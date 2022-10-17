MELBOURNE, Fla. – Rocky Water Brew Fest is coming to Melbourne for its 8th year and will be partnering with Intercoastal Brewing Company and the Eau Gallie Rotary Club. This event will take place on Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Eau Gallie Art District and will feature beer tasting and a variety of food trucks available throughout the square.

MELBOURNE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO