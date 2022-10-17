ERC Program specialists, CPA ERC Experts, announce the launch of The CPA Academy, to shed light on the Employee Retention Credit and how to enjoy its features. The team of ERC program specialists at CPA ERC Experts is looking to share their wealth of knowledge about the refundable tax credit and other known and seemingly unknown parts of the Employee Retention Credit with the launch of the CPA Academy. The program is scheduled to hold on October 20, 2022, at 7 pm EST, covering everything as it relates to the Employee Retention Credit and all things in between.

