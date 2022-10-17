ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Several neighborhoods at Good Samaritan Village will not be restored

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Pastor Rich Reiter of Good Samaritan Church shared with News 6 the email the Good Samaritan Society management team sent out to its residents. “It says they made a difficult decision not to restore independent living residential units,” Pastor Reiter said. [TRENDING: JAWS: Large...
Celebrate National Jerk Day at food festival in Apopka

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – National Jerk Day is practically upon us and what better way to celebrate than experiencing the mouthwatering, perfectly seasoned and grilled cuisine that Jamaica has to offer, right here in Central Florida. The Florida Jerk Festival is returning to the Apopka Amphitheater for a day...
Connection from I-4 to Wekiva Parkway opens

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation opened the first connection from Interstate 4 to the Wekiva Parkway, which will complete a western bypass to I-4 through Orlando. The ramp from westbound I-4 to the Wekiva Parkway, State Road 429, opened Friday. [TRENDING: JAWS: Large alligator soaks...
2-vehicle collision shuts down Gore Street in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon near downtown Orlando forced the closure of a section of Gore Street, according to Orlando police. In a statement, police said three people were hurt, two of whom suffered minor injuries while one was taken to a hospital as a trauma patient.
Free trees are back for Orlando residents

ORLANDO, Fla. – In an effort to create a more sustainable community, the City of Orlando is giving free trees to residents. This initiative is part of “Energy-Saving Trees,” a program supported by The City of Orlando Arbor Day Foundation, the Orlando Utilities Commission and the Florida Forest Service.
Rocky Water Brew Fest returns to Brevard County. Here’s what to expect

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Rocky Water Brew Fest is coming to Melbourne for its 8th year and will be partnering with Intercoastal Brewing Company and the Eau Gallie Rotary Club. This event will take place on Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Eau Gallie Art District and will feature beer tasting and a variety of food trucks available throughout the square.
Longwood police search for missing woman last seen visiting mother at living facility

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Police are searching for a missing woman that was last seen leaving a Longwood living facility Tuesday night after visiting her mother. Kathleen Jones, of Altamonte Springs, left Cascade Heights, a living facility located at 160 Islander Court, Tuesday around 9 p.m. to take a walk, “leaving all of her personal belongings behind,” police said in a Facebook post.
WILD VIDEO: Pursuit on Beachline ends in Orange County arrest

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows a wanted person being arrested Wednesday following a pursuit on State Road 528 which started in Brevard County and ended in Orange County. Troopers said Daniel Harris, 33, was arrested in the westbound lanes of the Beachline...
JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – It was a beach day for this large alligator. Kyle Hussey was on Melbourne Beach the morning of Oct. 14 when he spotted an animal that isn’t usually found on the beach, an alligator. [TRENDING: Batter up: Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opens in...
Polk County deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 2.7M, sheriff says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – In its largest fentanyl seizure, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it confiscated enough fentanyl that could kill 2.7 million people. Sheriff Grady Judd said deputies seized 11 pounds of fentanyl during an investigation that resulted in the arrests of three men — Ignacio Rodriguez, 28; Mario Alberto Castro Solache, 29; and Pedro Mondragon, 27.
Orlando flight instructor ID’d in fatal small plane crash in South Florida

MIRAMAR, Fla. – An Orlando flight instructor is one of two people who died in a plane crash in South Florida earlier this week, according to federal investigators. Investigators identified the flight instructor as Antony Yen and the passenger, a student pilot named Jordan Hall, as the two who died on Monday when their small plane crashed in Miramar.
Help Wanted: American ironworkers recruiting next generation

Orlando Iron Workers Local 808 is just one of dozens of union locals from Orlando to Detroit that has launched a recruiting blitz to bring in “unrepresented” journeymen and offer paid apprenticeships to the potential next generation of skilled welders. Bobby Knost, the union’s veteran business manager, said...
