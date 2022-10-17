Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Several neighborhoods at Good Samaritan Village will not be restored
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Pastor Rich Reiter of Good Samaritan Church shared with News 6 the email the Good Samaritan Society management team sent out to its residents. “It says they made a difficult decision not to restore independent living residential units,” Pastor Reiter said. [TRENDING: JAWS: Large...
click orlando
Celebrate National Jerk Day at food festival in Apopka
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – National Jerk Day is practically upon us and what better way to celebrate than experiencing the mouthwatering, perfectly seasoned and grilled cuisine that Jamaica has to offer, right here in Central Florida. The Florida Jerk Festival is returning to the Apopka Amphitheater for a day...
click orlando
‘He was a tremendous pilot:’ Friends shocked by death of Lake County pilot in South Florida plane crash
EUSTIS, Fla. – Friends are remembering a Lake County pilot who has been identified as one of two victims in this week’s plane crash in South Florida. “He wanted to make a change in the seaplane world, he thought that there were not enough people getting their seaplane rating,” Juan Londoñosaid.
click orlando
‘We want answers:’ Good Samaritan Village residents, in limbo over flooding, consider legal action
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Cheryl Borneman’s 98- year old aunt had been living at Good Samaritan Village for 38 years up until she was evacuated the day before Hurricane Ian struck. “We want answers,” Borneman said. “This is the second time since 2017, this being much worse. She’s already...
click orlando
Connection from I-4 to Wekiva Parkway opens
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation opened the first connection from Interstate 4 to the Wekiva Parkway, which will complete a western bypass to I-4 through Orlando. The ramp from westbound I-4 to the Wekiva Parkway, State Road 429, opened Friday. [TRENDING: JAWS: Large alligator soaks...
click orlando
2-vehicle collision shuts down Gore Street in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon near downtown Orlando forced the closure of a section of Gore Street, according to Orlando police. In a statement, police said three people were hurt, two of whom suffered minor injuries while one was taken to a hospital as a trauma patient.
click orlando
Free trees are back for Orlando residents
ORLANDO, Fla. – In an effort to create a more sustainable community, the City of Orlando is giving free trees to residents. This initiative is part of “Energy-Saving Trees,” a program supported by The City of Orlando Arbor Day Foundation, the Orlando Utilities Commission and the Florida Forest Service.
click orlando
2nd woman dies after crash that killed West Melbourne teacher, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A second woman is now dead following a crash Tuesday that killed a West Melbourne school teacher when a pickup jumped the curb hitting the two women on the sidewalk, according to Melbourne police. Police identified the second victim Thursday as Megan Grace, 26, of Palm...
click orlando
Rocky Water Brew Fest returns to Brevard County. Here’s what to expect
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Rocky Water Brew Fest is coming to Melbourne for its 8th year and will be partnering with Intercoastal Brewing Company and the Eau Gallie Rotary Club. This event will take place on Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Eau Gallie Art District and will feature beer tasting and a variety of food trucks available throughout the square.
click orlando
Longwood police search for missing woman last seen visiting mother at living facility
LONGWOOD, Fla. – Police are searching for a missing woman that was last seen leaving a Longwood living facility Tuesday night after visiting her mother. Kathleen Jones, of Altamonte Springs, left Cascade Heights, a living facility located at 160 Islander Court, Tuesday around 9 p.m. to take a walk, “leaving all of her personal belongings behind,” police said in a Facebook post.
click orlando
WILD VIDEO: Pursuit on Beachline ends in Orange County arrest
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows a wanted person being arrested Wednesday following a pursuit on State Road 528 which started in Brevard County and ended in Orange County. Troopers said Daniel Harris, 33, was arrested in the westbound lanes of the Beachline...
click orlando
JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – It was a beach day for this large alligator. Kyle Hussey was on Melbourne Beach the morning of Oct. 14 when he spotted an animal that isn’t usually found on the beach, an alligator. [TRENDING: Batter up: Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opens in...
Orange County apartment complex residents given days to move out after flooding from Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents at one Orange County apartment complex learned Friday they have just seven days to turn in their keys. The order came after flooding from Hurricane Ian left their apartments full of mold and mildew. Some of the residents at Sumerset Apartments on Lee Rd....
click orlando
Polk County deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 2.7M, sheriff says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – In its largest fentanyl seizure, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it confiscated enough fentanyl that could kill 2.7 million people. Sheriff Grady Judd said deputies seized 11 pounds of fentanyl during an investigation that resulted in the arrests of three men — Ignacio Rodriguez, 28; Mario Alberto Castro Solache, 29; and Pedro Mondragon, 27.
click orlando
Man tried to lure child into SUV near Lake County school bus stop, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are looking for a man who tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into his SUV near a school bus stop Thursday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The student at East Ridge Middle School told deputies a man...
click orlando
Orlando flight instructor ID’d in fatal small plane crash in South Florida
MIRAMAR, Fla. – An Orlando flight instructor is one of two people who died in a plane crash in South Florida earlier this week, according to federal investigators. Investigators identified the flight instructor as Antony Yen and the passenger, a student pilot named Jordan Hall, as the two who died on Monday when their small plane crashed in Miramar.
click orlando
Help Wanted: American ironworkers recruiting next generation
Orlando Iron Workers Local 808 is just one of dozens of union locals from Orlando to Detroit that has launched a recruiting blitz to bring in “unrepresented” journeymen and offer paid apprenticeships to the potential next generation of skilled welders. Bobby Knost, the union’s veteran business manager, said...
click orlando
West Melbourne school teacher struck, killed on sidewalk when pickup truck loses control, officials say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 25-year-old woman who taught at a charter school in West Melbourne was killed in a crash Tuesday night when a pickup truck lost control and struck her and another pedestrian on a sidewalk, according to the Melbourne Police Department. The department said the crash happened...
click orlando
Gunman gets 20-year sentence for killing man seen with ex-wife at Orlando immigration office
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was sentenced Friday for the deadly shooting of another man who police said was walking with the gunman’s ex-wife at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building in Orlando last year. Alberto Rivero-Milian, 54, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday...
click orlando
Tractor-trailer crash leads to closed lanes, spilled sandwiches on I-95 in Brevard County, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 4-vehicle crash Wednesday night left two men injured and closed part of Interstate 95 in Brevard County after a tractor-trailer spilled sandwiches and other groceries on the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck, which involved two tractor-trailers, occurred around...
Comments / 0