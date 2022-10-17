ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Biden awards Georgia company $178 million to ‘supercharge’ U.S. battery manufacturing

A new battery component processing facility in Augusta will receive more than $178 million “to help Georgia expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse,” the U.S. Department of Energy and the Biden-Harris Administration announced Thursday. The move is part of a deal to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electrical grid.
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

The Surprising Best Burger Spots in South Carolina and Georgia

What goes into being the best burger in South Carolina or Georgia? There’s a lot of good options throughout both states, so being named the best is quite an accomplishment. Our friends over at Readers Digest took on the task of figuring out which of them were the absolute best.
GEORGIA STATE
thewestsidegazette.com

Deputies Targeted, Searched HBCU on Bus to Atlanta

An HBCU president has accused deputies of targeting a bus holding university students after they searched the vehicle during a traffic stop. Eighteen Shaw University students and two administrators were on a bus headed to the Center for Financial Advancement Conference in Atlanta earlier this month when they were pulled over for a minor traffic violation in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard told WTVD.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta plant gets $178M grant that could spark 600 jobs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Department of Energy on Wednesday announced Solvay Specialty Polymers in Augusta as the recipient of a $178.2 million grant to boost the domestic electric vehicle battery supply chain. With the funds from the bipartisan infrastructure law, the plant aims to manufacture electric battery-grade binders...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Driver arrested after Columbia County crash kills 1 person

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died in a crash Thursday in Columbia County, leading to the arrest of a driver, according to authorities. Madrez Jackson of Washington, Ga., was killed in the crash that happened between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday on westbound Interstate 20 near the Appling-Harlem interchange.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two drug stash houses raided in Downtown Atlanta

Two apartments, just a block away from some of the family-friendly attractions in Downtown Atlanta, were raided by Atlanta Police Narcotics officers. Inside, police say they found bag and bags of pills that could be sold on the streets for $20 each.
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

First Native American woman in space awed by Mother Earth

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – The first Native American woman in space says she’s overwhelmed by the beauty and delicacy of Mother Earth. She’s also channeling “positive energy” as her five-month mission gets underway at the International Space Station, something she learned from her mother. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann spoke with The Associated Press on […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Lawn worker falls into pool and drowns at Martinez home

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A lawn worker fell into a pool and drowned while weighed down with equipment while working at a Martinez home. It happened Wednesday in the 3800 block of Honors Way, according to Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins. Keontae Alston, 22, of Augusta, was wearing a leaf...
MARTINEZ, GA
WJBF

2022 James Brown Turkey Giveaway registration dates announced

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The registration dates for the 2022 James Brown Turkey Giveaway have been announced. According to the official website, the registration dates are Saturday, October 29th, Saturday, November 5th, and Saturday, November 12th. The registration will take place at May Park, 622 4th Street in Augusta from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Ga. early voting breaking records – and numbers here are impressive

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue to hit record-breaking turnout in early voting for the midterm elections, according to state officials. As of Thursday morning, just under 400,000 Georgia voters had cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 126,918 showing up on Wednesday. LOCAL NUMBERS. • In Richmond County,...
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Lawn care worker drowns after falling in pool with backpack

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A lawn care worker is dead after falling into a pool while doing yard work. The incident happened Thursday morning in the West Lake Subdivision. According to Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins, Keonte Alston stepped into the pool of a home where he was doing lawn maintenance. Authorities say Alston […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Final sentence handed down in bust of local pill-making ring

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The final defendant of four conspirators in an industrial-level pill-production operation is joining his mother and two other defendants in federal prison. All admitted participating in an operation that used pill presses to package and distribute methamphetamine. Albert “Bossman Chino” Bynoe, 35, of Tucker, was sentenced...
AUGUSTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Gang Prosecution Unit Indicts Donald Bannister for Murder and Other Charges in Cobb County

Attorney General Chris Carr announced that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted Donald Bannister for violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, murder, aggravated assault, and other drug and weapons offenses. Bannister is an alleged member of 2Solid, a hybrid street gang with ties to the Bloods. This indictment stems from a murder that took place in Marietta in June 2021.
COBB COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits

Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

US Secret Service Atlanta hunting down COVID relief fraudsters

ATLANTA — When COVID-19 hit, jobs tanked, small businesses collapsed, families suffered, and millions of paychecks disappeared. As dollars started flowing out in COVID related Paycheck Protection loans (PPP), and unemployment benefits to rescue struggling businesses and help those who lost jobs, millions of dollars ended up the hands of fraudsters and scammers.
ATLANTA, GA
police1.com

Ga. officer’s patrol vehicle vandalized with LEO inside during wild street takeover

ATLANTA — A South Fulton police officer’s patrol car was vandalized while an officer was inside after the officer responded to a dangerous street takeover near Atlanta. According to 11 Alive News, an officer drove to the scene after receiving several reports of people driving recklessly, doing donuts and performing vehicle stunts in the early hours of the morning.
ATLANTA, GA

