Kings Mountain, NC

country1037fm.com

The Best Deli Shops In North Carolina and South Carolina

When I ran across this story, I’m not gonna lie, it made me REALLY want a deli sandwich. Who doesn’t love delicious meats and cheeses and condiments and pickles all in one incredible bite. There are tons of deli shops in North and South Carolina but only one can be the best in each state.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wanderwisdom.com

A Complete Guide to Crowders Mountain State Park, North Carolina

Efficient Admin (aka Michelle) has been hiking for eight years on the wonderful mountain trails of North Carolina and South Carolina. In 2013, Crowders Mountain was voted the number one state park in North Carolina. This spectacular mountain, like many others, would not exist today if it were not for the efforts of concerned citizens dedicated to protecting our environment from continued development.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Just 8 beautiful fall photos from around North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Breathe in, breathe out... Fall is here. The temperatures are getting cooler in your certified most accurate forecast and the leaves continue to change colors all over the Carolinas. Take a quick break with us and enjoy these beautiful autumn foliage sights. All photos featured were...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

The Outer Banks ‘Nights In Rodanthe’ House Is On The Market

It is probably the most recognizable house in North Carolina, if you don’t count the Biltmore House of course. The 2008 film, ‘Nights in Rodanthe’ made a big impression on a lot of us. Not just for the story but for the house itself. That exact home...
RODANTHE, NC
visithickorymetro.com

Fall at Bakers Mountain Park

The start of fall is upon us with shorter days, cooler temperatures, and everything flavored in pumpkin spice, but there’s one highlight of the season that many folks look forward to the most: autumn foliage. As the leaves change colors to various shades of red, orange and yellow, the trees around create an outdoor show that's not to be missed.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Our Favorite Wineries In North Carolina

One of our favorite things to do in Fall, is to visit area wineries with friends. We have a fun group always up for adventure. Sometimes, there are as many as seven to eight couples on these trips. In which case, we split the cost of hiring a driver to allow us a care free day. Other times, it’s a smaller group. Whatever the case, we always enjoy our trips. When we first began our winery visits, it shocked me to find out the sheer number of locations just a short drive from Charlotte. We love the Yadkin Valley, about an hour and a half from Charlotte. It’s home to some of our favorite wineries in North Carolina. At last count, there were 46 wineries in the Yadkin Valley, all within a few miles of each other. Apparently, the reason for the concentration of wineries in that area is the soil. The clay found there is similar to that in Tuscany, Italy. And, the climate seems to mimic Bordeaux. So, if you find yourself in search of a new outing, give the Yadkin Valley wineries a try. Here’s a few of our favorites!
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Participates in World’s Largest Earthquake Drill

Have you noticed in the last year that South Carolina has dealt with quite a few earthquakes? Coming from someone who experienced about 3 of them within 6 months when I was living there, it was certainly out of the ordinary for me. I went from not really ever experiencing one, to feeling quite a few intensely ones. Now, South Carolina has participated in the world’s largest earthquake drill. Kinda insane, right?
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

A Rare Restricted Species Of Frog Hitchhiked To North Carolina

While it looks harmless and even slightly cute this frog is not allowed in the state of North Carolina. It’s a Cuban Tree Frog which is considered invasive and therefore is a restricted species of frog in the state. The frog was found in the car of someone who had driven to North Carolina from Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Man Turns Down Huge Sum After Winning The Lottery

A North Carolina man is making headlines not only for his huge recent lottery win but also because of the way he is choosing to receive his prize. Christopher Johnson of Wake County, North Carolina spent two dollars on a quick pick online ticket in the Lucky for Life game. The great news is he won!! That means Christopher literally could take home $25,000 a year for life. That allows him to make future plans that he possibly didn’t have the option to make before the win.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

4 Stunning Beaches in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina has some of the most wonderful beaches in the state and if you live in this beautiful state or you have visited it at least once then you definitely can confirm this. And if you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing beaches in North Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
country1037fm.com

List: The Top 22 Places To Retire In South Carolina

Niche.com compiled a list of the best places to retire in South Carolina. The list was calculated “based on the number of retirees, weather, and access to healthcare and entertainment. Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, CDC, and other data sources. Read more on how this ranking was calculated. ”
FLORIDA STATE

