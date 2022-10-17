Read full article on original website
WTVC
Chattanooga Preparatory School
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Head Football Coach Joe Banks at Chattanooga Preparatory School talks about the exciting season ahead and the wonderful opportunities that Chattanooga Prep has to offer students. Stay connected with Chattanooga Preparatory School.
WTVC
Scenic City Wings at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Scenic City Wings promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun! Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings from area restaurants in this blazing annual competition and cast their vote for bragging rights to the Scenic City’s Best Wings of 2022.
WTVC
Haunted Hallway at Miller-Motte College
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Take a stroll, speed walk, or sprint thru Miller-Motte College Chattanooga’s HAUNTED HALLWAY! Each department has a thrill behind each door! Fun, kids' games, activities & prizes, Music & Tons of CANDY! Bring your kiddos to a pre-Halloween trick-or-treat!. Thursday, Oct. 27 4p-7p Open to...
WTVC
Student Athlete Spotlight: Destiny Bassett
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for October 19th, 2022 goes to Destiny Bassett. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
WTVC
The East Ridge Festival
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Shawna Skiles and Cameron McAllister talk about the East Ridge Festival will have free giveaways throughout the day, such as pumpkin painting, face painting for kids, candy corn bowling, and a raffle. Stay connected with East Ridge Fall Festival. (423) 260-9190. ______________. Follow This N...
WTVC
Road Trippin' down to Dollywood
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh is going Road Trippin' to Dollywood! Our own Josh Robinson takes us on a tour and showcases all things, Dolly! Josh dives into all the fun thrills, rides, adventures, and what's in store during the holidays.
WTVC
Chattanooga doctor sends pregnant patient to North Carolina for abortion
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The overturning of Roe versus Wade is already impacting patients in Chattanooga. A report from the Wall Street Journal says one local doctor, Leilah Zahedi-Spung, made a critical choice for her patient. She says she sent her on a six-hour ambulance ride to North Carolina to...
WTVC
'No serious injuries' after car rear-ends school bus in Bradley County Thursday morning
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — No one was hurt when a car rear-ended a school bus in Bradley County Thursday morning, according to a release from Bradley County Schools. The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Spring Place Road in Cleveland. Bradley County Schools says the bus was taking...
WTVC
'Moving in the right direction:' 988 crisis hotline helps hundreds in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Three numbers have made one big difference in the Chattanooga area since July: 988. The number is for those who are experiencing a mental health crisis, and are feeling like taking their life. Anyone can dial the number from anywhere in the United States. Workers at...
WTVC
Getting social and eating wings with Southside Social
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This Sunday, October 23rd, Chattanooga Market promises to be a little spicy, messy, and a lot of fun. It’s the Scenic City Wing competition at Chattanooga Market – with five local eateries showing off their wing recipes. Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings in this blazing annual event and cast their vote for bragging rights of the Scenic City's Best Wings of 2022. Today we're joined by local joint, Southside Social as they bring in a taste of their white BBQ sauce chicken wing specialty.
WTVC
Gowns for Good Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Say yes to the dress Chattanooga! The Gowns for Good luncheon and live fashion show benefit will directly help uninsured neighbors in need receive success at a primary care medical home.
WTVC
Two teenagers arrested in Chattanooga after carjacking, police pursuit ends in crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say two teenagers were behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle, leading police on a brief pursuit that ended in a crash. CPD says the 14-year-old and 15-year-old male suspects carjacked a vehicle near downtown Chattanooga. Police issued a BOLO for the vehicle. Police...
WTVC
Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Friday, which means it is time for a PIZZA BREAK! Thanks to our partner in New York Pizza Department where you can nominate a local small business for its own pizza break. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
WTVC
Hitting the runway with the Chattanooga Fashion Expo
Fresh from her Paris, France trip, The Daily Refresh was joined by Shanna Forrestall from the Chattanooga Fashion Expo team to tell us all about the expo coming up November 17-20. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
WTVC
Chattanooga, McMinn EV battery companies to get millions in federal grants
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga electric vehicle (EV) battery production facility is one of several across the country to be awarded millions of dollars in grants, the Biden administration announced Wednesday. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly celebrated the announcement, saying "Thanks to @POTUS and @SecGranholm, Chattanooga is positioned to lead...
WTVC
The Price of Freedom: Honoring the life and service of Navy veteran Jim Shull
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — In the Price of Freedom we honor the life and service of a man who spent his just about his entire life serving his country and others. Jim Shull passed away on October 13. Mr. Shull was a Navy Corpsman in Vietnam. Those memories stayed with...
WTVC
Organization helps expectant mothers in Chattanooga amid high inflation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga city leaders are offering new resources for parents, as inflation takes a greater toll on families. Since 1957, Family Forward has been a source of help for families in need, with the goal of providing resources to expecting mothers below the poverty line. Joyce Jackson,...
WTVC
Chatting with the Chattanooga Theatre Centre
The Daily Refresh welcomes two actors from the Chattanooga Theatre Centre, April Bolton and Wendy Tippens as they discuss an upcoming play.
WTVC
Semillas forms petition for resignation of Hamilton Co. school board member Rhonda Thurman
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community organization Semillas has created a petition asking for the resignation of Hamilton County School Board member Rhonda Thurman following her controversial comments about Hispanic students. Speaking to the Chattanoogan on August 23rd, Thurman said: "We had about 8,000 Hispanic students last school year, and...
WTVC
Student charged with bringing gun to Brainerd High School
Hamilton County, Tenn. — A school resource deputy (SRD) discovered a student had brought a gun to Brainerd High School, Thursday afternoon, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says they located the student and brought him into the administrative offices, where investigators discovered the student...
