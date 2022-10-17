The New Zealand government has announced that travellers from a number of countries will now be able to visit New Zealand without a visa for up to three months.This is great news for travellers from these countries who have been keen to visit New Zealand but have been put off by the hassle and expense of applying for a visa. The list of countries that are eligible for the visa waiver program includes: the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and Japan.So if you’re planning a trip to New Zealand in the near future, be sure to check whether you need a visa before you go.

