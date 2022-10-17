Read full article on original website
New Colleen Hoover Book Sells 800K Copies
Novelist and TikTok phenomenon Colleen Hoover’s latest book sold more than 800,000 copies through the first day it went on sale, publisher Atria announced in a news release. Hoover’s It Starts With Us, the sequel to her bestselling 2016 novel, It Ends With Us, set a fiction sales record for Atria. The figure reflects pre-sales—it was the most preordered book in the history of Simon & Schuster—as well as first-day sales of print, audio, and e-book copies of the novel.
How to Make Your Halloween Horror Extra Spooky
“We all hear the call of the dark once in a while. A siren song, inviting us to take a ghost ride into nightmare. Who knows where that ride will end?” —Clive Barker, A Human’s Guide to the Nightbreed (Fontana Press, 1990) Tombstones, skeletons, spiders, webs, and...
We Are Living in a Golden Age of Graphic Novels
It’s often said, with great fanfare, that we are living in the golden age of television. I’d submit that we are also in a golden age of the graphic novel, though it is perhaps less universally (and loudly) recognized. Has there ever been such a varied profusion of long-form comics for all ages, both fiction and nonfiction, published by presses large and small? The days when fans had to make a case for the graphic novel as a valid form of literature are long past; a book like Nick Drnaso’s Sabrina can now be longlisted for the ultraprestigious Booker Prize, while graphic works for young readers are regularly nominated for the National Book Award, as was Victory. Stand!: Raising My Fist for Justice (Norton Young Readers, Sept. 27), a new memoir by athlete/activist Tommie Smith, written with Derrick Barnes and illustrated by Dawud Anyabwile.
Uzo Aduba To Star in ‘All Her Little Secrets’
Uzo Aduba will star in a limited series based on Wanda M. Morris’ All Her Little Secrets, Deadline reports. Showtime is developing the show, an adaptation of Morris’ 2021 novel about Ellice Littlejohn, a lawyer trying to uncover the truth about the mysterious shooting death of her boss and lover. A critic for Kirkus called the book a “confident debut thriller.”
Memoir by Lucinda Williams Coming in 2023
Country-rock singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams will tell the story of her childhood and musical career in a new memoir, the Associated Press reports. Crown will publish Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You—titled after a line from her song “Metal Firecracker”—next year. The press describes the book as “raw, intimate, and honest” and “an evocative reflection on an extraordinary woman’s life journey.”
Tell Us About The Most Irritating Horror Movie Plot Holes And Gaps In Logic
The whole voice changer thing in Scream 3 will never not be be infuriating.
Holland: The beauty of being broken before God
Have you ever wondered if God is listening to you? One of His many divine attributes is that He is Omnipresent which means He is everywhere at the same time. His presence constantly permeates the atmosphere whether it be on earth, in heaven, or throughout the universe. This is how He knows everything that happens and every word that is said. He knows every tree that falls in the forest and every thought that has ever been imagined, as well as the motives and intentions of every heart. ...
"Did You See Him Too?": People Are Describing Their Most Disturbing Ghost Encounters, And My Palms Are Sweating
"I was almost asleep when I felt myself being tucked into bed. I opened my eyes and saw the blankets being tucked under me. I felt a fear like nothing I've ever experienced before. I grabbed the blanket and ran into the guest room."
