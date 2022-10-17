ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Restaurants Facebook Community

If you have a question about any San Antonio restaurant, someone has an answer for you on the San Antonio Restaurants Facebook page. It’s an online community of over 100,000 foodies! Joining us with more are Alan Williams and Susie Lafredo. Facebook: @sanantoniorestaurants. Instagram: sanantoniorestaurants. TikTok: @SARestaurants.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Rackspace moving out of the old Windsor Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO – Rackspace announced today that after 14 years in the old Windsor Park Mall, they be moving their headquarters to RidgeWood Plaza II on the North Side. “With the changes in our global model and new ways of working, we are relocating this office and investing in the customer and Racker experience in a new, modern location to best serve our business needs in the future,” the company said in a statement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Tu Asador is a hidden gem in Castle Hills

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – Today we’re going to Castle Hills where I found a wonderful little hidden gem among some oak trees. It's called Tu Asador. Now this was suggested to me - and I am so thankful to those of you that comment my Facebook page. I actually do read those! And I've actually tried a lot of your suggestions.
CASTLE HILLS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Miracle Body and Paint donates $15k to the San Antonio Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank received some much-needed help Friday. Miracle Body and Paint handed over a $15,000 check to the Food Bank. That's enough to provide 75,000 meals for people facing hunger during the holiday season, especially needed during a time when inflation is hitting everyone.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man charged with murder after shooting victim at LA Fitness in August

SAN ANTONIO - The man who gunned down a victim while working out at a North Side gym on has been charged with murder. Jessie MacWilliams is accused of shooting Brandon Broadnax while Broadnax was working out at a local gym back in August. Investigators say MacWilliam’s walked up behind...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

YMCA offers children a 'safe place' for gaming without fear of online predators

SAN ANTONIO - A haven for youth here in San Antonio is teaching parents and their children the skills to navigate the ever growing world of gaming in a safe environment. The YMCA's in San Antonio have become a safe haven for youth in the city. They have just opened a new state of the art gaming center where children and their parents can learn to navigate the ever changing world of gaming in a safe and supervised environment.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police searching for information in fatal North Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The police are on the lookout for the suspect responsible for murdering a man for no apparent reason. The shooting happened Oct. 14, on North Flores Street towards the North Side of San Antonio, near the downtown area. The victim, San Ramon Soto, was sitting in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man found fatally shot inside vehicle on East Side identified

SAN ANTONIO - A man who was fatally shot Monday has been identified as 24-year-old Devin Christian. Christian’s death was ruled a homicide. He was found dead inside a vehicle on the east side on Monday afternoon. Officials say he had a gunshot wound to the head. A suspect...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

More cyber attacks are targeting school districts

Cyber attacks are increasing across the globe, and many hackers are taking aim at school districts. Ransomware attacks cost US schools and colleges more than an estimated $3.5 billion in downtime alone last year, according to a new study. We've seen it happen in San Antonio. Last year, the Judson...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man identified who died trying to cross Highway 90

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiners Office has identified the man who was killed attempting to cross a highway on Tuesday night. The deadly accident happened just before 9 p.m. when police were called to Highway 90 and Cupples Road where they found the man's body. Witnesses called the police after spotting a man crossing the highway and getting hit by a moving vehicle. The driver stopped and called for help as well.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman arrested for abusing girlfriend, report says

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in custody after strangling another woman, threatening her with a knife to the throat after becoming jealous. Pearl Gonzales, 44, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault by strangulation. According to the arrest report, police said Gonzales was angry that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man dies after being hit crossing busy West Side highway

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating the death of a man who was killed trying to cross a busy highway on the West Side late Tuesday night. This is the third person in three days to be killed crossing a major highway. The deadly accident happened just before 9 p.m....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Find out where you fall in new tax brackets and when they start

SAN ANTONIO — It's the one-two punch your wallet has certainly felt. We're talking about inflation. Now, the IRS is looking to slow its impact with a change to your taxes in how much you pay. “Every year the tax brackets will jump, probably about 3%, give or take...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman dies after being struck by Dodge Ram on the highway

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has died after being hit by a Dodge Ram while walking across a highway. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m, Oct. 20, on Southwest Loop 410 towards the Southwest part of town. According to the police, the 19-year-old female was walking in the roadway...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy