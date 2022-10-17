Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama unemployment rate holds steady at lowest-level ever
Alabama’s September unemployment rate continues to hold steady at its all-time record low. According to the Alabama Department of Labor, the state’s preliminary unemployment rate for September was 2.6%, unchanged since May. A year ago at this time, the state’s rate was 3.2%. The national unemployment rate...
wbrc.com
Project Share offers some Alabama Power customers help with bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program through Alabama Power and Salvation Army is helping Birmingham-area residents pay their bills. As we are already paying more for everyday goods, utility bills may soon go up because of the chilly temperatures outside. Project Share helps pay wintertime energy bills of low-income Alabamians who are 60 and up or disabled.
Union: Hyundai cutting Alabama suppliers ties punishes workers who ended child labor
The United Auto Workers is condemning a decision by Hyundai to sever its ties with two auto suppliers in Alabama accused of using child labor to supply parts to the automaker’s Montgomery plant. In a statement today, the union says the decision “will likely result in job losses for...
Federal lawsuit challenges restriction on firearms in Alabama state parks
A Mississippi resident has filed a federal lawsuit challenging an Alabama state parks regulation that requires written permission to carry a firearm into a state park. William Lee Mitchum, 43, of Pascagoula filed the lawsuit on Monday, claiming the regulation is an unconstitutional infringement on the 2nd Amendment. His lawsuit asks the court to issue an injunction to block its enforcement.
Governor Ivey administers 13 grants to food providers
Governor Kay Ivey awarded roughly $400,000 to help various Alabama charities, food banks and ministries.
Alabama’s VP, hot car prices, time change, and cold temperatures: Down in Alabama
Good morning. Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan on today’s Down in Alabama. On Oct. 25, 1819, Alabama’s first state legislature assembled in Huntsville. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
wtvy.com
Solar farm to help thousands of Alabamians save money on electricity bill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new solar farm in Montgomery County will provide low-cost, renewable energy to thousands of customers in the state. Global solar leader Lightsource BP, together with the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA), celebrated the dedication of its 130 MWdc / 100 MWac Black Bear Solar project Thursday.
sylacauganews.com
Gov. Ivey awards over $19 million to help boost Alabama communities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Last Thursday, Oct. 13, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 Alabama towns, cities, and counties. The Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight and drainage problems, improve water or sewer services, and build or improve local community centers and playgrounds.
Alabama 1 of 5 states to decide on slavery loopholes for prison labor in upcoming election
More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of the proposals would force immediate...
Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states, including Alabama
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Voters in five states are deciding whether to close loopholes that allowed convict labor as an exception to slavery. None will force immediate changes, though they could lead to legal challenges related to how states use prison labor. The effort is part of a national push to amend the 13th Amendment […]
EPA investigating Jackson, Mississippi water crisis as civil rights discrimination case
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday that it is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state’s majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system. The announcement came days after leaders of two congressional committees said they were starting a joint investigation...
birminghamtimes.com
At Home with Yolanda Flowers, Alabama Gubernatorial Candidate, As She Makes Her Case
Few are giving Yolanda Flowers a chance to upset incumbent Kay Ivey in next month’s race for Alabama governor, but that doesn’t matter to Flowers. She’s made history once and is prepared to do it again. Flowers has already made history as the first Black female nominee...
wvtm13.com
Man suspected in girlfriend's disappearance back in Alabama
ASHVILLE, Ala. — The man suspected in the disappearance of a Florida woman has been extradited to Alabama from Florida. Marcus Spanevelo is now in the St. Clair County Jail, where he's charged with abuse of a corpse. Learn more in the video above. The body of his ex-girlfriend,...
Alabama doctor overprescribed painkillers, used self-invented technique, board says
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – First, it was a pharmacist, who told state regulators patients were traveling from Tennessee to a Tuscaloosa doctor for Oxycontin prescriptions. Then, it was officials with the Medicaid program. They said a Tuscaloosa doctor was engaging in excessive billing. Then, a few years later, another pharmacist spoke up. The same doctor […]
Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal appeals court late Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to...
‘Parents make decisions’: Alabama won’t mandate COVID vaccine for kids after CDC vote, Ivey says
A day after a CDC advisory panel voted to recommend adding the COVID-19 vaccine to a list of immunizations available under a program for uninsured and underinsured children, Gov. Kay Ivey shot down the possibility of the state requiring the vaccine. “Here in Alabama, the parents make decisions when it...
Record lows set overnight in 3 Alabama cities: What to expect today
It was another record-setting cold night in Alabama. The National Weather Service said several cities had record lows early this morning as an arctic airmass continues to dominate Alabama’s weather pattern. The weather service said that three Alabama cities added to the record books today and another tied its...
Federal judge dismisses effort to halt Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis on Thursday dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration’s plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey wrote that because the six states —...
wvtm13.com
DOJ report finds some foster children in Alabama are being discriminated against
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Some children in Alabama's foster care system are slipping through the cracks, according to a new Department of Justice report. It focuses specifically on those children who live in institutions. These are children that, because of a traumatic past, may be a risk to themselves or others. Or, they may have been diagnosed with behavioral problems.
Incarcerated Alabama woman found with fentanyl in ‘concealed’ location
Deputies claim the fentanyl was not found during Hensley's arrest "due to the location in which the substance was concealed" on her person.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
201K+
Followers
60K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 3