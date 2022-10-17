The Leesburg Police Department Traffic Management Unit is investigating a crash Wednesday evening that sent a pedestrian to the hospital. Leesburg dispatchers received reports of a crash in the area of Edwards Ferry Road NE and Heritage Way NE just after 10:30 p.m. Oct. 19, involving an adult male struck by a vehicle. He suffered injuries described as serious and was transported to INOVA Loudoun Hospital in Lansdowne, where he is reported in stable condition.

LEESBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO