Inside the Kardashian-Jenner kids’ epic Halloween party

By Riley Cardoza
 4 days ago

A spooky celebration!

The Kardashian-Jenner kids created “memories to last a lifetime” with an extravagant Halloween party over the weekend.

Khloé Kardashian documented the bash’s epic decor via her Instagram Stories, from a spider balloon arch to hanging witch hats.

The little ones snacked on themed treats, from ghost-shaped cookies and candy corn to vampire fang gummies and festive cupcakes.

The 38-year-old reality star’s daughter, True, 4, was all smiles making crafts with her cousins.

Kourtney Kardashian’s 7-year-old son, Reign, also attended the celebration, as well as Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago, 4, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, 5.

The cousins made slime and painted before posing for silly snaps with fake eyeballs and teeth.

On her own Instagram Story, Kim, 41, posted pictures from a pumpkin patch trip, as well as a carving session.

The house was decked out in decorations.
The Skims creator also thanked Kourtney, 43, and Travis Barker for a Halloween-themed gingerbread house she received from them on Sunday.

Dream Kardashian smiled in a witch hat.
“So cute,” Kim said of the sweet “situation,” which featured her and her four children’s names.

Khloé was gifted the same concoction, but the house did not reveal the name of her and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson ‘s 2-month-old son.

Instead, Kourtney and the Blink-182 rocker, 46, addressed it to Khloé, True and “Baby.”

The Good American co-creator welcomed her son via surrogate in July. While footage of the birth aired on “The Kardashians” in September, Khloé has yet to reveal her baby boy’s name or share a photo.

The little ones all received gingerbread houses from Kourtney Kardashian over the weekend.
According to Kim and Thompson, 31, the infant “looks just like True.”

Khloé, however, denied the siblings’ resemblance during the episode, noting that the infant has “lots of hair.”

Dee
3d ago

well I have to say it’s actually about time you actually let the kids actually be kids instead of trying to turn them into small little adults like they’re always trying to do by pushing maturity down their throats so it’s actually really cool to see the kids actually being kids and enjoying the spooky season

