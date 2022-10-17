Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather TogetherCamille P.Charlotte, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Related
WXII 12
Yes, there really is a barbecue war in North Carolina and it has everything to do with Eastern vs. Western
LEXINGTON, NC — Yes, there is a long-standing feud in North Carolina, and it has everything to do with barbecue. Let’s just say that this feud splits the state into eastern or western. That’s right, just imagine a bunch of pigs all lined up across the state, dividing it in half into either eastern or western.
country1037fm.com
This Wine Train Ride Through The North Carolina Mountains Is Perfect For Fall
The perfect weekend getaway doesn’t exist in North Carolina? Or does it? How about a wine tasting train ride through the mountains of North Carolina? That’s what awaits you on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad “Uncorked” experience. This adults-only train ride is VIP all the way....
country1037fm.com
The Best Deli Shops In North Carolina and South Carolina
When I ran across this story, I’m not gonna lie, it made me REALLY want a deli sandwich. Who doesn’t love delicious meats and cheeses and condiments and pickles all in one incredible bite. There are tons of deli shops in North and South Carolina but only one can be the best in each state.
wanderwisdom.com
A Complete Guide to Crowders Mountain State Park, North Carolina
Efficient Admin (aka Michelle) has been hiking for eight years on the wonderful mountain trails of North Carolina and South Carolina. In 2013, Crowders Mountain was voted the number one state park in North Carolina. This spectacular mountain, like many others, would not exist today if it were not for the efforts of concerned citizens dedicated to protecting our environment from continued development.
WBTV
Just 8 beautiful fall photos from around North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Breathe in, breathe out... Fall is here. The temperatures are getting cooler in your certified most accurate forecast and the leaves continue to change colors all over the Carolinas. Take a quick break with us and enjoy these beautiful autumn foliage sights. All photos featured were...
Love for mowing lawns creates relationships in North Carolina
It's not always easy making that first introduction. While someone may be just one house away, those first words, "Hi, my name is…" can be hard to spit out.
country1037fm.com
The Outer Banks ‘Nights In Rodanthe’ House Is On The Market
It is probably the most recognizable house in North Carolina, if you don’t count the Biltmore House of course. The 2008 film, ‘Nights in Rodanthe’ made a big impression on a lot of us. Not just for the story but for the house itself. That exact home...
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in North Carolina, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal, as well as celebrating a special occasion.
visithickorymetro.com
Fall at Bakers Mountain Park
The start of fall is upon us with shorter days, cooler temperatures, and everything flavored in pumpkin spice, but there’s one highlight of the season that many folks look forward to the most: autumn foliage. As the leaves change colors to various shades of red, orange and yellow, the trees around create an outdoor show that's not to be missed.
country1037fm.com
Our Favorite Wineries In North Carolina
One of our favorite things to do in Fall, is to visit area wineries with friends. We have a fun group always up for adventure. Sometimes, there are as many as seven to eight couples on these trips. In which case, we split the cost of hiring a driver to allow us a care free day. Other times, it’s a smaller group. Whatever the case, we always enjoy our trips. When we first began our winery visits, it shocked me to find out the sheer number of locations just a short drive from Charlotte. We love the Yadkin Valley, about an hour and a half from Charlotte. It’s home to some of our favorite wineries in North Carolina. At last count, there were 46 wineries in the Yadkin Valley, all within a few miles of each other. Apparently, the reason for the concentration of wineries in that area is the soil. The clay found there is similar to that in Tuscany, Italy. And, the climate seems to mimic Bordeaux. So, if you find yourself in search of a new outing, give the Yadkin Valley wineries a try. Here’s a few of our favorites!
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Participates in World’s Largest Earthquake Drill
Have you noticed in the last year that South Carolina has dealt with quite a few earthquakes? Coming from someone who experienced about 3 of them within 6 months when I was living there, it was certainly out of the ordinary for me. I went from not really ever experiencing one, to feeling quite a few intensely ones. Now, South Carolina has participated in the world’s largest earthquake drill. Kinda insane, right?
country1037fm.com
A Rare Restricted Species Of Frog Hitchhiked To North Carolina
While it looks harmless and even slightly cute this frog is not allowed in the state of North Carolina. It’s a Cuban Tree Frog which is considered invasive and therefore is a restricted species of frog in the state. The frog was found in the car of someone who had driven to North Carolina from Florida.
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
North Carolina home’s Halloween display attracts thousands, becomes community staple
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Halloween is a little less than two weeks away. Here in the Carolinas people go all out not only on pumpkins and candy but also decorating. One decorated house in Concord has quickly become a Halloween must-see. The National Retail Federation says the average household will spend just over […]
country1037fm.com
North Carolina’s Mallard Creek BBQ Event Will Be Different This Year
This year’s Mallard Creek BBQ event will be carryout only. The annual BBQ didn’t happen the last two years because of Covid, but it’s back. According to WSOC-TV, the annual Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Barbecue is set to return for its 91st year on Oct. 27. This...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Man Turns Down Huge Sum After Winning The Lottery
A North Carolina man is making headlines not only for his huge recent lottery win but also because of the way he is choosing to receive his prize. Christopher Johnson of Wake County, North Carolina spent two dollars on a quick pick online ticket in the Lucky for Life game. The great news is he won!! That means Christopher literally could take home $25,000 a year for life. That allows him to make future plans that he possibly didn’t have the option to make before the win.
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including two in South Carolina.
4 Stunning Beaches in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina has some of the most wonderful beaches in the state and if you live in this beautiful state or you have visited it at least once then you definitely can confirm this. And if you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing beaches in North Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
country1037fm.com
List: The Top 22 Places To Retire In South Carolina
Niche.com compiled a list of the best places to retire in South Carolina. The list was calculated “based on the number of retirees, weather, and access to healthcare and entertainment. Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, CDC, and other data sources. Read more on how this ranking was calculated. ”
Third detection of CWD confirmed in North Carolina deer herd
RALEIGH — A third deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission reported the deer was hunter-harvested in Surry County this archery season approximately 10 miles from the two previous positive detections in Yadkin County. The Wildlife Commission’s Wildlife...
Comments / 1