A young boy in Nevada has passed away from a brain-eating amoeba, which officials believe he contracted while swimming at Lake Mead. The Clark county resident has not been named. They may have contracted Naegleria fowleri after coming into contact with contaminated water at the lake just on its Arizona side in early October. According to an investigation by the Southern Nevada Health District, he started displaying signs of infection approximately one week after being exposed. Officials did not reveal the juvenile’s exact age, only that he was under 18, The Daily Mail reports.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO