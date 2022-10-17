Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho Residents Heard Bald Eagle ‘Crying’ After Tree Housing Its Nest Was Removed
The recent removal of a tree on private property in North Idaho has caused concern for neighbors as the tree reportedly contained a bald eagle’s nest. “That’s where the nest used to be,” said Pat Volkar to news outlets. Volkar is a neighbor who could view the eagle’s nest from his den. “It’s like a little bit of magic has been taken away when they took that nest down.”
Mule Deer Doe Shot and Left to Waste on Idaho Field, Officials Investigating
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is requesting help from the public to find whoever killed a mule deer doe and left her body to rot. A doe was found in a private field near Inkom off East Green Canyon Road, Idaho News 2 reports. The incident most likely occurred at night on October 10th or early morning on October 11th.
Alaskan Snow Crab Season Closed: Experts Name ‘Key Culprit’ in Mass Die-Off
As fishermen continue to voice their outrage about the cancelation of Alaskan snow crab season, experts weigh in about the “key culprit” in the crab species’ mass die-off. CBS News reports that an annual survey of the Bering Sea floor by the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration...
Angler Catches New Hampshire State Record Channel Catfish
The Granite State has a new state-record channel catfish. Scott Alexander Jr. of Sullivan, New Hampshire, caught the 15-pound, 12.8-ounce cat on Sept. 27 in the Connecticut River near Hinsdale, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. The fish was 31.9 inches long. The previous state record, caught...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Employee who quietly lowered fluoride in Vermont town's water resigns and says it went on for over 10 years
RICHMOND, Vt. (AP) — Employee who quietly lowered fluoride in Vermont town's water resigns and says it went on for over 10 years. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
This New Hampshire Gas Station Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the State
Is there anything better than fried chicken? The answer is no! I crave fried chicken when I'm having a bad day because it's comforting. It's like a deep fried, crispy, warm hug that makes you feel like everything is going to be okay. On the opposite end of the spectrum, I also crave fried chicken when everything is fine and dandy, because fried chicken can only make an already good day better, right?
Michigan Hunters Asked to Help Locate 40-Year-Old Plane Crash
On July 4, 1977, a couple took off in their green-and-white Cessna 150 plane from Detroit, but they never made it to their destination. Decades after the assumed plane crash and horrific loss of his parents, Michigan-native son John Block, Jr. isn’t giving up the search for his parents’ remains, and he’s asking for hunters to lend a hand in the effort.
Extremely Rare Boat Discovered in 120-Year-Old Shipwreck At the Bottom of Lake Superior
Researchers have discovered an incredibly rare whaleback shipwreck sitting on the bottom of Lake Superior. The boat, which has been identified as Barge 129, is one of only 44 whalebacks ever made. The 292-foot ship once sailed the Great Lakes during the 19th century. And today, it’s resting about 35 miles off Vermilion point, a shoreline in Chippewa County, Michigan.
Michigan DNR Donates Nearly 500 Pounds of Poached Fish to Local Families
An angler sent in a tip to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to help conservation officers recover copious amounts of illegally poached fish. The officers recovered more than 460 pounds of salmon from an out-of-state fishing group on the Manistee River. The group left with far less than they caught. However, the officers were able to safely donate the remaining poached fish to local families in Manistee County.
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
Voyageurs National Park Wolf Population on the Rise as More Pups Survive
According to a recent report, the wolf population in Voyageurs National Park has grown by 16% in just one year. The findings, which were issued last week by the Voyageurs Wolf Project, showed that a remarkably high number of wolf pups born in 2021 survived their first year. And that helped the species thrive in 2022.
‘Forever Chemicals’ Thought to Be Making Alligators Sick in Cape Fear River
A study found that alligators in North Carolina’s Cape Fear River exposed to “forever chemicals” may be experiencing autoimmune effects. The study, which was printed on Thursday in Frontiers in Toxicology, found that the animals had many infected lesions. The animals also showed genetic signs of impacts relating to their immune system, The Hill reports.
Nevada Boy Dies From Rare Brain-Eating Amoeba
A young boy in Nevada has passed away from a brain-eating amoeba, which officials believe he contracted while swimming at Lake Mead. The Clark county resident has not been named. They may have contracted Naegleria fowleri after coming into contact with contaminated water at the lake just on its Arizona side in early October. According to an investigation by the Southern Nevada Health District, he started displaying signs of infection approximately one week after being exposed. Officials did not reveal the juvenile’s exact age, only that he was under 18, The Daily Mail reports.
NECN
27 Dogs Removed From NH Home Amid Animal Neglect Investigation
Twenty-seven Labrador Retrievers were rescued from inhumane conditions in New Hampshire earlier this month, according to the Monadnock Humane Society, and the breeder is facing animal neglect charges. The dogs were seized following a year-long investigation by an MHS humane agent involving New Hampshire State Police. The dogs, 13 adults...
WCVB
Vermont man charged with shooting, killing New Hampshire couple
CONCORD, N.H. — A Vermont man is in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple who were found dead six months ago. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced that 26-year-old Logan Levar Clegg was arrested Wednesday evening as a fugitive from justice on two counts of second-degree murder.
Sanibel Causeway Reopened to Drivers After It Was Washed Away by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian’s path of destruction in Florida left many areas decimated in late September, including Sanibel Island. Sanibel Causeway, which connects the island to the mainland, took major damage in the storms. In fact, sections of the series of bridges were washed away so local officials had to shut it down. Now, after more than three weeks of closures, the causeway has reopened to drivers following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Deerfield Valley News
Town to celebrate Vermont’s state vegetable
Mike Cooney weighs Gilfeather turnips at a previous Gilfeather Turnip Festival. The event returns Saturday. File photo.
WCAX
Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
Minnesota DNR Still on the Hunt For Menace Feral Hogs
Recently, state wildlife authorities captured a number of destructive feral hogs in Faribault County, Minnesota. On the afternoon of September 23, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got a call about some animals. The day after the pigs were found, conservation officers captured a few adults and some piglets east of Blue Earth. They turned the animals over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing, according to Southern Minnesota News.
mynbc5.com
Covid-19 cases trending upwards across Vermont region
MONTPELIER, Vt. — COVID-19 case numbers in the region are rising. In all three states, hospitalizations are up. “This is the time of year when people go inside with colder weather,” said Patsy Kelso, Vermont's state epidemiologist. “And windows and doors are closed, and people are gathering again, and often not wearing masks.”
Outsider.com
573K+
Followers
64K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0