FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Son Collects Benefits And Claims Missing Ohio Father Vanished On Trip To Local MarketThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5
Look to the skies! Orionid meteor shower peaks over Cincinnati Friday night
The Orionid Meteor Shower is expected to peak overnight tonight (Oct. 21) and into the early pre-dawn hours of Saturday (Oct. 22), and with mostly clear skies expected across greater Cincinnati, this makes it a great time to get outside and watch some fireballs streak across our sky!. What makes...
Fox 19
Freeze Warning: Snow flurries could fly
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures are dipping into the 30s, bringing a Freeze Warning for portions of the Tri-State south and west of Downtown Cincinnati until 10 a.m. Wednesday. We also could see a snow flurry or drizzle or two during the morning commute, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert...
WLWT 5
How to dispose of your yard waste in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — The leaves are falling and many of us have been out in our yards raking during our free time. Did you know that Cincinnati offers no-cost yard waste pickup for residents inside city limits? Yard waste pickup for the city of Cincinnati happens every two weeks and coincides with your recycling pickup day.
WLWT 5
When was the earliest snowfall on record in Cincinnati? Check these snowfall stats
CINCINNATI — The chance for snowflakes is in the forecast this week, causing it to feel more like December than the middle of October. Because the air is so cold, we'll see some snowflakes mixing in for some cities overnight Tuesday. This won't impact you in any way, so good news if you work overnights. Winds gusts to 20 mph tonight are expected so it will feel more like the 20s at times.
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend Oct. 21-23
CINCINNATI — The weekend is here and there are plenty of things to do around Greater Cincinnati. Check out our list below of all the happenings across the Queen City. Findlay Market is hosting its annual Fall Food Fest on Sunday. It will start at 10 a.m. and go...
WLWT 5
Kings Island announces new themed area with 2 new rides coming in 2023
MASON, Ohio — Kings Island is bringing a new themed area with two new rides to the amusement park in 2023. The park announced the new themed area called Adventure Port will be located between Coney Mall and Action Zone. It will feature two new family rides, enhanced theming...
Fox 19
Snow flurries possible Monday night into Tuesday morning
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State could see some snow flurries from Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team. A wave of energy passing through the Tri-State Monday night might trigger sprinkles and even some snow flurries. A Freeze Warning is also in effect...
WLWT 5
Reports of wires down on Centerdale Road in Sharonville
CINCINNATI — Reports of wires down on Centerdale Road in Sharonville. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati-based City Chick issues voluntary recall of all BBQ Sauce varieties
CINCINNATI — Time to check the pantry!. City Chick BBQ is issuing a voluntary recall of all varieties of City Chick BBQ Sauce (Mild, Lo Carb, Hot and Bourbon). Sauces were packaged in 16 oz. and 32 oz. glass jars, and in one-gallon plastic containers. The products are adulterated...
Fox 19
Blustery and cold to start the work week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will have partly cloudy skies and overnight lows tumble down in the upper 30s and low 40s as winds increase out of the west-northwest between 10-15 miles per hour. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for Monday as brisk winds and an...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo announces sloth, Lightning, is pregnant again
CINCINNATI — Visitors will get to see a new member of the Cincinnati Zoo family next year. The zoo has announced its 10-year-old sloth, Lightning, is pregnant and is due next summer!. Lightning was pregnant in 2021 but, sadly, gave birth to a stillborn pup in October. The zoo...
WLWT 5
Alabama Fish Bar reopens weeks after truck crashes into storefront
CINCINNATI — A popular eatery in Over-the-Rhine is back open after a truck slammed into the storefront earlier this month. It happened on Oct. 4 when a black pickup truck crashed into the storefront of Alabama Fish Bar, located at 1601 Main Street, near the intersection of Liberty. Sgt....
WLWT 5
Aerial video: See what BLINK Cincinnati lights festival looks like from above
CINCINNATI — BLINK took over Cincinnati this weekend, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival returned through the weekend bringing large-scale projection mappings, murals and interactive light sculptures and art. The city was literally glowing with luminous facades to twinkling alleyways. Watch the...
WLWT 5
A crash is causing delays along west I-275 in Loveland
INDIAN HILL, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along westbound I-275 near Wards Corner Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes and causing delays along the interstate in Loveland, Friday afternoon. Click the video player...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lanes along I-75 in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes aong northbound I-75 between the Western Hills Viaduct and Hopple Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along Interstate 75 in Camp Washington, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch...
1017thepoint.com
SEVEN AREA FIELD FIRES BREAK OUT IN WINDY, DRY CONDITIONS
(Whitewater Valley)--Dry conditions and steady winds Sunday fueled multiple field fires across the Whitewater Valley. The largest was just outside of Boston. Crews from multiple agencies responded to the area of Kitchel Road. At roughly the same time, there was a bean field on fire at Washington Road west of Centerville. There were two more field fires in Randolph County and two more in Darke County. No injuries were reported in any of them. According to the National Weather Service, Richmond has still had only a trace of rain since fall began 27 days ago. For our Ohio counties, a burn ban is in place until 6 o’clock each night.
AdWeek
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC in Cincinnati After 9 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WKRC meteorologist Erica Collura is leaving the Cincinnati CBS affiliate on Oct. 27 after nine years at the station. “It is with...
WLWT 5
Low-hanging wires reported on Yellowwood Drive in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Low-hanging wires reported on Yellowwood Drive in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Elder High School celebrates 100th anniversary, commitment to West Side
CINCINNATI — Whenever you turn 100, it's a big deal and Elder High School got its turn this year. The city of Cincinnati officially honored the school on what's known as "Purple Friday" at an event in Washington Park Friday afternoon. The speakers reflected on the special connection Elder...
