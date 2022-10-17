Tami Zawistowski is serving Connecticut’s veterans. Residents of East Granby, Suffield, and Windsor Locks have a state representative that holds our men and women of the armed forces as a top priority. Always at the forefront, she dedicates her time to local organizations like Resilience Grows Here, and Willingness To Change — two groups that raise money and awareness for veterans’ mental health and suicide prevention. Her caring smile and listening ear are present at VFW Post 9544’s monthly breakfast, where the concerns and needs of our veteran community are advocated for. Taking time one on one or as a group, Tami helps communicate issues facing our servicemen, and works to address them. When you go to the polls this November, please join us and give your support to Tami Z.

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO