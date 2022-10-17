Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Son Collects Benefits And Claims Missing Ohio Father Vanished On Trip To Local MarketThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
Panther Pride: Elder celebrates a century of education
PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Elder High School celebrated a century Friday. The school held a Panther Pep Rally at Washington Park in Over-The-Rhine where school leaders were presented with a proclaimation from the City of Cincinnati. The all-boys Catholic school in Price Hill has special events planned for the...
WKRC
Local doctors launch new program to help save people with heart failure
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local doctors expect trials to begin soon on technology for people with heart failure. Surgeons at The Christ Hospital have launched a new heart transplant programs to help save lives. They also say there are several new things in the works that could be life-changing for those...
WKRC
Student arrested for threats about bringing a knife to school and killing his teacher
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A Conner High School student is in custody for allegedly making threats online. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said it received two separate reports after screenshots of a threat from a student toward his teacher began making the rounds at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies...
WKRC
Cincinnati Coffee Festival at Music Hall will feature a latte art throwdown
CINCINNATI (WKRC) -- The 5th annual Cincinnati Coffee Festival is back October 22 and 23. There will be more than 50 vendors set up at Cincinnati Music Hall. If you love coffee or tea, there will be hundreds of free tastings of coffee and tea, pastries, chocolates, and savory foods. There will also be live music, latte art demonstrations, and a latte art throwdown.
WKRC
Fall Fest at 7 Hills Church
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Make memories with the people you love the most this Sunday. Fall Fest is happening at a 7 Hills Church location near you. There will be a petting zoo, carnival games, pumpkins, hot chocolate, and more. The best part? It's free. Fall Fest will take place following...
WKRC
Miami Valley Gaming employee with a disability awarded employee of the quarter
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, which celebrates the contributions workers with disabilities add to a workplace. Behind the colorful slot machines at Miami Valley Gaming, you will find standout employee, Michael Stacy. “I smile every day I come in,” Stacy said. “I'm happy....
WKRC
Record number of children in hospital due to respiratory virus
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More kids are being hospitalized due to viruses. The Department of Health and Human Services says the number of children hospitalized across the country is the highest it has been in three years. They report 75% of pediatric hospital beds across the country are filled. Much of...
WKRC
Has the COVID-19 pandemic made us lazier?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New data shows we are not working as hard as we were before COVID-19 took over the world, and it could impact our mental health, and the economy. We've all, it appears, taken a bit of a mental health hit following from the pandemic -- so much so, that business health specialists say it's having an impact on how productive we are throughout the day.
WKRC
Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
WKRC
Driver charged in crash that killed recent high school grad and father-to-be
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver has been charged in the crash that killed a recent high school grad and father-to-be in West Chester. A Butler County grand jury indicted Michael Ondreka on aggravated vehicular homicide, OVI and driving under OVI suspension charges. Ondreka ran a red light on...
WKRC
Local experts say not to panic over study showing link between gas stoves, carcinogens
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cancer-causing chemicals could be leaking from gas stoves, even when they are turned off. That is what researchers found in a study of homes across different parts of California. While it cannot be said for certain, it is a problem that could stretch beyond the Golden State.
WKRC
Winter is coming: How to tell the difference between COVID-19, the flu, and RSV
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The season of sickness has begun. Three common winter illnesses are now on the rise. Doctors are seeing a surge in several viruses as we head into the cooler months. So, if you are feeling sick, here's how to separate a few of the symptoms of COVID-19,the flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
WKRC
Newest pedestrian safety device installed to protect children crossing the street
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC)- The newest measure to keep kids safe as they cross the street is cheaper and quicker to install than concrete and it was paid through a grant at no cost to taxpayers. Curb extensions at the corner of Linn Street and Chestnut Street are the newest...
WKRC
Rudolph, Frosty and their holiday friends will be airing on Local 12 this year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and a few of their holiday friends will be on Local 12 again this year. Of course, Christmas begins on Thursday, Nov. 24 with "The Thanksgiving Day Parade On CBS." CBS stations will broadcast "Frosty The Snowman" in primetime viewing....
WKRC
Sardinia's former mayor admits to stealing $700,000 from employer
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sardinia's former mayor admitted to stealing more than $700,000 from the Clermont County family-owned business where she used to work. Tina Coday-Townes pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Coday-Townes used her position of Custom Built Crates to steal the money over a six-year period. Coday-Townes was responsible for...
WKRC
Muskie Madness kicks off, offers first look at XU's basketball teams
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's time to get a first look at this year's Xavier basketball teams. Musketeer Madness kicked off Friday at the Cintas Center. The men's basketball team will scrimmage and the women's team will compete in a 3 point shooting challenge. The fan fest is scheduled on the...
WKRC
Cirque du New Wave to take over Bircus Brewing
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can take a trip back to the eighties, take in a circus show, and see Miss Kentucky all under one big top on Oct. 22. An event called Cirque du New Wave is taking over Bircus Brewing in Ludlow. Emcee Ron Padgett and Covington's own Miss Kentucky 2022, Hannah Edelen talk about the big show.
WKRC
Lightning the sloth is expecting a baby at the Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo says its two-toed sloth, Lightning, is expecting a baby this summer with longtime zoo resident, Moe. Scientists from the Zoo’s Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife (CREW) have been performing ultrasounds on Lightning regularly and an ultrasound this week showed significant growth and movement, according to the zoo.
WKRC
Police investigate West End shooting
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A 25-year-old man is at the hospital after he was shot in the West End. Emergency crews were called to Findlay Street near Baymiller overnight. The man was shot in the back and in the leg. A friend drove him to the firehouse for help.
WKRC
Police identify man killed in College Hill double shooting
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was shot and killed and another was injured in College Hill Tuesday night. Police say that they responded to a call about a shooting where they found two people with gunshot wounds on Belmont and Larch avenues. Jermaine Knox, 37, was pronounced dead...
Comments / 0