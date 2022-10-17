Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Wellstar, HCA Healthcare and 8 other systems seeking supply chain talent
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Angel Medical Center, based in Franklin, N.C.,. a...
beckershospitalreview.com
7 hospitals recent upgrades, expansions
The following seven hospitals and health systems have announced upgrades or expansions since Oct. 11:. Ashland, Ky.-based King's Daughters Medical Center is set to build a new emergency department. Hollywood, Fla.-based Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital completed a $166 million expansion. Cheyenne (Wyo.) Regional Medical Center opened its upgraded labor and...
beckershospitalreview.com
7 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Seven recent chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 14:. Medical City Fort Worth (Texas) has named Bret Burton, MD, chief medical officer, the hospital said Oct. 19. UP Health System-Marquette (Mich.) has tapped Lisa Long, MD, as its chief medical officer, the hospital said Oct....
beckershospitalreview.com
13 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Oct. 14. 1. Whitney Bendel was named CFO at Medical City Lewisville (Texas) hospital. 2. Maggie Yacoubian, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer at HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress (Texas). 3. Allyssa Tobbitt...
beckershospitalreview.com
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Oct. 14:. 1. Ian Barrett, EdD, was named chief human resources officer of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health. 2. Helen Boucher, MD, was selected as permanent dean at Boston-based Tufts University School of Medicine and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Sinai Medical Group taps Conifer for RCM partnership
Chicago-based Sinai Medical Group has selected Conifer Health Solutions for a five-year revenue cycle management partnership. The partnership involves full engagement with a focus on clinical documentation improvement and coding, according to an Oct. 20 Conifer news release. Sinai Medical Group — part of Sinai Chicago — previously had multiple vendors managing their revenue cycle, but struggled with coding and documentation concerns impacting revenue collection.
beckershospitalreview.com
9 recent health system innovation projects, investments
Health systems have been making big investments in tech and spinoff companies and launching other innovation initiatives in 2022. Here are nine innovation moves Becker's has covered since Sept. 16:. 1. Minneapolis-based Allina Health launched hospital-at-home company Inbound Health with a $20 million investment Oct. 18. 2. Cleveland Clinic and...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 recent donations to hospitals
The following hospitals and care centers have received donations since Oct. 11:. Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital received $50 million from Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, and his family foundation. Sweeny (Texas) Community Hospital will be gifted $300,000 from Phillips 66, a petroleum company, toward the construction of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Significant gaps in Texas healthcare availability, coverage
Healthcare in Texas shows significant gaps in coverage, with nearly one-fourth of people not having access to a regular source of care, according to a new report from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University. Researchers surveyed a total of 2,140 adults to analyze health insurance coverage, access to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Orlando Health to acquire Puerto Rico hospital
Orlando (Fla.) Health is acquiring Sabanera Health Dorado, an acute care hospital in Puerto Rico. The hospital, which includes 75 single-patient private rooms and 20 suites as well as eight intensive care units and four neonatal facilities, will change its name to Doctors’ Center Hospital-Orlando Health Dorado, according to an Oct. 19 news release from Orlando Health.
beckershospitalreview.com
8 recent hospital, health system COO moves
Here are eight hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since Sept. 21:. 1. Drew Walker was selected as the new COO of Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, Va. 2. Julie Grosvenor, MD, was named COO of Texas Surgical Hospital in Plano. 3. Kimberly Hatchel, DNP,...
beckershospitalreview.com
UM Health to provide pediatric services at Trinity Health hospital
Livonia-based Trinity Health Michigan and Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health have partnered to expand pediatric specialty care at Trinity Health Oakland, a 497-bed hospital in Pontiac, Mich. Pediatric specialists from C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor will provide services in the Oakland County area through outpatient clinics and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Kaleida Health to add 500 jobs
Members of two unions have approved a contract with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health that adds 500 jobs. The three-year agreement covers more than 6,300 workers, who are represented by the Communications Workers of America Local 1168 and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East. They work at Kaleida Health's Buffalo General Medical Center, Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Williamsville, N.Y., HighPointe on Michigan in Buffalo, DeGraff Medical Park in North Tonawanda, N.Y., and various community-based clinics. Kaleida Health has about 10,000 employees total.
beckershospitalreview.com
Holzer partners with Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center
Gallipolis, Ohio-based Holzer Center for Cancer Care has a new formal affiliation with Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center which will expand specialized cancer treatments, resources and trials for patients in southeastern Ohio, the Logan Daily News reported Oct. 20. The affiliation is the result of an extensive review process by Cleveland...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mercy enters partnership to build rehab hospital
St. Louis-based Mercy and Lifepoint Rehabilitation entered into a joint venture agreement with Mercy Hospital South for the new Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital South facility in that city. The $37 million, two-story, 50-bed acute rehabilitation hospital will be run by Lifepoint Rehabilitation, according to an Oct. 20 news release. The hospital...
beckershospitalreview.com
MultiCare to acquire Yakima Valley Memorial
Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System and Yakima (Wash.) Valley Memorial reached an acquisition agreement, according to an Oct. 21 news release shared with Becker's. Terms of the agreement include Memorial becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of MultiCare, MultiCare investing in new programs, implementing an integrated electronic health record, and providing a sustainable future for Yakima's only hospital.
beckershospitalreview.com
8 updates on medical debt
Here eight study findings, legislative and other actions regarding medical debt Becker's has reported on since Sept. 28:. 1. New Mexico hospital sued over alleged illegal debt collections. Las Cruces, N.M.-based Mountain View Regional Medical Center is facing a class-action lawsuit alleging the hospital sued hundreds of patients over unpaid...
beckershospitalreview.com
As hospitals make cuts, the losses are loud or quiet
There are few easy ways to cut expenses. But in hospitals and health systems, there are quieter ways. Workforce reductions are never painless — or never should be, especially for those doing the reducing. Involuntary job loss is one of the most stressful events workers and families experience, carrying mental and physical health risks in addition to the disruption it poses to peoples' short- and long-term life plans.
beckershospitalreview.com
Sanford Health reducing staff to 'streamline leadership'
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is laying off an undisclosed number of staff, a decision the organization's top leader says is "to streamline leadership structure and simplify operations" in certain areas, the Argus Leader reported Oct. 19. Bill Gassen, president and CEO of Sanford Health, announced the decision in an...
