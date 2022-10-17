ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mitchell, KY

WKRC

Panther Pride: Elder celebrates a century of education

PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Elder High School celebrated a century Friday. The school held a Panther Pep Rally at Washington Park in Over-The-Rhine where school leaders were presented with a proclaimation from the City of Cincinnati. The all-boys Catholic school in Price Hill has special events planned for the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Coffee Festival at Music Hall will feature a latte art throwdown

CINCINNATI (WKRC) -- The 5th annual Cincinnati Coffee Festival is back October 22 and 23. There will be more than 50 vendors set up at Cincinnati Music Hall. If you love coffee or tea, there will be hundreds of free tastings of coffee and tea, pastries, chocolates, and savory foods. There will also be live music, latte art demonstrations, and a latte art throwdown.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fall Fest at 7 Hills Church

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Make memories with the people you love the most this Sunday. Fall Fest is happening at a 7 Hills Church location near you. There will be a petting zoo, carnival games, pumpkins, hot chocolate, and more. The best part? It's free. Fall Fest will take place following...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Record number of children in hospital due to respiratory virus

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More kids are being hospitalized due to viruses. The Department of Health and Human Services says the number of children hospitalized across the country is the highest it has been in three years. They report 75% of pediatric hospital beds across the country are filled. Much of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Has the COVID-19 pandemic made us lazier?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New data shows we are not working as hard as we were before COVID-19 took over the world, and it could impact our mental health, and the economy. We've all, it appears, taken a bit of a mental health hit following from the pandemic -- so much so, that business health specialists say it's having an impact on how productive we are throughout the day.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
LEBANON, OH
WKRC

Sardinia's former mayor admits to stealing $700,000 from employer

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sardinia's former mayor admitted to stealing more than $700,000 from the Clermont County family-owned business where she used to work. Tina Coday-Townes pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Coday-Townes used her position of Custom Built Crates to steal the money over a six-year period. Coday-Townes was responsible for...
SARDINIA, OH
WKRC

Cirque du New Wave to take over Bircus Brewing

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can take a trip back to the eighties, take in a circus show, and see Miss Kentucky all under one big top on Oct. 22. An event called Cirque du New Wave is taking over Bircus Brewing in Ludlow. Emcee Ron Padgett and Covington's own Miss Kentucky 2022, Hannah Edelen talk about the big show.
LUDLOW, KY
WKRC

Lightning the sloth is expecting a baby at the Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo says its two-toed sloth, Lightning, is expecting a baby this summer with longtime zoo resident, Moe. Scientists from the Zoo’s Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife (CREW) have been performing ultrasounds on Lightning regularly and an ultrasound this week showed significant growth and movement, according to the zoo.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police investigate West End shooting

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A 25-year-old man is at the hospital after he was shot in the West End. Emergency crews were called to Findlay Street near Baymiller overnight. The man was shot in the back and in the leg. A friend drove him to the firehouse for help.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police identify man killed in College Hill double shooting

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was shot and killed and another was injured in College Hill Tuesday night. Police say that they responded to a call about a shooting where they found two people with gunshot wounds on Belmont and Larch avenues. Jermaine Knox, 37, was pronounced dead...
CINCINNATI, OH

