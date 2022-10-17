Read full article on original website
Deputy hangs onto moving car while arresting drug suspect in Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Thursday after the Merced County Sheriff's Office says he tried to drive away while a deputy was trying to take him into custody. Deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the 10900 Block of El Capitan Way in the county.
Incarcerated 21-year-old found dead in Merced County Main Jail
2 arrested in connection to deadly Santa Nella Market shooting, deputies say
Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at the Santa Nella Market.
Big Rig Accident Causes Pedestrian Fatality Near Modesto
Fatal Accident on Keyes Road Claims Life of Modesto Woman. A recent accident near Modesto that involved a big rig that caused a pedestrian fatality has been identified. The pedestrian accident occurred along Keyes Road near Crows Landing around 7:00 p.m. last week. The deceased woman was identified as Teyarra Teall, a Modesto resident, age 26.
Man, woman dead in 'apparent murder suicide,' Stanislaus County officials say
Man, woman found dead outside Modesto home after reports of shooting
K9 finds thousands of fentanyl pills in Ripon traffic stop
21-year-old inmate found dead at main jail in Merced after apparent homicide, sheriff says
A 21-year old inmate was found dead Wednesday inside the main jail in Merced, a victim of an apparent homicide, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office reported. Merced County Sheriff Corrections staff located the unresponsive inmate at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
DRIVER ARRESTED AFTER INVESTIGATION OF FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 211 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON WHERE A MODESTO, CALFORINA RESIDENT DIED, ANOTHER INJURED AND PACKAGED MARIJUANA LOCATED
1 dead, 2 injured, 1 arrested for DUII after SUV smashes into tree on Hwy 211
2 suspects identified in Merced County inmate’s homicide, deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – At least two suspects have been identified in the death of an inmate at Merced County jail, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators did not release the identity of the suspects in the homicide of Jacob Merlin Apodaca in their announcement on Thursday but said they are already […]
Turlock PD: Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run Turns Himself In
The suspect in a recent fatal hit-and-run has turned himself in, according to Turlock police. 25-year-old Armando Michael Arreola is identified as the primary suspect in the hit-and-run death of 83-year-old Santiago Estrada-Gonzalez, who was struck by a vehicle on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 11. Arreola turned himself in...
Over 15,000 pills found during traffic stop in Ripon, sheriff’s office says
RIPON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy found over 15,000 pills containing fentanyl during a traffic stop in Ripon. A deputy reportedly pulled over a car near Highway 99 and Main Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday after noticing it had an expired registration time. The sheriff’s office said the […]
Modesto Man Arrested for Attempted Murder of Elderly Man
Originally Published By: Stanislaus County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “Detectives with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for attempted homicide after an elderly man was attacked with a baseball bat. On Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 3:40 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a trailer park located at...
Modesto police say two people found dead outside of a home
MODESTO - Two people were found dead Thursday outside of a Modesto home. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:45 p.m, deputies responded to a call in the 1500 block of Imperial Avenue in Modesto on the report of a person who was shot. While driving to the scene, deputies received another call reporting that someone had shot their mother. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found an injured man outside of the home, lying near the road. A woman was also found in the front yard of the home. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the two victims and their possible relationship have not been released. Deputies say there was a woman and an infant inside the home at the time of the incident. They weren't injured but were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Detectives have taken over the investigation. An autopsy on those who were killed will reveal their causes of death.
Man arrested, found with stolen vehicles and 15 catalytic converters in Chowchilla
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. — A man was arrested after police say he was found with 15 catalytic converters and stole two vehicles in Chowchilla. Officers were called to the 400 block of North 2nd St. on Wednesday for reports of a stolen vehicle. While there, a witness told police and...
Three Arrests Made After Downtown Murder Investigation
Originally Published By: Merced Police Department Facebook Page. “Merced PD Detectives have identified three suspects in the early morning shooting that took place in a downtown parking structure. A 16-year-old was arrested for murder, discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle along with weapons and gang charges. A second 16-year-old was arrested for weapon and gang charges. Marcos Montoya (25) of Merced was arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in a public place and possession of an unregistered firearm.
Merced kidnapping suspect’s brother pleads not guilty
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The brother of a man accused of kidnapping and killing four family members in Merced has pleaded not guilty to the charges he is facing. On Thursday, Alberto Salgado, brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado, pleaded not guilty to criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence during his arraignment in court. Alberto was […]
Man and woman convicted of burning man alive near Isleton
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man and woman in an August 2019 murder case involving a man being stabbed and burned alive near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. carried out the murder of Fabian Costilla on […]
Police suspect woman embezzled nearly $200,000 from Oakdale nonprofits
OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — Oakdale Police said a 60-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of embezzling money from local nonprofits and other organizations. Police said the suspect, Lana Casey of Hughson, served as a board member and signer of a nonprofit. Board members from the nonprofit reportedly went to police back in June when they […]
