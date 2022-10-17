Read full article on original website
Related
North Korea preps for nuclear war
The rogue regime is a threat Joe Biden will be more than happy to hand off to the next president.
Cuban missile crisis: 13 days when nuclear war threatened
Sixty years ago the Cuban missile crisis brought the world to the brink of nuclear war. "I have not assumed that you or any other sane man would in this nuclear age, deliberately plunge the world into war which it is crystal clear no country could win and which could only result in catastrophic consequences to the whole world, including the aggressor," he writes.
Comments / 0