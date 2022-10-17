Joel Pett: The next Great Extinction

Related
Child dies after horse and buggy was rear-ended by pickup truck. Woman and 2 other kids hurt.
The woman and three children were all thrown from the horse-drawn vehicle, Kentucky State Police said.
Appeals judges uphold conviction against Kentucky constable who planted drug evidence
The constable was convicted of violating civil rights and possessing methamphetamine to distribute.
Government should not get to make my healthcare decisions. Vote no on Amendment 2.
OpEd: A government that has the power to ban abortions has the power to intervene in other decisions: contraception, sterilization, IVF, miscarriage treatment.
Cadaver dogs, excavating machinery brought to farm where FBI is searching in Crystal Rogers case
The search in Bardstown will continue Wednesday, the FBI confirmed.
Grand jury: Kentucky bank teller faked transactions, stole more than $32,000
The woman is charged with bank fraud and identity theft.
What’s going to happen to the Parkette lot, neon sign now that the drive-in is gone?
Demolition of the drive-in began late last month. Here’s what’s coming next.
Police: Fayette County student arrested after assaulting school bus driver, stealing key
“The bus driver reported having been assaulted by a student, after which the student stole the keys to the bus,” said Lexington police spokeswoman Hannah Sloan.
2 hospitalized after car flips on I-75 in Lexington, police say
The accident happened near the 111 mile marker of I-75 southbound, according to police.
Man charged over fatal Lexington crash that prompted protests testifies in his own trial
Matthew Starling, 33, took the stand Thursday to testify while on trial for charges of manslaughter and DUI.
Man who shot teenager in Lexington sentenced to 9 years for assault, other charges
Carleton Taite II was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to assault, among other offenses.
Accidental shooting leaves 4-year-old dead in Eastern Kentucky, police say
The shooting is being investigated as an accident, according to state police.
Unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2M sold in Bowling Green. Here’s the winning numbers
Did you buy a ticket at this Bowling Green retailer?
After reckless homicide conviction, driver in deadly Lexington crash still faces lawsuit
An attorney for Sondra Morgan said the goal of the lawsuit is to “hold those responsible accountable in addition to the criminal justice system.”
Hear from UK commit Robert Dillingham. And other UK basketball recruiting links.
Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links from the Next Cats blog, which is updated regularly with the latest UK news and the biggest national stories.
New recruiting rankings confirm that UK basketball’s 2023 class will be a special one
According to the updated RSCI basketball recruiting rankings, all of Kentucky’s class of 2023 recruits are ranked in the top 25 in the nation.
Meet the top investors who have bought nearly 1,000 Lexington homes since 2019
These are the individuals and corporations who acquire residential properties by the dozens across Lexington.
How cold will this Thanksgiving be? Farmers Almanac has Kentucky weather predictions
Here’s what to expect this Thanksgiving from the Farmers’ Almanac, plus fall weather forecasts from the National Weather Service.
Calipari says Oscar Tshiebwe is recovering well from knee procedure. ‘He’s not human.’
Oscar Tshiebwe had a “minor” procedure on his knee last week and was originally scheduled to travel to SEC media day in Birmingham on Wednesday.
