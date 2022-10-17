Stefon Diggs asks Bills coach Sean McDermott presser question, post-Chiefs win

The Bills were certainly in a good mood after their win over the Chiefs. Look no further than receiver Stefon Diggs.

After games, players and coaches line up to take turns talking to the media via press conference. Head coach Sean McDermott comes first, and soon after him evidently was Diggs.

Following the 24-20 win, Diggs snuck into McDermott’s press conference early and fired off a question of his own.

Diggs asked McDermott his plans for the bye week. The coach responded that the plan is to give everyone off… except Diggs. He has to go to work.

Nice cheek back by the coach.

Check out a few clips of the sequence below: