ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Taylor Swift Is Going Big for Her ‘Midnights’ Lyric Reveals: Here’s the First One

By Anna Chan
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Go big or go home! Taylor Swift ‘s highly anticipated 10th studio album is just days away, and the pop superstar has more reveals planned leading up to the set’s release. Swifties got a taste of Midnights at — surprise — midnight Monday morning (Oct. 17) when a line of lyrics appeared in a very prominent spot: a giant billboard in New York City’s Times Square.

At twelve on the dot, a dark and cloudy scene took over the massive billboard. At the top, it read “Taylor Swift Midnights.” Below that was the first set of lyrics: “I should not be left to my own devices.”

Related

Everything We Know About Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' So Far

10/17/2022

“When the clock struck Midnight in NYC, lyrics from #TSMidnighTS made their first appearance,” Spotify’s Instagram account captioned a video of the reveal. “Where to next?”

The lyric reveal is in partnership with Spotify. According to the music streaming platform, more lyrics are coming this week, with a different set to be unveiled on billboards in various cities around the world.

The lyric snippet display wasn’t the only thing Swift shared with fans at midnight Monday. She also revealed the rollout plan for the 13-set album . Coming Thursday during the third quarter of the NFL game on Prime Video will be the album’s teaser trailer. Three hours after the album’s release on Oct. 21 will be what the star teases will be a “special very chaotic surprise,” followed by the music video for “Anti-Hero” at 8 a.m. ET. A second music video — the track has not yet been revealed — will come days later on Oct. 25.

See the first lyric reveal below:

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Billboard

Bebe Rexha ‘Shocked But Grateful’ for Global Success of ‘I’m Good (Blue),’ Hints at Mystery Album

In a sea of out-of-left-field hit songs this year (Kate Bush, anyone?), David Guetta and Bebe Rexha‘s “I’m Good (Blue)” stands out as one of the most unpredictable. Guetta and Rexha’s throwback dance-floor filler interpolates Eiffel 65’s 1999 novelty hit “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” (itself an unexpected success story), and as Rexha tells Katie & Keith on the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast (listen to the new episode below), the collab was actually made years ago and then unearthed by savvy fans. Related Here Are the Lyrics to David Guetta & Bebe Rexha's 'I'm Good (Blue)' 10/18/2022 “[David] had played it at a festival after we...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Shares Something Sweet That ‘Kept Me Up at Night’ While Writing ‘Midnights’

When Taylor Swift first announced her fast-approaching 10th studio album Midnights, she shared that its songs were based on “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.” But what exactly kept the pop star tossing and turning? In an exclusive series filmed in partnership with Spotify, she’s been revealing exactly that. Two short videos filmed by Swift appeared earlier this week on the streaming service’s Midnights pre-save page, and as of Wednesday (Oct. 19), the “All Too Well” singer has added two more. In each of the four videos, she shares one concept that she fixated on during her...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Encourages Fans to Vote: ‘Only 20 Midnights Until Midterm Elections’

Taylor Swift is encouraging Swifties to do their civic duty. With less than 48 hours left to go until the release of her new album Midnights, the pop star took to Instagram to remind fans that there’s not much time before another very important event goes down: the midterm elections. “It’s time to vote early!” she wrote on her Story. “There are only 20 midnights until the 2022 United States Midterm Elections on November 8.” Related Taylor Swift Unveils More Lyrics in Nashville & Brazil at Stroke of Midnight, Just Like ‘Clockwork&rsquo… 10/19/2022 “If you’re in Tennessee, you can cast your ballot today through November...
TENNESSEE STATE
Billboard

Lana Del Rey Says She Lost Unreleased Music & Book After Her Devices Were Stolen

Lana Del Rey took to social media on Instagram this week to share a series of videos explaining that her laptop, hard drives and camcorders were stolen from her car while she was out on Melrose Place in Los Angeles. As a result, the star shared that she lost a 200-page manuscript for her upcoming book from Simon & Schuster, which she had not backed up and must start over. And while she erased the contents of the laptop remotely, Del Rey said she still is noticing unreleased songs being leaked online. “Please don’t listen to the music if you hear it...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Which of Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Lyric Reveals Is Your Favorite So Far?

Swifties, Midnights release day is almost here! Taylor Swift is unveiling her 10th studio album on Friday (Oct. 21), and leading up to the release, the pop star teamed up with Spotify to plant mysterious electronic billboards in five cities around the world, each of them programmed to display a singular line from an unnamed song on Midnights at the stroke of midnight local time. From New York and Nashville to Mexico City and London, we want to know which of the Midnights lyric reveals is your favorite. Let us know by voting below. More from BillboardNBA YoungBoy & Nicki Minaj Team Up for 'I Admit': ListenBTS' Jin Surprise Releases 'Super Tuna,' 'Abyss' And 'Tonight' For Streaming: ListenTaylor Swift's 'Midnights' Is Here: Stream It Now
Parade

Paulina Porizkova Bares it All to Promote New Book in New Photo

Paulina Porizkova is gearing up for the release of her upcoming book with a powerful message on social media. The model, 57, took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 21 to share a topless photo of herself covered only by a copy of her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful.
TMZ.com

James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Christina Aguilera Gives ‘Beautiful’ a Modern Update With Powerful New Music Video

Don’t you bring her down today. Christina Aguilera unveiled a new music video for her classic single “Beautiful” on Wednesday (Oct. 19) to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album Stripped. The updated visual sends the song’s powerful message straight into 2022 as it depicts kids and teens grappling with the onslaught of negative messaging on social media, body dysmorphia, plastic surgery, depression and suicidal ideation. Related Christina Aguilera Celebrates 'Stripped' 20th Anniversary: 'I Truly Made Music That Represented Who… 10/19/2022 “Every day is so wonderful/ Then suddenly, it’s hard to breathe/ Now and then, I get insecure/ From all the pain, I’m so...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Drops ‘Midnights’ Teaser During Thursday Night Football, And It Looks Like a Lot of Music Videos Are Coming

Hours before Taylor Swift‘s Midnights hit stores and streaming services, the pop superstar teased her 10th studio album during the Thursday Night Football game on Oct. 20 between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals. After an introduction from Swift herself, a visual spectacle was unleashed on fans, that appears to show a series of scenes from music videos — possibly for all 13 tracks on her new album. Credits at the end of the teaser revealed a cast of featured characters, in alphabetical order: Jack Antonoff, Laith Ashley, Mike Birbiglia, Laura Dern, John Early, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Haim (Alana, Danielle & Este),...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Billboard

Taylor Swift‘s ‘Midnights’: A Personal, Emotionally Potent Late-Night Check-In (Critic’s Take)

Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, Midnights, was introduced to us as an exercise in restlessness. “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night,” Swift wrote in August while announcing the project, “a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face.” This explanation for Midnights makes sense in the context of its arrival. Less than two years after the unexpected, two-pronged opus of Folklore and Evermore, and smack in the middle of her extended process of re-recording (and expanding) her first six studio albums, Swift certainly did not need to...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Trailer Will Debut During Thursday Night Football: How to Watch for Free

Countdown to Midnights! Taylor Swift will premiere the trailer for her heavily anticipated album during tonight’s (Oct. 20) Thursday Night Football game between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals. Related Thursday Night Football: How to Watch Games on Prime Video for Free 10/20/2022 The Grammy winner made the announcement in a video posted on Twitter on early Thursday. “Hey guys it’s Taylor, if you tune in to the Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime, I’m going to be showing a first look at the secret projects that I’ve been working on very hard for a very long time, for the Midnights...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Billboard

Liz Truss Gets Hilariously Played Off U.K. TV to Taylor Swift‘s ‘Blank Space’

So it’s gonna be forever… or it’s gonna go down in flames. Liz Truss may be out as U.K. prime minister, but one of the country’s major news channels sent her off with a montage set to a Taylor Swift smash. While the outgoing politician lasted just 44 days in office before resigning, the cheeky tribute was particularly fitting considering she posted a selfie with the superstar back in 2019 while attending the BAFTAs. Related Which of Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Lyric Reveals Is Your Favorite So Far? 10/20/2022 A reporter for Channel 4 News opened the segment by saying, “Miss Truss said that her favorite...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Reflects on Midnights: ‘A Wild Ride of an Album’

After months of teases and ballgames, the journey to Taylor Swift’s Midnights has reached its conclusion. Now, another trip begins, as Swifties everywhere drop everything, absorb the new record and share their thoughts online. TayTay herself has entered the discussion. In the small hours, as the album trended on social media, the pop superstar reflected on her latest LP, her 10th studio effort, and first since her Billboard 200 chart-leader Evermore from 2020. “Midnights is a wild ride of an album and I couldn’t be happier that my co pilot on this adventure was Jack Antonoff,” she writes, thanking her buddy, years-long collaborator...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Chaotic Surprise’ Is ‘Midnights (3am Edition),’ Featuring 7 Extra Tracks

Taylor Swift promised a “special very chaotic surprise” in the wee hours, and she didn’t disappoint, dropping a trove of extra Midnights tracks — seven in total. Related Taylor Swift Attends Her Own Funeral in Spooky 'Anti-Hero' Music Video: Watch 10/21/2022 As the clock struck 3 a.m. ET, or midnight on the West Coast, Swift released what she’s calling her “3am tracks.” “Surprise!” she wrote on social media. “I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Says Ina Garten Made Her Think of Cooking as ‘Self-Care‘ Instead of a ‘Chore’

Taylor Swift penned a thoughtful tribute to Ina Garten in a new cover story about the famous chef for Food Network magazine, released Wednesday (Oct. 19). “I’ve been lucky enough to meet Ina a few times and get to know the magnificent woman behind the TV show and the cookbooks,” the superstar wrote of the chef, otherwise known as the Barefoot Contessa, adding, “She’s one of those people who is even better, funnier, warmer than you’d hoped her to be. “My most potent memories of Ina come from when I first discovered her TV show,” Swift continued. “I was in my...
Billboard

Zach Bryan Shares His Favorite Taylor Swift Song — and the One His Girlfriend Makes Him Sing for Her

Zach Bryan‘s songs have dotted the Billboard country charts over the past year, but he recently revealed he’s also a fan of another singer-songwriter with strong country ties: Taylor Swift. Bryan recently shared his enthusiasm for Swift’s upcoming album Midnights, which releases Friday, Oct. 21. Related Everything We Know About Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' So Far 10/20/2022 “miss swift what are the vibes at midnight good morning everybody and happy almost sweekend, get in we’re going crying,” Bryan tweeted Thursday (Oct. 21). That message prompted one of his followers to ask the singer about his favorite Swift songs. “‘August,’ for sure,” Bryan responded, referring to a track...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Billboard

BTS’ Jin Surprise Releases ‘Super Tuna,’ ‘Abyss’ And ‘Tonight’ For Streaming: Listen

Hours after Jin surprised fans with news that he’d debut his new solo single “The Astronaut” live at Coldplay‘s upcoming Buenos Aires show, the BTS singer delivered yet another gift for ARMY. At midnight on Friday, Oct. 20, Jin’s three solo songs “Super Tuna,” “Abyss” and “Tonight” became available across all streaming services via BIGHIT MUSIC. Previously, the singles released between 2019-2021 were only available across the group’s SoundCloud and YouTube accounts. Let’s break down the three songs for those needing a refresher. Released in June 2019 as part of BTS’ sixth-anniversary celebrations, “Tonight” was Jin’s first entirely original solo song uploaded...
Billboard

The Rudeboyz, Maluma & Adam Levine Unleash Reggaeton Track ‘Ojala’: Stream It Here

Just days after announcing their collaboration, The Rudeboyz, Maluma and Adam Levine have released “Ojalá,” a sultry reggaeon track, on which the Maroon 5 frontman sings in Spanish for the first time. The new song — produced by Maluma’s longtime collaborators The Rudeboyz — finds the Colombian star and Levine trading verses about losing a girl and getting over the heartbreak. They both declare: It won’t be easy getting over them. “Ojalá” is the debut single from The Rudeboyz’s upcoming debut album. The track arrived alongside a music video directed by Diane Martel via NEON16 & Sony Music Latin. The three-minute...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Attends Her Own Funeral in Spooky ‘Anti-Hero’ Music Video: Watch

To celebrate the release of her highly anticipated 10th studio album Midnights, Taylor Swift dropped her first music video of the album era on Friday (Oct. 21) and Swifties will be dissecting this one for a while. Related Taylor Swift's 'Midnights': A Personal, Emotionally Potent Late-Night Check-In (Critic's Take) 10/21/2022 The super dramatic clip for “Anti-Hero” features Swift attending her own funeral, Tom Sawyer-style, doing shots and drinking wine straight from the bottle with her party hard doppelgänger and blowing up to 50-foot giant Tay size for a trippy Alice in Wonderland-style dinner party crash. “Track three, ‘Anti-Hero,’ is one of my favorite songs...
Billboard

NBA YoungBoy & Nicki Minaj Team Up for ‘I Admit’: Listen

NBA YoungBoy is celebrating his 23rd birthday with the release of his brand new album Ma, I Got a Family, which features a fresh new collaboration with Nicki Minaj titled “I Admit.” The rap duo previously teamed up on Mike WiLL Made-It’s 2020 single “What That Speed Bout!?” The Ma, I Got a Family cover art features YoungBoy with his sweet family, including his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle and their two children. The release marks YoungBoy’s fifth drop of 2022 following his Colors mixtape in January and The Last Slimeto in August. In March, he and DaBaby unveiled a collaborative project titled Better Than You and...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy