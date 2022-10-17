Girls on the Run of Dayton will host its 5K event Nov. 19 at Wright State University. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade. During the 10-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO