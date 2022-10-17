Read full article on original website
Big Hit Music have confirmed that all seven members of BTS will be serving their mandatory military terms without special exemptions. On October 17, Big Hit Music released a statement announcing that all members of BTS are planning to fulfil their mandatory military service terms as required of all able-bodied male South Korean citizens. The boyband recently performed for the first time in sixth months at their ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan on October 15, which was also live-streamed worldwide for free.
Global superstars BTS gave a free "Yet to Come in Busan" concert in Busan, South Korea, Saturday night, lending their star power to the port city's bid to host the World Expo in 2030,. The seven members of BTS delivered a performance that was equal parts reunion,...
The guys of BTS will really be taking a break now. It was announced on Monday (October 17) that the K-pop group’s members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – are planning to enlist to “fulfill their military service,” with Jin being the first.
The seven-piece superstar group announced that their oldest member, Jin, 30, will begin his mandatory military duties in October BTS are joining the military. In a move that has been long dreaded by their fans, the group's representatives confirmed Monday that all seven members of the K-Pop supergroup will fulfill their mandatory military duties. Under South Korean law, all able-bodied men are required to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military before their 30th birthday. "BIG HIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are...
BTS announced earlier this week that they will start completing their mandatory military service in South Korea, planning to reconvene as a group in 2025.
SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - K-pop singer Jin, a member of the hit boy band BTS, will release his first official solo single next week, the seven-member band's agency said on Wednesday, following this week's announcement that he will soon start military duty.
Any hint of avoiding military service could have been disastrous for the K-pop band, as South Koreans have been unforgiving when it comes to draft dodgers.
BTS' Jin will be performing his upcoming solo single 'The Astronaut' alongside Coldplay for the first time during the band's forthcoming concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The performance will be broadcast in cinemas across the world and tickets are available now.
