online play. Avaliable now on Steam via Early Access.
IGN
Persona 5 Royal - Official Finish ‘Em Trailer
Join the Phantom Thieves in Persona 5 Royal and check out the latest exciting trailer for the RPG to see characters and more. The game is available to play now with Xbox Game Pass or buy now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows.
IGN
Mutant Football League - Official 2022 DLC Trailer
A brand new season of Mutant Football League brings exciting DLC to the game! Four all new over-the-top teams enter the MFL each sporting their own deadly home stadium and killer theme song avaliable now in Mutant Football League.
IGN
Disney Dreamlight Valley Is the Animal Crossing-like Game I Needed
I am what you might call a casual gamer. I enjoy playing video games, but I don't always have the time to dive into giant open-world RPGs. It's for this reason that cozy games like Animal Crossing and Disney Dreamlight Valley have always appealled to me. These are titles that you can play at your own convenience for any amount of time and enjoy every second of it. There is a deep comfort in stress-free games like these that always calls to me.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Hands-On Preview - Everything We Know
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are less than a month away, and I was lucky enough to go hands-on with a special demo build, specifically of Pokemon Scarlet. I could explore a large area and tackle three main story tasks in any order, and I opted to get a taste of as many things as I could in the hour I had, including the Let’s Go! feature, picnics, a Starfall Street challenge, a Gym Test and battle, plus, character customization. Here are my hands-on impressions of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with summaries of everything we know about the games so far.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Hero Tips: Sojourn
Command the battlefield as Overwatch 2's new Damage hero, Sojourn, with these tips and tricks to get you started. For more on Overwatch 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/overwatch-2/
IGN
No Man's Sky Nintendo Switch vs PS4 Performance Review
No Man's Sky Waypoint 4.0 has now released on Nintendo's Switch, porting the universe into your hands. The sheer scale of the game is a tight fit for the Switch's hardware specs as it offers multi-player, procedural world generation, and limitless planets to explore. Just how well does this monumental title translate to the mobile form factor? What has been sacrificed from the PS4 version? Graphics, performance, loading, and much more are covered here in our IGN performance review.
IGN
Two Point Campus - Halloween Trailer
Two Point Campus' Halloween update features new items, costumes, and a new challenge mode. Watch the trailer to see what to expect in this spooky update and get ready to survive a zombie invasion. Two Point Campus' Halloween update is available now.
IGN
Why Persona 5 Royal is the Ideal Starting Point for the Series
Persona 5 Royal has now arrived on Xbox and PC allowing a new audience to experience the game for the first time. If you fancy dipping into a series that mixes supernatural turn-based combat with time-management and social simulator elements, here's four reasons why Persona 5 Royal is the ideal starting point. Sponsored by ATLUS and XBOX.
IGN
Send Us Your Horror Game Suggestions for IGN's Upcoming Face-Off!
When you look at the current landscape of games today, we have new horror franchises popping up and expanding the genre in terrifying new ways. Meanwhile, classic franchises like Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and Dead Space continue to build on their horrific legacy with new entries of their own. As...
IGN
The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie - Opening Movie Trailer
Check out the thrilling opening movie from The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie for a peek at the characters, foes, and more. Three different legends are about to unfold. Determine the fates of Rean Schwarzer, Lloyd Bannings, and the mysterious “C” in this climactic chapter of The Legend of Heroes series.
IGN
Pilotwings 64's New Frame Rate Is Breaking the Game
An improved frame rate on Pilotwings 64 is causing problems on Nintendo Switch. The classic flight sim came to Nintendo Switch Online via the Expansion Pak earlier this month, boasting an improved frame rate compared to its original N64 release. Unfortunately, it’s making certain parts of the game unplayable.
IGN
Gotham Knights - How to Unlock Co-op Multiplayer
One of the big draws of Gotham Knights is being able to play online co-op with another person. However, you will need to do a couple things in order to unlock multiplayer. For more on Gotham Knights, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/gotham-knights.
IGN
Silent Hill 2 Remake: Trailer Breakdown
Silent Hill 2 is being remade by the Bloober team, and with the Silent Hill transmission dropping the first trailer, we figured we’d put that key in the ignition and rev up some Easter eggs, throwbacks, and secrets. Let's dive in on everything we found in the first trailer for the upcoming survival horror game, the Silent Hill 2 remake.
IGN
Overwatch 2's Latest Skin Is Only Available at McDonalds
Overwatch 2's latest skin is an Epic-grade Tracer costume only available at McDonalds, and seemingly only in Australia. As reported by Dot Esports, developer Blizzard and McDonalds have united for the promotion that rewards the Overwatch 2 "Tracer Lightning" skin to anyone who orders a Big Mac, McChicken, or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets combo through the MyMacca's App.
IGN
The Internet Mourns the Dog in Resident Evil 4 Remake
Capcom recently showed off a hefty chunk of gameplay from the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake, and fans noticed one key, heartbreaking difference. In the original Resident Evil 4, there's an adorable pup stuck in a bear trap that Leon stumbles upon. The player can help free the dog from the trap, and the dog will return to help you out in a boss battle a bit later on. In Resident Evil 4's upcoming remake, it seems that's no longer the case.
IGN
Silent Hill 2 - Official Announcement Trailer
Check out the trailer for Silent Hill 2, the upcoming remake of the 2001 psychological horror game. Reunite with main protagonist James Sunderland following a mysterious letter from his late wife, Mary, and search for clues in the terrifying namesake town, teeming with nightmarish monsters. Developed by Bloober Team in...
IGN
New Genshin Impact Anime Trailer Isn't a Tease of Ufotable's Project
HoYoverse, the company behind Genshin Impact, Tears of Themis, and others, has released a new animated Genshin Impact trailer called "Scenery and Sentiment: Mondstadt Edition" that showcases Genshin Impact's first region. In it, notable NPCs from Mondstadt are shown briefly throughout, living their lives in and around the windswept town....
