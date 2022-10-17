The seven-piece superstar group announced that their oldest member, Jin, 30, will begin his mandatory military duties in October BTS are joining the military. In a move that has been long dreaded by their fans, the group's representatives confirmed Monday that all seven members of the K-Pop supergroup will fulfill their mandatory military duties. Under South Korean law, all able-bodied men are required to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military before their 30th birthday. "BIG HIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are...

