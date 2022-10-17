Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Related
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with SUV in Alexandria
It was determined that a motorcycle and an SUV collided. The motorcyclist, a 42-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. The man has not been identified by police.
Woman dies day after SUV driver hits her in Lorton
LORTON, Va. — A 52-year-old woman has died after an SUV driver hit her while was walking in Lorton, Virginia, Fairfax County police said. Helen Bahta Oukubazghi of Lorton, Virginia, was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. when a driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox going south on Lorton Station Boulevard and hit her in the roadway, police said.
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Police Investigating Pedestrian Crash
The Leesburg Police Department Traffic Management Unit is investigating a crash Wednesday evening that sent a pedestrian to the hospital. Leesburg dispatchers received reports of a crash in the area of Edwards Ferry Road NE and Heritage Way NE just after 10:30 p.m. Oct. 19, involving an adult male struck by a vehicle. He suffered injuries described as serious and was transported to INOVA Loudoun Hospital in Lansdowne, where he is reported in stable condition.
arlnow.com
Overturned vehicle shuts down S. Walter Reed Drive
Only minor injuries were reported after a vehicle overturned on S. Walter Reed Drive this afternoon. The crash happened around lunchtime, just north of the intersection with Four Mile Run Drive and near the bottom of a steep hill. All lanes of Walter Reed Drive were closed during the crash response but fully reopened by 1:30 p.m.
Pedestrian hit by SUV in Alexandria, in critical condition
It was determined that a 42-year-old woman crossing South Van Dorn Street was hit by a Honda CRV that was heading north. The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and is considered to be in critical condition. The driver stayed at the scene.
17-year-old shot multiple times in Prince William — Police K-9, helicopter couldn’t find runaway suspects
Prince William County Police Department is searching for suspects wanted in connection to the shooting of a 17-year-old male in the Woodbridge area.
Pedestrian hit by car in Fairfax County, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a pedestrian was hit by a car on the corner of Lorton Station Boulevard and Lee Masey Drive in the Lorton area on the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 18.
NBC Washington
Woman Dies After SUV Hits Her in Fairfax County
A woman has died after an SUV hit her while she was walking in Lorton, Virginia, Tuesday evening, police say. Helen Bahta Oukubazghi, 52, was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. when the driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox going south on Lorton Station Boulevard hit her, Fairfax County Police said.
fox5dc.com
Security guard who spotted accused armed rapist at Safeway speaks out
WASHINGTON - Authorities have revealed new details pertaining to the arrest of the man accused of raping a woman in a Vienna hotel earlier this month. FOX 5 has learned the suspect wasn't identified until two weeks after the alleged incident took place. Patrick Locke is now in police custody...
fox5dc.com
Officer hospitalized after head-on collision in Prince George’s County
BOWIE, Md. - A police officer was hospitalized after a head-on collision in Prince George's County. The crash happened overnight in the 3300 block of Church Road in Bowie. Officials say the officer sustained non-life threatening injuries. It is unclear if the driver of the other vehicle was injured. The...
fox5dc.com
Pit bull shot during burglary in southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a pit bull was shot during a burglary in southeast D.C. early Friday morning. The burglary was reported around 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to 1800 block of 23rd Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they found a home with a window screen...
ffxnow.com
UPDATED: Woman dies after crash on Lorton Station Blvd
(Updated at 3:45 p.m. on 10/19/2022) A pedestrian died this morning (Wednesday) after a driver hit her while she was crossing Lorton Station Blvd yesterday (Thursday), police say. Helen Bahta Oukubazghi, 52, of Lorton was hospitalized with injuries that were considered life-threatening from a crash near the Lorton Station intersection...
14 injured after car hits Irish pub, restaurant, starts fire in Arlington
Arlington County Police Department and Arlington County Fire and EMS responded after a vehicle hit a building around 7 p.m. on Friday, according to a tweet.
NBC Washington
Driver Who Crashed Into Arlington Pub Had Medical Emergency: Police
The ride-share driver who drove into Ireland’s Four Courts pub in Arlington, Virginia, this summer was having a medical emergency, according to police. A car crashed into the pub located at N. Courthouse Road and Wilson Boulevard on Aug. 12. The crash injured 15 people, and nine were hospitalized, according to the Arlington County Police Department.
fox5dc.com
New details in Metrobus assault investigation
A Metro spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the driver of the W4 bus that a D.C. woman was assaulted on did not follow proper reporting protocol. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to a former Metrobus operator who said incidents like the one that occurred on Monday happen all the time.
NBC Washington
Road Worker Struck and Killed in Prince George's
A road crew worker was struck and killed in Adelphi, Maryland, Thursday morning – the latest fatal pedestrian crash in Prince George's County in recent weeks. The worker was placing cones in the far righthand northbound lane of New Hampshire Avenue at Metzerott Road. He appears to have been struck and pinned between his work truck and a car headed toward the Beltway. He died at the scene.
Police: Man attempted to carjack woman in Silver Spring with gun
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of an attempted armed carjacking that happened in Silver Spring earlier this month. Officers with the police department responded to 13th Street, nearby the Maryland state line by D.C.,...
fox5dc.com
Contee says 'significant progress' being made in brutal DC Metrobus attack investigation
WASHINGTON - D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said "significant progress" is being made in the investigation into a brutal attack on a woman onboard a D.C. Metrobus. In an interview with FOX 5 Friday, Contee said D.C. Police are working closely with Metro Transit Police investigators and "hope to bring that matter to closure sooner rather than later."
Man killed in Prince George's Co. shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Prince George's County Thursday afternoon. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Walters Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Accident That Killed 33-Year-Old Waldorf Woman
ACCOKEEK, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision in Accokeek. The deceased driver is 33-year-old Tiffanie Bunch of Waldorf. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 3:00 am, officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway near Berry Road for a single-vehicle collision.
Comments / 0