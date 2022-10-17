Read full article on original website
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
This Wisconsin Grocery Store ‘Frozen Pizza’ Section is Colossal! (Video)
Sometimes a good frozen pizza and some good tv watching is needed. Check out this colossal frozen pizza section at a Wisconsin grocery store, whoa!. I've always thought the frozen pizza/food section at Woodman's in Rockford was huge, this is the biggest I've EVER seen. Michael Bradley filmed the gigantic...
milwaukeerecord.com
I went to the last Ponderosa in Wisconsin (and one of the last locations in the world)
In 1965, Dan Lasater, Norm Wiese, and Charles Kleptz opened a restaurant in Kokomo, Indiana. The steakhouse was called Ponderosa, named after the Ponderosa Ranch in the long-running Bonanza television series. By 1971, the Indiana-born steakhouse and buffet was a rapidly-growing chain restaurant that moved its headquarters to Dayton, Ohio and expanded throughout the Midwest and into Canada.
Arguably, the 4 Worst Serial Killers in History All Came from Wisconsin
It's an alarming fact, when it comes to serial killers, Wisconsin was home to some of the worst. Wisconsin may not hold the record for the state with the most serial killers, (that unfortunate title historically goes to Alaska), but when it comes to gore, insanity, and pure evil, Wisconsin sure has dealt with a lot of it.
wearegreenbay.com
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin is from the Fox Valley as the contest wraps up
(WFRV) – After an intense couple of days of voting, we officially know what the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin was and it’s from the Fox Valley. Pierce Manufacturing’s Electric Vehicle Fire Truck from Appleton was crowned the winner after receiving thousands of votes. The Volterra Electric...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: La Nina and Wisconsin’s winter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz covers 4 topics in what he calls a “crazy hodge-podge” today. First, he goes into detail about NOAA’s prediction for a typical La Niña pattern. He tells us what NOAA thinks that means for Wisconsin’s weather this winter and what actually happened in past La Niña patterns.
A haunted car wash is coming to Wisconsin
You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash.
Wisconsin's Trollhaugen ski resort opens Wednesday
DRESSER, Wis. -- After two Minnesota ski hills started their seasons on Tuesday, Wisconsin's Trollhaugen announced it, too, will open its slopes.The Dresser, Wisconsin, ski resort said its Wednesday opening marks the first chairlift opening in North America this year. "A mid October opening is not out of the ordinary, but to be able to produce such high quality snow this early is something that can't be passed up," the resort said in its announcement. Trollhaugen will open two run at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The resort has been making snow for three nights to prepare.
Wisconsin ginseng farmer shares biggest concerns ahead of Election Day
TMJ4 News is talking with voters across Wisconsin in a series of reports called the Road to November. Shannon Sims and Charles Benson traveled to Wausau to talk with ginseng farmer, Will Hsu.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Survey: Piggly Wiggly is Wisconsin’s favorite grocery store
KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna residents don’t have to travel far to visit one of Wisconsin’s favorite grocery stores. A new survey released last month of the favorite grocery store in each state ranks Piggly Wiggly as tops for Wisconsinites. Kaukauna has had a Piggly Wiggly since 1952, when...
wpr.org
Violent crime is up. Here's how Wisconsin’s candidates for governor say they'll tackle it.
When the candidates for Wisconsin governor met in last week's debate, Republican Tim Michels promised that if he's elected, criminals would take notice. "I'm going to let them know, there's a new sheriff in town," Michels said. Michels and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers agree that more state funding needs to...
wxpr.org
“No longer functional”: Wisconsin’s Green Fire calls for changes to the state’s environmental rule-making process
Wisconsin’s Green Fire Executive Director Fred Clark says it wasn’t always this way. Between the 1960s and 2010, the group says Wisconsin was recognized as a national leader in conservation and environmental protection. “Those kind of victories, that brought together conservation and science and the role of the...
nbc15.com
Trick or Treat: Hours across South Central Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Halloween is here! NBC15 created a guide to when different communities across South Central Wisconsin are hosting trick-or-treating and other spooky events. Baraboo. 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Barneveld. 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Beloit. 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Benton. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
KSNB Local4
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ license crisis putting public safety at risk
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ incompetent Department of Safety and. Professional Services is now compromising public safety. As Empower Wisconsin has chronicled, dysfunctional DSPS has made untold. numbers of professionals wait months — some a year a more — for their licenses. The bureaucratic delays have...
Bundle Up! Minnesota, Wisconsin In For A Frigid La Nina Winter According To National Weather Service
The National Weather Service dropped their 2022-2023 winter outlook, in which they expect the impacts of a weak to moderate La Niña to influence at least a portion of winter weather across the country. The La Niña conditions (the name for a period of cooler conditions in the Pacific Ocean) is expected to wane through the later parts of winter but could have impacts through the early and middle parts of the season ahead.
spectrumnews1.com
'Stop this madness': Iranian natives in Wisconsin react to recent events in their home country
MEQUON, Wis. — Months before the Iranian Revolution in 1979, Ali Soltani left his home country of Iran at 21 years old. He came to Wisconsin to continue his education and hasn’t been back. Soltani built a life in the states: a wife, kids and has a good...
