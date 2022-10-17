ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanislaus County, CA

Comments / 2

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Big Rig Accident Causes Pedestrian Fatality Near Modesto

Fatal Accident on Keyes Road Claims Life of Modesto Woman. A recent accident near Modesto that involved a big rig that caused a pedestrian fatality has been identified. The pedestrian accident occurred along Keyes Road near Crows Landing around 7:00 p.m. last week. The deceased woman was identified as Teyarra Teall, a Modesto resident, age 26.
MODESTO, CA
KCRA.com

Man, woman dead in 'apparent murder suicide,' Stanislaus County officials say

MODESTO, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies found two people dead outside of a Modesto home Thursday afternoon after a report of a shooting, officials said. Their deaths are being investigated as an "apparent murder-suicide" that stemmed from a custody dispute over children. Dispatchers got a call around 1:45 p.m....
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Man, woman found dead outside Modesto home after reports of shooting

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said two people were found dead outside a Modesto home Thursday afternoon.  Around 1:45 p.m., deputies went to a home on Imperial Avenue, near Ustick Road, after someone reported that a person was shot. Another caller contacted law enforcement, before deputies arrived at the scene, stating […]
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

K9 finds thousands of fentanyl pills in Ripon traffic stop

RIPON, Calif. — San Joaquin County deputies performed a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon where they seized nearly 20,000 fentanyl pills. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says approximately 20,000 "M30" pills were found. Officials say some of the pills were blue while others were the new "rainbow" coloration. Deputies...
RIPON, CA
clayconews.com

DRIVER ARRESTED AFTER INVESTIGATION OF FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 211 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON WHERE A MODESTO, CALFORINA RESIDENT DIED, ANOTHER INJURED AND PACKAGED MARIJUANA LOCATED

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (October 19, 20220 - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at approximately 8:45 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 211 near milepost 9. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound white BMW X5, operated...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
crimevoice.com

Turlock PD: Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run Turns Himself In

The suspect in a recent fatal hit-and-run has turned himself in, according to Turlock police. 25-year-old Armando Michael Arreola is identified as the primary suspect in the hit-and-run death of 83-year-old Santiago Estrada-Gonzalez, who was struck by a vehicle on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 11. Arreola turned himself in...
TURLOCK, CA
crimevoice.com

Modesto Man Arrested for Attempted Murder of Elderly Man

Originally Published By: Stanislaus County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “Detectives with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for attempted homicide after an elderly man was attacked with a baseball bat. On Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 3:40 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a trailer park located at...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto police say two people found dead outside of a home

MODESTO - Two people were found dead Thursday outside of a Modesto home.  According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:45 p.m, deputies responded to a call in the 1500 block of Imperial Avenue in Modesto on the report of a person who was shot. While driving to the scene, deputies received another call reporting that someone had shot their mother. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found an injured man outside of the home, lying near the road. A woman was also found in the front yard of the home. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the two victims and their possible relationship have not been released. Deputies say there was a woman and an infant inside the home at the time of the incident. They weren't injured but were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Detectives have taken over the investigation. An autopsy on those who were killed will reveal their causes of death. 
MODESTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Three Arrests Made After Downtown Murder Investigation

Originally Published By: Merced Police Department Facebook Page. “Merced PD Detectives have identified three suspects in the early morning shooting that took place in a downtown parking structure. A 16-year-old was arrested for murder, discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle along with weapons and gang charges. A second 16-year-old was arrested for weapon and gang charges. Marcos Montoya (25) of Merced was arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in a public place and possession of an unregistered firearm.
YourCentralValley.com

Merced kidnapping suspect’s brother pleads not guilty

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The brother of a man accused of kidnapping and killing four family members in Merced has pleaded not guilty to the charges he is facing. On Thursday, Alberto Salgado, brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado, pleaded not guilty to criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence during his arraignment in court. Alberto was […]
MERCED, CA
FOX40

Man and woman convicted of burning man alive near Isleton

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man and woman in an August 2019 murder case involving a man being stabbed and burned alive near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. carried out the murder of Fabian Costilla on […]
ISLETON, CA
FOX40

Police suspect woman embezzled nearly $200,000 from Oakdale nonprofits

OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — Oakdale Police said a 60-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of embezzling money from local nonprofits and other organizations.  Police said the suspect, Lana Casey of Hughson, served as a board member and signer of a nonprofit. Board members from the nonprofit reportedly went to police back in June when they […]
