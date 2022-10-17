Members of two unions have approved a contract with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health that adds 500 jobs. The three-year agreement covers more than 6,300 workers, who are represented by the Communications Workers of America Local 1168 and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East. They work at Kaleida Health's Buffalo General Medical Center, Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Williamsville, N.Y., HighPointe on Michigan in Buffalo, DeGraff Medical Park in North Tonawanda, N.Y., and various community-based clinics. Kaleida Health has about 10,000 employees total.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO