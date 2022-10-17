Read full article on original website
Before Loretta Lynn died, she asked Mississippi’s Chapel Hart to remake one of her songs
Outlaw women of country stick together! Here’s how “America’s Got Talent” finalist Chapel Hart will honor the legend’s request after her death.
Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized & Will No Longer Tour In 2022
“On doctor’s orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal," a statement on the "Margaritaville" star's social media channels reads. "Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year."
Anyone Else Still Traumatized By Carrie Underwood’s “Just a Dream” Music Video?
Why on earth did CMT insist on playing this music video every morning before I went to school?. The one time that breaking down into tears would have been extremely inconvenient. But, seriously, I was traumatized by the “Just a Dream” music video the first time I watched it as...
A Texas Man Snuck Alcohol Into A Music Festival & People Think His Method Is 'Brilliant'
As thousands of music lovers pack into Zilker Metropolitan Park in Austin, TX for the Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival for two weekends in October, some people think up clever ways to bend the rules for certain things. This is the case of a Texas TikTok user who sneaked alcohol into the event.
Willie Nelson Delivers Emotional Message To Uvalde Victim's Parents
The music legend spoke out at a rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke.
Faith Hill Absolutely Crushed A Cover Of Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” Back In 2009
One of my all-time favorite country songs is Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man).”. The country icon sadly passed away on Tuesday morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at age 90, and I haven’t been able to get this one out of my head ever since.
LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Leaves Little to the Imagination in Photo Teasing New Album
Kelsea Ballerini is releasing her most personal album to date at midnight. Subject to Change already has a couple of singles. already has five singles that went to country radio. “HEARTFIRST” was first, and the poppier track is still a smash on the charts. Then there were “LOVE IS A COWBOY” and “THE LITTLE THINGS.” “WHAT I HAVE” is already in regular rotation, too. The track is a much more tender song. And that’s what this record is about. It’s a pretty revealing look at the things that have gone on in Ballerini’s life as she went through a divorce. The latest track dropped a week ago. It’s titled “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).”
Kelsea Ballerini On The Prowl For New ‘Sophisticated’ Man After Slapping Ex Morgan Evans With Divorce Papers
Kelsea Ballerini is hunting for a new man after dumping husband Morgan Evans — and the ambitious Nashville star wants a sophisticated man to help her make her crossover career dreams — and red-carpet appearances — a reality, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in...
Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Plunging Yellow Silk Top For CMT Artists Of The Year
Kelsea Ballerini attended the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year event in Nashville on Oct. 12. The gorgeous singer rocked the red carpet in an absolutely stunning look. Kelsea has upped her fashion game big time over the last several years, and she proved it once again at this event. For the red carpet, Kelsea wore a yellow silk plunging button up top paired with a matching side wrap skirt. The 29-year-old’s look was complete with gorgeous makeup, which featured dramatic smokey eyes, black nail polish, and natural lip gloss. Her blonde hair was styled in long wavy locks, which went perfectly with the full look, which almost resembled a posh, out of the shower with silk robe vibe. She rocked strappy sandals and showed off her toned legs with a thigh high slit as she hit the red carpet for the event. Finally, Kelsea accessorized with sparkling gold flower earrings and two statement rings to complete her outfit.
Olivia Wilde Demands Attention in Risqué Sheer Dress
While actress and director of Don't Worry Darling Olivia Wilde is going through some challenges with all the rumors, she still managed to show up to the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala in a look that made jaws drop. Wilde attended the event, which took place at the Academy Museum...
Elle King Reveals Why Making a Country Album Is a Full-Circle Moment for Her
Elle King dropped her first solo country single on Friday. “Try Jesus” is a fun song that was born out of a time in her life when she “was trying to give [her] life to something greater – and you can feel it.” A lot of people wondered what this country version of Elle King might sound like, and if “Try Jesus” is any indication of what’s to come, it’s going to be great. She spoke to People about why this record is a full-circle moment for her.
Carrie Underwood Explains How That Epic Axl Rose Collaboration Came to Be
According to country music superstar Carrie Underwood, her unforgettable collab with Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose during the Stagecoach Festival was “many years in the making.” This, the Before He Cheats singer is quick to point out, is because she has always been a big fan of the iconic rocker.
CMT Artist of the Year Highlights: Big Names and Big Smiles
The famed CMT Awards celebrated its biggest stars this weekend and the country music royalty was on display in full force. Check out photos, performances, and more from artists like Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Luke Combs, and others in this hand-dandy recap. Martina McBride kicked off the evening with a...
LISTEN: Zach Bryan Teases Unreleased Track in New Post
Zach Bryan is churning out a song a day at this point. At least. And that’s all we know about. Maybe he’s writing a dozen a day and only giving us the best one. The “Something in the Orange” singer posted yet another tease for a track that hasn’t been formally released to Twitter. Check out the clip below.
Alan Jackson’s Nashville Bar Will Honor Late Superfan From Maine
Before passing away last year, an Alan Jackson superfan shared that her final wish was to be cremated and have her ashes spread over the singer’s Nashville ranch. But Jackson did her one better. Mary Anne “Marie” Gallant made a stir in Music City when her daughter, Sue Castle,...
Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms Meeting Fiancée Firerose Over a Decade Ago in Resurfaced Comments
Back in August, Billy Ray Cyrus and his new girlfriend, Australian singer Firerose, went public with their romantic relationship. At the time, the couple was presumed to have met a year earlier during their collaboration on the song “New Day,” when Cyrus was 60 and Firerose was in her mid-20s, though her exact age remains unknown.
Amazing Renditions of ‘Amazing Grace’ by Randy Travis, Merle Haggard & Alan Jackson
The conversation about the greatest gospel hymn of all time begins and ends with “Amazing Grace.” And rightfully so. Along with “How Great Thou Art” and “I’ll Fly Away,” “Amazing Grace” is easily one of the most recognizable tunes to grace any church. In fact, it’s one of the most recognizable songs—in any genre.
Parker McCollum Opens Up About Being Compared to George Strait, John Mayer
Parker McCollum just dropped a classic country banger, “Handle on You.” And that’s not going… The post Parker McCollum Opens Up About Being Compared to George Strait, John Mayer appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Lainey Wilson Dances to Her Unreleased Song, ‘Hold My Halo’
Lainey Wilson is ready to drop the followup to her 2021 breakthrough album Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin.’ Somehow, between touring with Jon Pardi and then hopping on to Luke Combs’s ‘Middle of Somewhere’ tour, she’s found time for a ton of promotion. Bell Bottom Country is due on October 28. We’ve heard two of the tracks on country radio: “Watermelon Moonshine” and the smash hit “Heart Like a Truck.” If you’ve seen her in concert recently, you’ve also heard her version of “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes that is included.
CMT’s Final ‘Next Women of Country’ Showcase of 2022 Will Honor Loretta Lynn
CMT and City Winery Nashville will pay tribute to the late Loretta Lynn during this year’s final Next Women of Country showcase. On Tuesday, November 8th at 7:30 pm CT, the network will air CMT Next Women of Country: Celebrating the Songs of Loretta Lynn, presented by CMT Night Out Nashville and Change The Conversation. The special will celebrate Lynn’s most beloved hits.
