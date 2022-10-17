ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Record breaker: Myles Garrett takes Browns’ all-time sack record

By Danielle Cotterman
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G48xX_0ic9zNut00

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Browns’ franchise has a new record in the books.

As the Cleveland Browns took on the New England Patriots, Myles Garrett broke a Browns’ record with a sack-fumble in the first quarter.

Patriots bury Browns, Belichick ties Halas with 324th win

According to the Browns , the play was Garrett’s fourth sack of the season and 62.5 of his career, This broke the franchise sack record previously held by Clay Matthews that was set back in 1993 with 62 sacks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34fSxP_0ic9zNut00
@John_Sabol

During the play, Garrett sacked and stripped the ball from the Patriot’s quarterback Bailey Zappe.

According to the Browns, when Garret entered the 2022 season he needed four sacks to break the record.

You can read more about his success in making those sacks, here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
WKBN

Penn State student found dead after weekend party

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student’s death over the weekend is currently under investigation, and it appears that excessive drinking may be the cause, according to police. State College police wrote in a press release, that a 21-year-old male student was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment at 330 West […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WKBN

Oz responds to dog research attack ad during York County visit

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of medical research. “You should know these […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
WKBN

What caused local propane company to suddenly close

A Medina propane company that shuttered suddenly, leaving customers out in the cold, filed for bankruptcy last week, according to a statement issued Wednesday. Its customers — some of whom pre-paid thousands of dollars for propane service that won't be fulfilled — may now see refunds through the company's Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation process, according to the statement.
MEDINA, OH
WKBN

WKBN

51K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy