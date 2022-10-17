ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga Preparatory School

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Head Football Coach Joe Banks at Chattanooga Preparatory School talks about the exciting season ahead and the wonderful opportunities that Chattanooga Prep has to offer students. Stay connected with Chattanooga Preparatory School.
Scenic City Wings at the Chattanooga Market

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Scenic City Wings promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun! Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings from area restaurants in this blazing annual competition and cast their vote for bragging rights to the Scenic City’s Best Wings of 2022.
Haunted Hallway at Miller-Motte College

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Take a stroll, speed walk, or sprint thru Miller-Motte College Chattanooga’s HAUNTED HALLWAY! Each department has a thrill behind each door! Fun, kids' games, activities & prizes, Music & Tons of CANDY! Bring your kiddos to a pre-Halloween trick-or-treat!. Thursday, Oct. 27 4p-7p Open to...
Student Athlete Spotlight: Destiny Bassett

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for October 19th, 2022 goes to Destiny Bassett. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
The East Ridge Festival

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Shawna Skiles and Cameron McAllister talk about the East Ridge Festival will have free giveaways throughout the day, such as pumpkin painting, face painting for kids, candy corn bowling, and a raffle. Stay connected with East Ridge Fall Festival. (423) 260-9190. ______________. Follow This N...
Road Trippin' down to Dollywood

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh is going Road Trippin' to Dollywood! Our own Josh Robinson takes us on a tour and showcases all things, Dolly! Josh dives into all the fun thrills, rides, adventures, and what's in store during the holidays.
Getting social and eating wings with Southside Social

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This Sunday, October 23rd, Chattanooga Market promises to be a little spicy, messy, and a lot of fun. It’s the Scenic City Wing competition at Chattanooga Market – with five local eateries showing off their wing recipes. Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings in this blazing annual event and cast their vote for bragging rights of the Scenic City's Best Wings of 2022. Today we're joined by local joint, Southside Social as they bring in a taste of their white BBQ sauce chicken wing specialty.
Gowns for Good Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Say yes to the dress Chattanooga! The Gowns for Good luncheon and live fashion show benefit will directly help uninsured neighbors in need receive success at a primary care medical home.
Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Friday, which means it is time for a PIZZA BREAK! Thanks to our partner in New York Pizza Department where you can nominate a local small business for its own pizza break. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
Chattanooga, McMinn EV battery companies to get millions in federal grants

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga electric vehicle (EV) battery production facility is one of several across the country to be awarded millions of dollars in grants, the Biden administration announced Wednesday. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly celebrated the announcement, saying "Thanks to @POTUS and @SecGranholm, Chattanooga is positioned to lead...
Student charged with bringing gun to Brainerd High School

Hamilton County, Tenn. — A school resource deputy (SRD) discovered a student had brought a gun to Brainerd High School, Thursday afternoon, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says they located the student and brought him into the administrative offices, where investigators discovered the student...
