kiwaradio.com
Iowa Voters Will Decide If A Gun-Related Amendment Is Added To Iowa’s Constitution
Statewide, Iowa — Early voting for Iowa’s General Election began this week and a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution is on the back of the ballot. Richard Rogers of the Iowa Firearms Coalition says gun rights advocates began lobbying for it 12 years ago, after they realized Iowa is one of only six states without state level constitutional protection of the right to keep and bear arms. The amendment says any gun restrictions would have to be judged by a legal standard called strict scrutiny. Rogers says the U.S. Supreme Court set up an even tougher legal standard in a ruling this summer.
capitalbnews.org
Meet Deidre DeJear, the Black Woman Hoping to Become Iowa’s Next Governor
In 2018, she became the first Black person nominated by a major party for a statewide office in Iowa when she campaigned for secretary of state. Now, she’s Iowa’s first Black nominee for governor, hoping to unseat Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in a historic midterm election on Nov. 8. DeJear is one of five Black women running to become the country’s first Black female governor.
Corydon Times-Republican
CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: 2024 presidential prospect Nikki Haley headed back to Iowa
Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, a 2024 presidential prospect, is headed back to Iowa next week to campaign on behalf of elected Republican women in the state. Haley, a former governor of South Carolina who served as former President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the U.N., will...
The “Worst” City In Iowa Is a Scary and Sad Sight to See (Video)
A recently posted Youtube video shows one Iowa river town as a dystopian nightmare. A decrepit infrastructure and everything in town appears to be pretty sad for this southeastern Iowa city. According to the video, everything about Keokuk, Iowa, is depressing. Primarily due to high crime rates, and few jobs,...
bleedingheartland.com
What to bring with you when voting early in Iowa
Early voting starts today in Iowa. I recommend voting before election day, so you don't have to worry about an illness, work obligation, or family emergency preventing you from voting on November 8. Before you set out for an early voting location, make sure you have all the documentation you...
kwit.org
NEWS 10.19.22: Early Voting, Former South Dakota Gov. Dies, Iowa Alert System, and More
Early voting started today in Iowa. In Sioux City, voters began to trickle into the Long Lines Recreation Center, where around twenty voting booths are set up. Woodbury County auditor Pat Gill greeted the steady stream of people, thanking them for voting early in a period that lasts for 20 days.
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Ad attacks Gov. Reynolds across a variety of policy positions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Democrats have continually attacked Iowa Republicans for their positions on public education funding, abortion and healthcare for years. Iowa Candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear (D) talks about all those issues in her first advertisement on TV9, which attacks her opponent Gov. Kim Reynolds. Source:...
Iowa Man Who’s Fought Through a Very Difficult Year Wins $1 Million
It's amazing how quickly your fortunes can change. Darryl Ingram isn't a guy who plays the lottery very much. As a matter of fact, he told the Iowa Lottery that he's probably only bought tickets about ten times in his lifetime. Buying them for back-to-back Powerball drawings ended up being one of the best decisions he's ever made.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love to go out with your friends and family, from time to time, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
KCCI.com
Absentee voting starts Wednesday for the 2022 general election
DES MOINES, Iowa — Wednesday is the first day Iowans can vote in person at their county election office and the first day auditors can mail absentee ballots to voters who requested them. Once you receive that ballot in the mail, you can submit it by mailing it back...
Iowa VERY Nice – One City Was Selected As The Nicest
You no doubt are familiar with the term "Iowa Nice" by now. You've unquestionably heard folks use it. Maybe it was after the derecho in 2020 when Iowans came together to help Cedar Rapids and surrounding area residents. For folks in Iowa, or let's be honest, the Midwest in general,...
KCCI.com
Iowa Halloween display highlights abortion battle
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Halloween display in front of a house in Beaverdale takes aim at the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, and it uses some graphic imagery to make its point. The designer, homeowner Julie Schwertley, said she planned the display as soon as...
Shooting survivors call for Iowans to reject pro-gun amendment
Two survivors of shootings encouraged Iowans Wednesday to vote against a proposed constitutional amendment restricting infringement on gun ownership and use. Iowans are now able to vote early or by mail in the Nov. 8 elections. On the ballot is the proposed “Keep and Bear Arms Amendment,” which raises the legal standard to justify restrictions […] The post Shooting survivors call for Iowans to reject pro-gun amendment appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Bird flu is back; one case confirmed in Iowa
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The bird flu is back. The Iowa Department of Agriculture confirmed Thursday the state's first case since May. It was found in a non-commercial backyard flock in Dallas County. This is the first time it's been detected in the county. Iowa had a massive outbreak...
iheart.com
Who do you think won Iowa's Gubernatorial debate last night?
Last night on PBS Governor Kim Reynolds and challenger Deidre DeJear faced off in Iowa's Gubernatorial debate. Some of the highlights included the Governor more than once saying how proud she is of her record of cutting taxes and looking after State finances while creating a surplus. A clash came...
KCCI.com
Des Moines Water Works navigates plummeting river levels
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Water levels are extremely low at the Raccoon River in West Des Moines. The river should be chest high, but as of this report it was possible stand on dry ground. "When you have low water levels is sometimes you have water quality issues...
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Ad attacks DeJear for not standing during a speech
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new ad is attacking Democratic candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear (D) for not standing to support local law enforcement during Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) Condition of the State address in January 2022. Then, asks the viewers to imagine her policies as Governor. Source: Kim...
KCCI.com
Drought conditions worsening across Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thedrought conditions are continuing to worsen across Iowa. The entire state remains in a drought, but 84% is now moderately dry. That number was just 57% last week. About 7% of the state remains extremely dry.
Corydon Times-Republican
What manufacturing workers make in Iowa
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Iowa using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Iowa Schools Warn of the Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
The 'One Chip Challenge' created by the Paqui tortilla chip brand has been around since 2016, but it's really caught fire (no pun intended) on TikTok this year. If you're unfamiliar, the goal is to eat an extremely spicy chip that comes in a solo package and see how long one can last without eating or drinking anything else. The chip company encourages those who partake to post a video of their attempt online and share the 'level' they're able to reach.
