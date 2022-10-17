ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
90min

MLS Cup Playoffs Round One best players - ranked

The first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs is complete with the Conference Semi-Finals set. As you might expect, there was plenty of drama in each and every game, and nobody made it through without a helping hand from one of their huge stars. So, who has lit up the...
TEXAS STATE
90min

Andre Blake earns his third MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award

Andre Blake has been named the 2022 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. The Philadelphia Union figure made history in receiving this year’s honor, standing as the only goalkeeper to earn the title three times. He first picked up the award in 2016, before claiming it a second time in 2020.
90min

FC Cincinnati miss out on MLS Cup goal but Pat Noonan proud of 'growth'

FC Cincinnati's incredible 2022 campaign finally came to an end on Thursday but for Pat Noonan, this is just the beginning. After three successive Wooden Spoons, the Orange and Blue finally qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs, finishing fifth in the Eastern Conference and even coming from behind to beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 away in Round One.
CINCINNATI, OH
90min

Philadelphia Union 1-0 FC Cincinnati player ratings: Flach fires Union into Eastern Conference Final

The Philadelphia Union booked their place in the Eastern Conference Final with a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati on Thursday night. Heading into the MLS Cup Playoffs as the top seed in the East, the Union had plenty of pressure on their shoulders on Thursday. Cincinnati, meanwhile, went to Subaru Park full of confidence after their Round One comeback win over the New York Red Bulls.
CINCINNATI, OH
90min

90min

932
Followers
11K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy