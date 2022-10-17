ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

US stocks jump after wild week as investors digest wave of corporate earnings reports

By Jennifer Sor
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TYK7M_0ic9x8gp00
Specialist trader Chris Malloy (C) gives a price to traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
  • Stocks jumped ahead of more corporate earnings, after investors digested last week's mixed results.
  • Earnings from top tech companies like Tesla and Netflix are set to roll out this week, which could usher more volatility to markets.
  • The Dow soared by over 600 points, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 3%.

US stocks bounced on Monday morning ahead of more corporate earnings reports, potentially ushering in volatility as investors look to how companies have weathered a tough macro climate this quarter.

The upswing followed an earnings beat from Bank of America, whose net revenue rose 8% while other top banks, like Morgan Stanley, posted mixed results on Friday. Investors will also be looking for earnings reports from tech titans like Tesla and Netflix this week.

Experts remain wary though of the current macro backdrop, with voices like Ed Yardeni, Scott Minerd, and Cathie Wood warning that something will soon "break" in markets as the financial system shows more signs of strain.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Monday:

Here's what else is happening today:

  • The UK rolled back almost all of the tax cuts that sparked mayhem in British markets, causing the pound to jump above $1.13.
  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned an economic disaster could be looming over the US economy as consumer spending is set to dry up in the first half of next year.
  • China stopped sales of LNG to Europe to ensure its own households have enough gas for the winter.
  • Meanwhile, Russia's Gazprom is threatening to completely cut off natural gas supplies to Europe if price caps are imposed, showing.

In commodities, bonds, and crypto

Disclosure: Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Business Insider's parent company, Axel Springer, is a Netflix board member.

Comments / 1

Related
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
dailyhodl.com

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever

September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
24/7 Wall St.

To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food

After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy

Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

84K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy