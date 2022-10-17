ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here we are on the verge of a possible WW3 and she thinks her release should be top priority. 🙄 She's no more important than any other human being in this world

How about Paul Whelan? That guy's actually innocent and has been rotting in a Russian prison for two years! You never heard anybody rallying to get him released! And they didn't offer up a notorious arms dealer to tradec for him either! That's the part of this whole episode that absolutely disgusts me.

this is a person that hates the United States why are we making so much media out of this whole situation she's the one that wanted to go to Russia she illegally brought drugs she needs to do her time don't do the crime if you can't do the time

CBS News

Brittney Griner's wife details call from Russian prison

Brittney Griner's appeal of her nine-year prison sentence in Russia has been scheduled for October 25. "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King sits down exclusively with her wife, Cherelle Griner, for her first interview since Brittney Griner's sentencing. Cherelle shares what happened on a phone call with Brittney from Russia that left her crying in bed for days.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

After floating a peace plan to end the Ukraine war Elon Musk has of late been talking about the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday.
The Independent

Steven Seagal calls Putin ‘one of world’s greatest leaders’ in bizarre birthday message for Russian president

Steven Seagal has sent President Vladimir Putin a happy birthday message as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues.The Under Siege film star, who once said Putin was “one of the greatest world leaders, if not the greatest world leader”, shared a video on Instagram, calling it “a very important day”.He reiterated his support of the Russian leader, stating: “Today is President Putin’s birthday. I just think that we are now living in very, very trying times. He is one of the greatest world leaders and one the greatest presidents in the world.”Seagal continued: “And I am really hoping and praying...
The Hill

Whelan calls parents from Russian prison, brother says

U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who has been detained in Russia since 2018, was able to call his parents from Russian prison, his brother David Whelan said on Wednesday. Paul Whelan was moved to a prison hospital in mid-September, where the phones have “rarely” worked, his brother said. This is only the second call Whelan has been able to make home since moving to the hospital.
ohmymag.co.uk

Russian submarine with nuclear 'super-weapon' resurfaces, here's what we know

The Belgorod K-329nuclear powered submarine, which was brought back to service in July, is one of the biggest from the premiere class submarines in Russia’s assortment. And according to Italian publicationLa Republica it had disappeared from NATO radars. One of Russia’s six advanced system super weapons. The Washington...
Daily Beast

Putin’s Own Allies Turn On Him as Ukraine Unleashes Hell in Stolen Russian Tanks

Hot on the heels of embarrassing reports of Russian recruits fighting each other and Moscow loyalists calling for Kremlin ministers to kill themselves, it seems the rage against Vladimir Putin’s handling of his invasion of Ukraine is now openly being conveyed to the man himself by members of his own inner circle.
International Business Times

Over 2,000 Russian Soldiers Have Requested To Surrender To Ukraine Army

More than 2,000 Russian soldiers have contacted the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to request an opportunity to surrender amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive operations, according to an intelligence official. Speaking on the Freedom TV Channel, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine,...
Daily Mail

Men 'are ordered to beat their wives after the women protest in Chechnya against Putin's Ukrainian invasion…and their relatives forced to serve on the front line'

Hundreds of men were ordered to 'beat their wives' who were labelled 'enemies of the people' for staging a protest against Vladimir Putin's war. Husbands who refused were told that brutal Russian security officers in Chechnya would violently attack the women instead. Then male relatives of the women protesters were...
