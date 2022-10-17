Read full article on original website
Mandla Expands its Technical Team for Better App Features
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – October 20, 2022 – The African language learning app that teaches more than 15 languages and works towards the preservation of these languages through digitizing them. Mandla has announced the expansion of its language and language teams to further serve their target audience.
Would African Languages Ever Be Powerful Languages? Mandla App Believes It Is Possible
The world over, language is a means of communication, native to some people, and learned by others who choose to. With about 7,151 languages spoken in the world today, some of these languages have grown not only in number of speakers, but also in geographical spread fueled by trade, conquest, religion, empire, and technology.
Mandla Learning App Uses New Marketing Strategy to Attract Potential Investors
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – October 20, 2022 – The idea of resurrecting dead African languages long buried by the earth of colonization and westernization is welcoming news. Mandla, the first language learning app committed to breathing in oxygen, even to dying languages, has taken the mantle upon itself to teach younger generations of Africans and the world African languages.
Mandla App Introduces Dictionary to Transliterate African Languages, Revives Near-Extinct Languages
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – Mandla is pleased to announce the introduction of the Mandla Dictionary, the first multilingual, multidialectal, multiscriptual, and audio-supported online parallel dictionary for African languages. Mandla dictionary is designed to revive disused African scripts like the Adlam, Bamum, N’ko, and Osmanya, one at a time...
FlashFilm Academy Launches a New Series Giving Real Insight on How to Land Clients
FlashFilm Academy offers budding content creators a variety of educational resources for content creators, enabling them to go full-time with their content creation. And now, content creators far and wide have access to FlashFilm Academy’s newest series, Beta Client Connect. This new series is exclusively for Gold Members and...
Hermitage Provides The Highest Quality Landscaping Services
October 21, 2022 – When talking about enhancing the beauty of a certain property, landscaping should be mentioned! Landscapes have always been the focal point of interest, whether in a residential neighborhood or a commercial complex. Its proper design has become increasingly important in recent years, as it is much more than a way to beautify the yard; it is a place of relaxation, entertainment, and conservation with minimal human activity.
CEO of Official Tamara Tee Online; Recognized as Top Course Creator for Program, FBA Winners ECOM Workshop
Tamara Tee is recognized as one of the top online course creators delivering the best online training for entrepreneurs who want to start Amazon FBA businesses. She started the FBA Winners Course in 2018 and has helped change the lives of many new entrepreneurs. Tamara Tee, CEO of FBA Winners...
ATC Healthcare CEO Spoke Alongside Other Key Industry Experts on Preparing For Future Labor Challenges and Opportunities
““It was so interesting to hear the various speakers confirm the tremendous needs that are out there for medical staffing and the great opportunities that are available.” David Savitsky”. David Savitsky, CEO of ATC Healthcare Services, Joined Panel at Capital One’s 2022 Healthcare Leadership Summit to Speak on...
Gengrowth Marketing Agency Offering Best Ways to Enhance Businesses and Making Them Able to Generate Remarkable Revenue
October 21, 2022 – Gengrowth Marketing agency is providing marketing message and distribution service for the brand. They are inspired to give you a thousands of potential customers and traffic for your website. In their part of services, gengrowth is not only give you a well written press release but also inspired to do its marketing to all the media and leading websites. Their team will optimize your data to all the major search engines and ranked keywords. Best influencers will also find a target audience for your product or service. Regardless of this the best services are also for marketing of images, videos, podcast and many more to appeal the potential buyers.
ASCO Webinar – Selecting Quick-Connect Solutions for Temporary Generators and Load Banks
On November 9, 2020, ASCO Power Technologies and CFE Media will show how facilities can improve electrical resilience using quick-connect products that make temporary generators and load banks easy to connect and use. Florham Park, N.J. – October 20, 2022 – For many facilities, power availability is critical to life...
Skillshare Updates Its Online Classes with More Creative Courses For Anyone Who Would Like To Learn A New Skill or Improve Their Skills
Leading online learning platform, Skillshare, continues to update its library with new educational videos across all fields and offers a one-month free trial to help creators improve their skills. Skillshare is unlike other learning platforms as it offers courses delivered by experts in their fields, with a focus on interaction...
New Zealand Becomes The Latest Country To Make Travel Easy
The New Zealand government has announced that travellers from a number of countries will now be able to visit New Zealand without a visa for up to three months.This is great news for travellers from these countries who have been keen to visit New Zealand but have been put off by the hassle and expense of applying for a visa. The list of countries that are eligible for the visa waiver program includes: the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and Japan.So if you’re planning a trip to New Zealand in the near future, be sure to check whether you need a visa before you go.
Major tech players and civil society groups call on the public to protect encryption on Global Encryption Day
Global Encryption Coalition, including anonymity network Tor and Open Rights Group, call on the public around the world to protect encryption. Tor Executive Director says “encryption should be a right” as it allows people to “resist and fight for change”. Intervention comes on Global Encryption Day as...
Minibioreactors and Microbioreactors Market is anticipated to grow at an annualized rate of 8% till 2035
Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Mini Bioreactors and Micro Bioreactors Market, 2022-2035” report to its list of offerings. Given the need for accelerated bioprocessing operations, low-volume bioreactors have emerged as a relatively economic solution for parallelized cell cultivations and applications ranging from media development to process optimization.
BOC Sciences Confirms the Provision of Various Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds
BOC Sciences officials recently confirmed the ability to provide comprehensive stable isotope labeling materials for the industry and promised relentless innovation in this aspect. New York, USA – October 20, 2022 – BOC Sciences has launched its research campaigns regarding isotope labeling technologies since its inception. Up to now, it...
ASY: Discover the Future of Digital Economy Model
(The Impossible Trinity), It was put forward by the American economist Paul Krugman on the policy choice under the open economy. The triad paradox is a famous argument in international economics. Even in the context of industrial innovation, information revolution and the rise of new technologies, there are still triad paradoxes in the global economic and financial field. The iterative process of blockchain technology and the trilemma of decentralization, security and scalability are still troubled.
Apply for a New Zealand Visa – Simplifying the Process of Getting Visas
The Embassy of Finland in Wellington is pleased to announce that, as of 1st October 2019, Finnish citizens can now apply for a New Zealand visa online, through the www.new-zealand-visa.co.nz website.This new visa arrangement will make it easier and more convenient for Finnish citizens to travel to New Zealand for business or pleasure. applicants will no longer need to submit their visa application in person at the Embassy, but can do so directly through the website.We encourage all those interested in applying for a New Zealand visa to take advantage of this new service. For more information, please visit www.new-zealand-visa.co.nz.
The US visa online service now offers services to Iceland citizens
Starting today, Iceland citizens can apply for a US visa online. Whether you’re looking to travel for business or pleasure, we can help you get the visa you need. With our convenient online application, simply provide your basic information and we’ll take care of the rest. We’ll guide you through every step of the process and ensure that you have all the documents you need. So why wait? Apply for your US visa today!
A Helpful Resource For International Travelers From Mauritius
In a world where international travel is increasingly commonplace, having a reliable and easy-to-use visa service is essential. That’s why we’re excited to announce that customers from Mauritius can now apply for their Turkey visa online with us.Our user-friendly system makes it quick and easy to apply for your Turkey visa, so you can get on with planning your trip. And with our expert team on hand to support you, you can be confident that you’re in safe hands.So if you’re looking for a hassle-free way to apply for your Turkey visa, look no further than turkey visa online.
Dr. Rajpal Clinic: A One-Stop Place for Hair Restoration and Treatment in Delhi
Hair transplantation involves taking healthy donor hairs from the back of the head, sideburns, or other places on the head with dense growth and moving them to areas that have lost their natural density. Dr. Rajpal is a well-known specialist in hair transplant surgery in India. He has more than...
