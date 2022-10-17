ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs

Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
Adderall shortage: FDA declares nationwide shortage, what to know

Adderall – one of the most popular medications prescribed to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder – is in short supply, promoting the Food and Drug Administration to declare a nationwide shortage. In a statement posted Oct. 12, the FDA said there was a shortage of amphetamine mixed salts,...
