Here's What Ben Simmons Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Ben Simmons met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Zion scores 25 points in return, Pelicans rout Nets 130-108
Zion Williamson returned from a one-year absence with 25 points and nine rebounds, powering the New Orleans Pelicans to a season-opening 130-108 rout of the Brooklyn Nets
Lakers Reportedly Turned Down Notable Russell Westbrook Trade
It's far from a secret that the Los Angeles Lakers tried to move star guard Russell Westbrook this past offseason. But they apparently had an offer on the table at one point. During a Twitter thread on Tuesday, Utah Jazz insider Tony Jones of The Athletic said that the Jazz were willing to give a sizable haul for Westbrook. He told a Twitter user that they offered Mike Conley, Rudy Gay and Bojan Bogdanovic along with a 2023 first-rounder in exchange for Westbrook and two Lakers first-round picks.
NBA official Tony Brown passes away
NEW YORK — Longtime NBA official Tony Brown passed away today surrounded by his family, friends and fellow officials after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 55. “We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength,...
‘That’s what makes us great’: Zion Williamson gushes on Pelicans weapons after throttling Kevin Durant, Nets
Zion Williamson couldn’t be prouder of his New Orleans Pelicans teammates after they destroyed the Brooklyn Nets with a balanced effort in their season opener. Williamson made an emphatic return to the NBA after missing out the whole 2021-2 campaign due to a foot injury, banking 25 points on top of nine rebounds, three assists and four steals. However, they wouldn’t have been able to beat the Nets 130-108 had it not for the contributions of the rest of the starters and their bench.
Pelicans vs. Nets Betting Preview: How to Bet Zion Williamson's Return
Nets Odds -3 Over/Under 230.5 (-110 /-110) Odds via FanDuel. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here. The NBA season has officially begun, and Wednesday night brings us a battle between two teams with high expectations in the New Orleans Pelicans and the Brooklyn Nets. Both New Orleans and Brooklyn made it...
5 takeaways from Warriors' season-opening win vs. Lakers on ring night
SAN FRANCISCO — Five takeaways from the Warriors’ 123-109 victory over the Lakers at Chase Center during NBA opening night on Tuesday. The Warriors will likely remember plenty about ring night nearly four months after winning their fourth NBA title in the past eight seasons. “I was very...
Darius Garland leaves Cavs' loss at Toronto with cut inside eyelid
TORONTO (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland left Wednesday’s season-opening loss at Toronto in the second quarter after injuring his left eye in a collision with Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland was bleeding from a cut inside the left eyelid...
5 takeaways from Suns' 22-point comeback win against Mavs
PHOENIX — Footprint Center, scene of a 2022 Western Conference semifinals stomping, turned into the site of redemption Wednesday night for the Phoenix Suns, which rallied from a 22-point deficit to defeat the Dallas Mavericks, 107-105. Damion Lee drained a 10-foot fadeaway for the game winner in front of...
Score Predictions for Hornets vs Pelicans
The All Hornets staff predicts who will win tonight's game between Charlotte and New Orleans.
Chuck Checks In - 10.21.22
GAME NIGHT FROM Washington DC. Bulls 1-0 at Wizards 1-0. 6PM CT. Radio: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini: Pre: 5:45 CT. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 6PM CT. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 37ppg. Wizards: Beal : 23ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 17per. Wizards: Kuzma:...
The Chase Down Pod - First Takeaways
The Cavaliers season has begun with a loss on the road in Toronto. Carter and Justin weigh in on Donovan Mitchell's debut, Darius Garland's injury, the new look starting lineup and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect...
"Purple Is Back" | New Era Of Utah Jazz Basketball Set To Begin
For Jazz Nation, it's been the most eventful offseason in a long time. The past 174 days have been some of the most suspenseful, surprising, and exhilarating times to be a fan — and it’s just the beginning. A new era of Jazz basketball starts on October 19...
Referees and players remember Tony Brown for his cool and fair ways
MIAMI – In a league in which emotions often run hot, referee Tony Brown knew better than to meet fire with fire. That was something for the NBA’s players and coaches, not for somebody in his job. “Tony was one of those referees, he never let us get...
Hornets Announce Starting Five vs Pelicans
Here are the starting lineups for tonight's game.
NBA launches “NBA Forever” campaign in conjunction with Marvel Studios
Victor Oladipo has something to prove. After a full round of sixes and a lone seven score in the 2018 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, he prepares for his final dunk of the night. Oladipo tosses the ball a couple of times against the backboard, and heads over to the crowd where he’s met by Chadwick Boseman sitting courtside. Gifted a Black Panther mask, he faces Boseman, thanks him with his hands across his chest – a symbol now known by millions around the world as the signature of the superhero.
Watch: Jazz's Lauri Markkanen posterizes Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert with vicious dunk
The NBA season is young, but Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has filed his nomination for dunk of the year. Midway through the first quarter of Friday's matchup between the Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves, Markkanen posterized one of the league's most feared defenders. Markkanen took a bounce pass from point...
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets prediction, pick, odds: Pelicans, Hornets off to good starts
Two teams that both dominated in their first game meet on Friday night. The difference here is that the Hornets took it to the lowly Spurs while the Pelicans blew out the star-studded Brooklyn Nets. Our choice feels clear. We'll ride the early promising results out of New Orleans and take the Pelicans -6.5. — Griffin Carroll, Yardbarker.
At last, the Pelicans have a strong, clear-cut starting five. Here's a look at the entire team
The Pelicans open their season at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when they face the Brooklyn Nets in the Barclays Center — and for the first time in a long time, New Orleans' NBA team appears to have a clear-cut starting five. Here's a look at each player, as well as...
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Heat (10.19.22)
The Chicago Bulls tip-off their 57th season with a visit to Miami to take on the Heat in the first of three get togethers for the 2022-23 season. The last time Chicago opened in Miami was October 31, 2006, with the Bulls stampeding over the then defending NBA Champions, 108-66. Kirk Hinrich led Chicago’s attack with a game-high 26 points, while Dwyane Wade was the only Heat player to reach double figures with a team-best 25.
