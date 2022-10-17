ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Big Hit Music have confirmed that all seven members of BTS will be serving their mandatory military terms without special exemptions. On October 17, Big Hit Music released a statement announcing that all members of BTS are planning to fulfil their mandatory military service terms as required of all able-bodied male South Korean citizens. The boyband recently performed for the first time in sixth months at their ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan on October 15, which was also live-streamed worldwide for free.
The seven-piece superstar group announced that their oldest member, Jin, 30, will begin his mandatory military duties in October BTS are joining the military. In a move that has been long dreaded by their fans, the group's representatives confirmed Monday that all seven members of the K-Pop supergroup will fulfill their mandatory military duties. Under South Korean law, all able-bodied men are required to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military before their 30th birthday. "BIG HIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are...

