Medical News Today
Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs
Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
Mississippi daycare workers charged after scaring kids with ‘Scream’ mask
Felony child abuse charges have been filed against a Mississippi group of former daycare workers fired after video of them screaming at children while sporting a spooky mask went viral. Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman and Shyenne Shelton are each facing three counts of felony child abuse, WTVA reported....
As hepatitis C infections spike, Alabama removes sobriety requirement for antiviral drugs
While national efforts to eliminate hepatitis C have faced setbacks because of increased drug use, the impact of COVID-19 and insurance complications, there’s a bright spot: Some states are now making it easier for patients to treat the disease. Hepatitis C — a viral inflammation of the liver spread...
Hyundai to ‘sever relations’ with Alabama suppliers accused of child labor ‘as soon as possible’
A Hyundai executive on Wednesday said the company would “sever relations” with two Alabama plants accused of using child labor that supply parts to Hyundai’s Montgomery plant. Hyundai intends to “sever relations” with SL Alabama and SMART Alabama “as soon as possible,” Global Chief Operating Officer Jose...
Adderall shortage: FDA declares nationwide shortage, what to know
Adderall – one of the most popular medications prescribed to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder – is in short supply, promoting the Food and Drug Administration to declare a nationwide shortage. In a statement posted Oct. 12, the FDA said there was a shortage of amphetamine mixed salts,...
