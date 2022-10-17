Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Ohio Deputy AG: Lawsuit vs. Corps nears resolution — outlook positive for Wilmington
WILMINGTON — Ohio Deputy Attorney General Jonathan Fulkerson told city council at Thursday night’s meeting that their office received news of a favorable court decision regarding a federal lawsuit filed in May by the state against the Army Corps of Engineers. This suit — filed in the U.S....
wnewsj.com
Chamber’s next ENA features Stivers on Ohio’s blueprint for economic success
WILMINGTON — Join the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce for an in-person Economic Network Alliance on Thursday, November 3, featuring a special presentation from Steve Stivers, President & CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, regarding the Blueprint for Ohio’s Economic Future. The meeting will be 8-9 a.m....
wnewsj.com
LOCAL BRIEFS: ECHS Class of ‘72 plans reunion
The East Clinton Class of 1972 will hold its 50th year class reunion on November 19 at the Elks Lodge, 2567 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. All classmates, friends and teachers are invited to attend. The evening will begin with a social hour from 6-7 p.m. and a buffet dinner at 7...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County GOP gathers
The Clinton County Republican Party recently held its annual fall picnic dinner with guest U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup (OH-2nd District), who spoke about the recently approved Republican “Commitment to America” platform. Shown , Wenstrup speaks while Clinton County GOP Chair Terry Habermehl and Pastor Jim Rankin listen. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com.
wnewsj.com
ODOT plans projects for next week
Through the week ending October 29, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com. New impacts. I-71 Pavement Repair –...
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Cruise-In at Busam Ford 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 with all cars, trucks and motorcycles welcome at 1182 W. Main St., Wilmington. Complimentary hot dogs, chips, drinks and door prizes, and music by Chazziz DJ Charlie Hargrave.
wnewsj.com
Local Briefs: EC/FFA set annual veterans event; Learn how to become a paraprofessional, aide or student monitor;
The East Clinton High School and FFA will be holding a Veterans Day Assembly at East Clinton High School on Tuesday, November 8. They invite all local veterans; those who attend will be served breakfast prior to the assembly. Veterans attending are asked to arrive at the school starting at...
wnewsj.com
Throwback Thursday: WHS Majorettes
“(AP) — Gen. Douglas MacArthur returned to the Philippines today and promptly called upon Filipinos to revolt against their conquerors in support of his invasion that ‘at one stroke split in two’ the defensive force of 225,000 Japanese soldiers.”. ‘Aachen Falls to U.S. First Army’. “(AP) —...
wnewsj.com
WFD at Bright Beginnings
In observance of Fire Prevention Month, the Wilmington Fire Department came to visit the preschool classes at Bright Beginnings Tuesday School at Bible Baptist Church Wilmington. Pictured with the preschoolers are firefighters Brad Burton and Braden Puckett.
wnewsj.com
ECHS, FFA set annual breakfast, assembly for veterans
The East Clinton High School and FFA will be holding a Veterans Day Assembly at East Clinton High School on Tuesday, November 8. They invite all local veterans; those who attend will be served breakfast prior to the assembly. Veterans attending are asked to arrive at the school starting at...
wnewsj.com
Girls on the Run 5K race Nov. 19 at Wright State University
Girls on the Run of Dayton will host its 5K event Nov. 19 at Wright State University. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade. During the 10-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.
wnewsj.com
Horses’ hooves haunting WC halls?
WILMINGTON — Just about every place in the world has a spooky legend or tale. Wilmington College has been known to hear some haunted hooves in its academic halls. Over the years, students and faculty a like have reportedly been hearing the eerie clip-clops of two ghost horses in College Hall.
wnewsj.com
Locals help Florida’s victims of Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON — Liberty Savings Bank, Sewell Motor Express and the Wilmington Rotary Club recently combined efforts with Matthew 25 Ministries of Cincinnati to bring donations to those in need after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of Florida. Sewell’s Safety Manager Paul Lezotte from Wilmington as well as employees of Liberty...
wnewsj.com
WHS ends 4-year tournament win drought
LEBANON — The Wilmington High School volleyball team defeated Oakwood 25-16, 25-10, 23-25, 25-16 Thursday in a Division II Sectional match at Lebanon High School. Wilmington, 16-7 on the year, will face Eaton 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lebanon gym. Oakwood’s season ends with a 10-13 record. Wilmington’s...
wnewsj.com
Cruise into cruise-in at Busam Ford Friday evening
Busam Ford in Wilmington is hosting a cruise-in — until 8 p.m. on this beautiful fall Friday — which also includes free hot dogs, chips and soft drinks plus music. At least 60 classic cars are on display and many more attendees there. — — — Photos...
wnewsj.com
Community invited to Monday night hip hop concert at Wilmington College
WILMINGTON — Wilmington College is presenting the hip-hop duo, Sorg & Napoleon Maddox, in concert Monday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre. The Music Department and Office of Diversity + Inclusion are co-sponsoring the event, which is free and open to the public. Heiland Theatre is located in Boyd Cultural Arts Center, corner of College and Douglas streets.
wnewsj.com
Friends of Blanchester Public Library sets annual fall book sale
BLANCHESTER — The Friends of the Blanchester Public Library will hold its fall book sale beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 29. The sale, held in the library’s meeting room, continues during library hours – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday – through November 5.
wnewsj.com
Wyss, Seabaugh lead locals at Young’s Dairy
YELLOW SPRINGS — Local runners finished fourth and fifth in their respective races Wednesday at the cold, windy, rainy Yellow Springs Invitational cross country meet at Young’s Dairy. Blanchester’s Drew Wyss was fourth in the boys race while East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh was fifth in the girls race....
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
wnewsj.com
Fillipovich officially head football coach at WC
WILMINGTON — Corey Fillipovich is now, officially, the Wilmington College head football coach. WC senior director of athletics Bill Wilson said the “acting” tag will be dropped as Fillipovich becomes the 15th head coach in the last 75 years of WC football. “Following a full assessment of...
