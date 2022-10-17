Read full article on original website
NEWS BRIEF: Biden awards Georgia company $178 million to ‘supercharge’ U.S. battery manufacturing
A new battery component processing facility in Augusta will receive more than $178 million “to help Georgia expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse,” the U.S. Department of Energy and the Biden-Harris Administration announced Thursday. The move is part of a deal to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electrical grid.
Raleigh News & Observer
Lawn care worker falls in pool with equipment and drowns, Georgia officials say
Rising crime makes it ‘almost impossible’ to live in their neighborhood anymore
ATLANTA — Residents of historic South Atlanta and Lakewood Heights in southeast Atlanta are saying it has become almost impossible for them to live there. Crime continues to rise, and some residential streets have turned into racetracks and party zones. 11Alive has been following the trends there for months...
wgac.com
The Surprising Best Burger Spots in South Carolina and Georgia
What goes into being the best burger in South Carolina or Georgia? There’s a lot of good options throughout both states, so being named the best is quite an accomplishment. Our friends over at Readers Digest took on the task of figuring out which of them were the absolute best.
thewestsidegazette.com
Deputies Targeted, Searched HBCU on Bus to Atlanta
An HBCU president has accused deputies of targeting a bus holding university students after they searched the vehicle during a traffic stop. Eighteen Shaw University students and two administrators were on a bus headed to the Center for Financial Advancement Conference in Atlanta earlier this month when they were pulled over for a minor traffic violation in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard told WTVD.
WRDW-TV
Augusta plant gets $178M grant that could spark 600 jobs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Department of Energy on Wednesday announced Solvay Specialty Polymers in Augusta as the recipient of a $178.2 million grant to boost the domestic electric vehicle battery supply chain. With the funds from the bipartisan infrastructure law, the plant aims to manufacture electric battery-grade binders...
Battery plant potentially coming to Augusta, possibly bringing 600 jobs to Richmond County
WRDW-TV
Driver arrested after Columbia County crash kills 1 person
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died in a crash Thursday in Columbia County, leading to the arrest of a driver, according to authorities. Madrez Jackson of Washington, Ga., was killed in the crash that happened between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday on westbound Interstate 20 near the Appling-Harlem interchange.
fox5atlanta.com
Two drug stash houses raided in Downtown Atlanta
Two apartments, just a block away from some of the family-friendly attractions in Downtown Atlanta, were raided by Atlanta Police Narcotics officers. Inside, police say they found bag and bags of pills that could be sold on the streets for $20 each.
First Native American woman in space awed by Mother Earth
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – The first Native American woman in space says she’s overwhelmed by the beauty and delicacy of Mother Earth. She’s also channeling “positive energy” as her five-month mission gets underway at the International Space Station, something she learned from her mother. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann spoke with The Associated Press on […]
WRDW-TV
Lawn worker falls into pool and drowns at Martinez home
2022 James Brown Turkey Giveaway registration dates announced
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The registration dates for the 2022 James Brown Turkey Giveaway have been announced. According to the official website, the registration dates are Saturday, October 29th, Saturday, November 5th, and Saturday, November 12th. The registration will take place at May Park, 622 4th Street in Augusta from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. […]
East Point Amazon warehouse employees file complaints over alleged retaliation, discrimination
EAST POINT, Ga. — People who work at Amazon warehouses in Fulton and DeKalb Counties rallied together Wednesday to demand better pay, while also accusing the company of unfair labor practices at its East Point location. The people who protested want a $5 an hour raise and a minimum...
WRDW-TV
Ga. early voting breaking records – and numbers here are impressive
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue to hit record-breaking turnout in early voting for the midterm elections, according to state officials. As of Thursday morning, just under 400,000 Georgia voters had cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 126,918 showing up on Wednesday. LOCAL NUMBERS. • In Richmond County,...
Lawn care worker drowns after falling in pool with backpack
WRDW-TV
Final sentence handed down in bust of local pill-making ring
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The final defendant of four conspirators in an industrial-level pill-production operation is joining his mother and two other defendants in federal prison. All admitted participating in an operation that used pill presses to package and distribute methamphetamine. Albert “Bossman Chino” Bynoe, 35, of Tucker, was sentenced...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Gang Prosecution Unit Indicts Donald Bannister for Murder and Other Charges in Cobb County
Attorney General Chris Carr announced that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted Donald Bannister for violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, murder, aggravated assault, and other drug and weapons offenses. Bannister is an alleged member of 2Solid, a hybrid street gang with ties to the Bloods. This indictment stems from a murder that took place in Marietta in June 2021.
claytoncrescent.org
BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits
Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
US Secret Service Atlanta hunting down COVID relief fraudsters
ATLANTA — When COVID-19 hit, jobs tanked, small businesses collapsed, families suffered, and millions of paychecks disappeared. As dollars started flowing out in COVID related Paycheck Protection loans (PPP), and unemployment benefits to rescue struggling businesses and help those who lost jobs, millions of dollars ended up the hands of fraudsters and scammers.
police1.com
Ga. officer’s patrol vehicle vandalized with LEO inside during wild street takeover
ATLANTA — A South Fulton police officer’s patrol car was vandalized while an officer was inside after the officer responded to a dangerous street takeover near Atlanta. According to 11 Alive News, an officer drove to the scene after receiving several reports of people driving recklessly, doing donuts and performing vehicle stunts in the early hours of the morning.
