Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionMulti Media Solutions TodayStormville, NY
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Related
Journal Inquirer
Funeral for 2 ambushed officers draws peers from around US
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The grieving widows of two slain Connecticut police officers gave tearful tributes to their husbands Friday during a funeral attended by thousands of law enforcement officers from around the country. Others who spoke at the service for Bristol officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy...
Journal Inquirer
Mourners gather for slain Bristol police officer
TERRYVILLE — Dozens of police cruisers, with their lights ablaze, lined the driveway of The Lyceum, leading mourners to the American flag-draped casket of Bristol Police Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Members of law enforcement agencies from across Connecticut on Wednesday gathered with family, friends and community members to mourn the...
Journal Inquirer
Letter to the editor: Zawistowski is for vets
Tami Zawistowski is serving Connecticut’s veterans. Residents of East Granby, Suffield, and Windsor Locks have a state representative that holds our men and women of the armed forces as a top priority. Always at the forefront, she dedicates her time to local organizations like Resilience Grows Here, and Willingness To Change — two groups that raise money and awareness for veterans’ mental health and suicide prevention. Her caring smile and listening ear are present at VFW Post 9544’s monthly breakfast, where the concerns and needs of our veteran community are advocated for. Taking time one on one or as a group, Tami helps communicate issues facing our servicemen, and works to address them. When you go to the polls this November, please join us and give your support to Tami Z.
East Hartford shooting is top story on newscasts
There seems to be one common denominator in the evening newscasts on our local TV stations. Most of the time, the lead story is a shooting. Sometimes the shooting takes place in Hartford. Other times it takes place in New Haven.
Journal Inquirer
Letter to the editor: A nod for Foster
As a trained pediatrician and a parent, I understand the importance of the health and education of our children. Rep. Jamie Foster has made a commitment to the children of Connecticut and Ellington through her efforts over the past two years. By sponsoring legislation that is improving the mental health...
Schools locked down in suspected swatting incident
Several area schools, including schools in Windsor Locks and Enfield, were locked down this morning after a suspected swatting incident of a reported active shooter. Windsor Locks Middle School was locked down at around 10:30 a.m. due to a report of an “active shooter,” according to First Selectman Paul Harrington. Some elementary schools were also placed on lockdown. After police investigated the scene, the schools were cleared.
Man gets five years for having fentanyl, crack, gun in East Hartford; also tied to guns stolen from South Windsor warehouse
A man caught in East Hartford with fentanyl, crack cocaine, and a .40-caliber handgun — and tied by subsequent investigation to at least two of 50 9mm pistols stolen from the R+L Carriers warehouse in South Windsor in August 2021 — was sentenced Thursday to five years in federal prison.
Journal Inquirer
New Haven prosecutors dismiss charges against Randy Cox
New Haven prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against Randy Cox, the Black man left paralyzed from the chest down after his head crashed into the wall of a city police van with no seatbelts. A spokesperson for New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker confirmed the dismissal of the charges Thursday. Cox...
Journal Inquirer
Mass. cops victims of ‘sting’ operation
SPRINGFIELD — A Hadley woman faces multiple assault charges after unleashing a swarm of bees onto Hampden County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempting to serve an eviction notice in Longmeadow. Rorie S. Woods had more than one bee in her bonnet when she rolled into the driveway of 49...
Funeral to affect East Hartford traffic
EAST HARTFORD — Police have announced a number of road closures in effect Friday for the funeral procession for Bristol Police Department Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. East Hartford police said the funeral, which is open to the public, will take place Friday at Rentschler Field, 615,...
Plan to replenish Main Street and town green trees on tap
SUFFIELD — The town is embarking on a 10-year plan to plant new trees along its historic Main Street and on the town greens. On The Web: visit hfpg.org, choose donate, and search Trees for Suffield Fund. By Mail: Make a check out to Trees for Suffield Fund at...
Man held on $250,000 bond in Glastonbury gun, drug case
GLASTONBURY — A West Hartford man is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond as a result of a Tuesday morning incident in which, police say, he dropped a gun during an argument on Main Street and later threw it in Salmon Brook as he left the scene. Kijuan...
Breeze expands nonstop destinations out of Bradley
WINDSOR LOCKS — Breeze Airways is once again expanding its destinations from Bradley International Airport. Starting in February, Breeze passengers will now be able to fly from Bradley to Vero Beach, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; Provo, Utah, and San Bernardino, California. The flights to Florida and Arizona will be nonstop,...
Journal Inquirer
Glastonbury apartment building site work
Alex covers Glastonbury, as well as Hartford Superior Court, the federal courts, and the appellate courts, and handles freedom-of-information cases. Alex joined the JI in September 1985. He graduated from Brown University, and enjoys bicycle riding. democratsarecrap Oct 20, 2022 7:14pm. Did you take a picture of a sign there...
Journal Inquirer
YOUR MANCHESTER: Dig unearths only mysteries at Pitkin Glass Works
State archeological representative Scott Brady summed up the first fall dig at the Pitkin Glass Works site this way:. “Like with many archeological digs, this one left us with more questions than answers,” Brady said “Once more, we have more mysteries than solutions.”. The event was open to...
Enfield police, EMS open houses set before referendum
ENFIELD — The police and emergency medical services departments will each host an open house and guided tour of their facilities for residents who have questions about the Nov. 8 referendum on the proposed expanded public safety complex. The open houses are scheduled for Nov. 2 from 4 to...
Journal Inquirer
Get your spook on at Halloween drive-thru
SUFFIELD — The Great Halloween Drive-Thru is returning to town this year with more holograms, projections and spooky Halloween scenes. The event will begin Thursday night and run through the weekend, then pick up again on Thursday, Oct. 27, for another four-day run. The drive-thru is located at Sunrise...
Community conversation postponed
MANCHESTER — The town is planning to host a Community Conversation on Race in the near future to discuss the Sept. 1 shooting and assault on a group of teens. A Manchester man was arrested Sept. 1 after police accused him of firing a handgun at a group of teenagers, wounding one, and striking another with a vehicle while chasing them in a minivan.
Sobieralski, Hall lift RHAM past East Hartford
The RHAM High girls soccer team was looking to turn its fortunes around Thursday afternoon. Isabelle Sobieralski made sure of it. The freshman was one of two Raptors to find the back of the net as they topped East Hartford in a CCC East game in on the road.
Journal Inquirer
Letter to the editor: Supporting Nuccio
From crumbling foundations, to mental health and substance use support, to women’s healthcare rights, the list of issues facing the 53rd is long, and answers are sometimes elusive. These local issues can sometimes hit close to home, and the majority of us see and feel these issues in some form on a daily basis, and we sometimes must look to our local representatives for support and answers.
Comments / 0