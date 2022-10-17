ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama unemployment rate holds steady at lowest-level ever

Alabama’s September unemployment rate continues to hold steady at its all-time record low. According to the Alabama Department of Labor, the state’s preliminary unemployment rate for September was 2.6%, unchanged since May. A year ago at this time, the state’s rate was 3.2%. The national unemployment rate...
Project Share offers some Alabama Power customers help with bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program through Alabama Power and Salvation Army is helping Birmingham-area residents pay their bills. As we are already paying more for everyday goods, utility bills may soon go up because of the chilly temperatures outside. Project Share helps pay wintertime energy bills of low-income Alabamians who are 60 and up or disabled.
Federal lawsuit challenges restriction on firearms in Alabama state parks

A Mississippi resident has filed a federal lawsuit challenging an Alabama state parks regulation that requires written permission to carry a firearm into a state park. William Lee Mitchum, 43, of Pascagoula filed the lawsuit on Monday, claiming the regulation is an unconstitutional infringement on the 2nd Amendment. His lawsuit asks the court to issue an injunction to block its enforcement.
Alabama’s VP, hot car prices, time change, and cold temperatures: Down in Alabama

Good morning. Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan on today’s Down in Alabama. On Oct. 25, 1819, Alabama’s first state legislature assembled in Huntsville. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
Gov. Ivey awards over $19 million to help boost Alabama communities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Last Thursday, Oct. 13, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 Alabama towns, cities, and counties. The Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight and drainage problems, improve water or sewer services, and build or improve local community centers and playgrounds.
Man suspected in girlfriend's disappearance back in Alabama

ASHVILLE, Ala. — The man suspected in the disappearance of a Florida woman has been extradited to Alabama from Florida. Marcus Spanevelo is now in the St. Clair County Jail, where he's charged with abuse of a corpse. Learn more in the video above. The body of his ex-girlfriend,...
Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal appeals court late Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to...
DOJ report finds some foster children in Alabama are being discriminated against

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Some children in Alabama's foster care system are slipping through the cracks, according to a new Department of Justice report. It focuses specifically on those children who live in institutions. These are children that, because of a traumatic past, may be a risk to themselves or others. Or, they may have been diagnosed with behavioral problems.
