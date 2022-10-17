ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Funeral for 2 ambushed officers draws peers from around US

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The grieving widows of two slain Connecticut police officers gave tearful tributes to their husbands Friday during a funeral attended by thousands of law enforcement officers from around the country. Others who spoke at the service for Bristol officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy...
Mourners gather for slain Bristol police officer

TERRYVILLE — Dozens of police cruisers, with their lights ablaze, lined the driveway of The Lyceum, leading mourners to the American flag-draped casket of Bristol Police Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Members of law enforcement agencies from across Connecticut on Wednesday gathered with family, friends and community members to mourn the...
Letter to the editor: Zawistowski is for vets

Tami Zawistowski is serving Connecticut’s veterans. Residents of East Granby, Suffield, and Windsor Locks have a state representative that holds our men and women of the armed forces as a top priority. Always at the forefront, she dedicates her time to local organizations like Resilience Grows Here, and Willingness To Change — two groups that raise money and awareness for veterans’ mental health and suicide prevention. Her caring smile and listening ear are present at VFW Post 9544’s monthly breakfast, where the concerns and needs of our veteran community are advocated for. Taking time one on one or as a group, Tami helps communicate issues facing our servicemen, and works to address them. When you go to the polls this November, please join us and give your support to Tami Z.
Letter to the editor: A nod for Foster

As a trained pediatrician and a parent, I understand the importance of the health and education of our children. Rep. Jamie Foster has made a commitment to the children of Connecticut and Ellington through her efforts over the past two years. By sponsoring legislation that is improving the mental health...
Schools locked down in suspected swatting incident

Several area schools, including schools in Windsor Locks and Enfield, were locked down this morning after a suspected swatting incident of a reported active shooter. Windsor Locks Middle School was locked down at around 10:30 a.m. due to a report of an “active shooter,” according to First Selectman Paul Harrington. Some elementary schools were also placed on lockdown. After police investigated the scene, the schools were cleared.
New Haven prosecutors dismiss charges against Randy Cox

New Haven prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against Randy Cox, the Black man left paralyzed from the chest down after his head crashed into the wall of a city police van with no seatbelts. A spokesperson for New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker confirmed the dismissal of the charges Thursday. Cox...
Mass. cops victims of ‘sting’ operation

SPRINGFIELD — A Hadley woman faces multiple assault charges after unleashing a swarm of bees onto Hampden County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempting to serve an eviction notice in Longmeadow. Rorie S. Woods had more than one bee in her bonnet when she rolled into the driveway of 49...
Funeral to affect East Hartford traffic

EAST HARTFORD — Police have announced a number of road closures in effect Friday for the funeral procession for Bristol Police Department Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. East Hartford police said the funeral, which is open to the public, will take place Friday at Rentschler Field, 615,...
Breeze expands nonstop destinations out of Bradley

WINDSOR LOCKS — Breeze Airways is once again expanding its destinations from Bradley International Airport. Starting in February, Breeze passengers will now be able to fly from Bradley to Vero Beach, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; Provo, Utah, and San Bernardino, California. The flights to Florida and Arizona will be nonstop,...
Glastonbury apartment building site work

Alex covers Glastonbury, as well as Hartford Superior Court, the federal courts, and the appellate courts, and handles freedom-of-information cases. Alex joined the JI in September 1985. He graduated from Brown University, and enjoys bicycle riding. democratsarecrap Oct 20, 2022 7:14pm. Did you take a picture of a sign there...
YOUR MANCHESTER: Dig unearths only mysteries at Pitkin Glass Works

State archeological representative Scott Brady summed up the first fall dig at the Pitkin Glass Works site this way:. “Like with many archeological digs, this one left us with more questions than answers,” Brady said “Once more, we have more mysteries than solutions.”. The event was open to...
Enfield police, EMS open houses set before referendum

ENFIELD — The police and emergency medical services departments will each host an open house and guided tour of their facilities for residents who have questions about the Nov. 8 referendum on the proposed expanded public safety complex. The open houses are scheduled for Nov. 2 from 4 to...
Get your spook on at Halloween drive-thru

SUFFIELD — The Great Halloween Drive-Thru is returning to town this year with more holograms, projections and spooky Halloween scenes. The event will begin Thursday night and run through the weekend, then pick up again on Thursday, Oct. 27, for another four-day run. The drive-thru is located at Sunrise...
Community conversation postponed

MANCHESTER — The town is planning to host a Community Conversation on Race in the near future to discuss the Sept. 1 shooting and assault on a group of teens. A Manchester man was arrested Sept. 1 after police accused him of firing a handgun at a group of teenagers, wounding one, and striking another with a vehicle while chasing them in a minivan.
Letter to the editor: Supporting Nuccio

From crumbling foundations, to mental health and substance use support, to women’s healthcare rights, the list of issues facing the 53rd is long, and answers are sometimes elusive. These local issues can sometimes hit close to home, and the majority of us see and feel these issues in some form on a daily basis, and we sometimes must look to our local representatives for support and answers.
