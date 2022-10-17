Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
HHS to probe CVS, Walgreens over post-Roe drug access
HHS will investigate whether retail pharmacies, including Walgreens and CVS, have complied with federal law since the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade has sent shockwaves in pharmacies for the past four months. "Since Dobbs & state laws that have gone into effect, HHS has received complaints about chain...
beckershospitalreview.com
Carter Healthcare affiliates, 2 managers pay $7.18M to resolve false claims allegations
Oklahoma City-based Carter Healthcare, its affiliates, and two senior managers have agreed to pay $7.18 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act. Carter Healthcare President Stanley Carter will pay $75,000, and COO Bradley Carter will pay $175,000. The remaining $6.93 million will be paid by Carter Healthcare, according to an Oct. 18 news release from the Justice Department.
beckershospitalreview.com
Drugmakers look to curb Inflation Reduction Act
Pharmaceutical companies are strategizing how to muzzle Medicare's future power to negotiate drug prices, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 20. One of the provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act — a $739 billion package signed into law by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16 — will allow Medicare, the nation's largest buyer of prescription drugs, to haggle over how much it pays for some medications starting in 2026.
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA, CDC authorize Novavax's COVID-19 booster
The CDC cleared a third vaccine-maker's COVID-19 booster for authorization in the U.S. on Oct. 19 following the FDA's vote. Novavax's monovalent booster is authorized for adults 18 and older, and the CDC said the decision offers another option for those who have completed the primary vaccination series but have not received a booster shot. It also could interest those who are wary of mRNA-based vaccines, like Pfizer's and Moderna's shots, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said in a statement.
beckershospitalreview.com
Regulators seek more info on CVS acquisition of Signify Health
The Justice Department has asked CVS Health for more information about its planned $8 billion acquisition of home healthcare company Signify Health, the pharmacy giant said in an Oct. 20 securities filing. The move from the Justice Department, which also requested more info from Signify Health, gives antitrust regulators another...
beckershospitalreview.com
Opening arguments begin in false advertising suit against Figs
Court proceedings began this week in California in a case alleging medical apparel manufacturer Figs made false claims about its scrubs, Seeking Alpha reported Oct. 18. The company has faced legal challenges brought forth by Strategic Partners — a competitor that does business as Careismatic Brands — since 2019, court documents show. At the center of the lawsuit against FIGS are allegations the company's co-founders, Trina Spear and Heather Hasson, violated advertising regulations with false claims that their scrubs use a proprietary chemical called Silvadur that kills bacteria on contact. Strategic Partners alleges Figs' claim that the chemical reduces hospital-acquired infection rates by 66 percent is false.
beckershospitalreview.com
CMS unveils 340B hospital payment plan after court battle
CMS will pay 340B hospitals at average sales price plus 6 percent — rather than average sales price minus 22.5 percent — for all calendar year 2022 drug claims with modifier "JG," the American Hospital Association said Oct. 20. The announcement comes after a federal judge ruled Sept....
beckershospitalreview.com
Significant gaps in Texas healthcare availability, coverage
Healthcare in Texas shows significant gaps in coverage, with nearly one-fourth of people not having access to a regular source of care, according to a new report from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University. Researchers surveyed a total of 2,140 adults to analyze health insurance coverage, access to...
beckershospitalreview.com
How to improve US healthcare: experts weigh in
CNN convened six healthcare experts to name one aspect of the U.S. healthcare system ripe for improvement. Two of the answers focused on Medicaid and have been combined in this summary. The experts pooled included bestselling author and nurse Theresa Brown, PhD, BSN, RN; infectious disease expert Dr. Syra Madad;...
beckershospitalreview.com
Merck referred to HHS inspector general for denying 340B discounts
The Health Resources & Services Administration warned Merck in an Oct. 20 letter that the company may face monetary penalties for refusing to give 340B discounts to covered entities. In May, HRSA notified Merck that it was violating 340B requirements by surpassing the ceiling prices for outpatient drugs covered under...
Pfizer to start charging for COVID-19 vaccines when government funding stops
The COVID-19 vaccine is a shot some people will now add to their annual routine, but the price could increase next year when government funding is eliminated.
Comments / 0