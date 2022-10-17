ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, ME

Comments / 0

Related
WPFO

Lewiston man arrested in connection with River Street murder

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Lewiston man has been charged with murder after a body was found on River Street Wednesday. Police initially responded to the area of 53 River Street for a report of a robbery. While investigating, they found the body of 37-year-old Nicholas Blake of Lewiston at 70...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Suspect arrested for bank robbery in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Augusta Police arrested a man in connection with a recent bank robbery. Police say 37-year-old Joshua Brougham was taken into custody Wednesday. He is accused of robbing the Camden National Bank on Armory Street this past Saturday. Police say the suspect walked into the bank, showed a...
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Child hit by car in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say an 11-year-old girl was hit by a car in South Portland Thursday morning while crossing a street. According to police, the child was trying to cross Broadway near Church Street around 8 a.m. when she was hit by car. The girl was taken to...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

New program at York County Jail helps prepare inmates for life outside cell

ALFRED (WGME) – A new program for inmates in York County is helping them express themselves behind bars while also preparing for life on the outside. The life-skills courses, which include new painting classes, involve dozens of inmates. The program has become so popular there's actually a wait list...
WPFO

Major home renovation underway in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A major home renovation is underway in South Portland and it's presenting some surprises and challenges. SoPo Cottage's Laurel LaBauve has a passion for giving older homes new life. "I was in the corporate world for 30 years and loved doing that but as sort of...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Night work on Veranda Street Bridge in Portland expected to be noisy

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The MaineDOT is warning Mainers that the night work on the Veranda Street Bridge in Portland scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday is expected to be noisy. Crews will be installing bridge expansion joints. This work will include saw cutting and chipping of the pavement on the bridge in the joint locations, which will be noisy at times, according to the MaineDOT.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine hospitals see surge in children with cases of RSV

PORTLAND (WGME) -- There’s a surge in RSV cases around the country, and Maine is no different. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory illness that results in thousands of children going to the hospital each year, however, doctors say the hospital shouldn’t necessarily be a parent’s first stop.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Berwick residents demand more from town after issues at water treatment plant

BERWICK (WGME) -- After multiple issues with the Berwick Water Department in recent months, some residents are demanding action from the town to prevent more problems. Residents of Berwick have been worried for their own health and safety, not just because of the recent issues at the town’s water treatment plant, but also how the town is communicating those problems.
BERWICK, ME
WPFO

CBS 13/FOX 23, Bangor Daily News host gubernatorial debate Monday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills and former Governor Paul LePage will face off in a debate hosted by CBS13/FOX23 and the Bangor Daily News on Monday. The debate will be held at the CBS13 studios in Portland. CBS13's Gregg Lagerquist and Michael Shepard with the Bangor Daily News will...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Portland's new charter could declare it sits on stolen land

PORTLAND, Maine (BDN) -- In November, Portland residents are being asked to approve sweeping changes to the city’s charter including controversial items that would result in a strengthened mayor, a financially independent school board and a citizen-led police oversight board. But, amid the ongoing fury, one charter change question...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Portland School Board approves contract with ed-techs

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland School Board approved a new union contract with pay raises for ed-techs. It comes as the district battles a shortage in that position. This is a three-year contract from September 2021 to August of 2024. Those pay raises are retroactive to September 2021 if ratified.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Back on the ice: Maine Mariners gear up for new season

The Maine Mariners back on the ice and in action this weekend. They will officially begin their run at the Kelly Cup Friday night in Quebec when the Mariners face off against Trois-Rivières Lions. The Mariners and Lions will play a home-and-home series with games in Portland on Saturday...
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy