Read full article on original website
Patty
4d ago
So sorry 😞. That's the reason I drive miles around that town it has the worse drivers on earth.
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
NJ Farmers' Markets, Orchards Voted Among Best in the USAMorristown MinuteBergen County, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
Elderly man missing from Barnegat found in heavily wooded area at the shore
BARNEGAT, NJ – An elderly man who went missing earlier this week in Barnegat was found by rescuers in a heavily wooded area on Thursday. Police said 82-year-old Leslie Schaffer was conscious but unable to walk or stand when rescuers located him. The search began with the Barnegat Police Department scouring through video surveillance footage from Cloverdale Park after he was last seen in the area of Nautilus Drive near the park. At one point over 80 rescuers from 15 agencies searched the woods in the park using drones, horses, ATVs, K-9s and a New Jersey State Police Helicopter. “After The post Elderly man missing from Barnegat found in heavily wooded area at the shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Rutgers student killed in Route 9 crash
Authorities have identified a 22-year-old Middlesex County man as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Old Bridge. Driton Guze, of Old Bridge, was traveling south on Route 9 at about 6:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car, crossed over the grass median and was struck by a northbound pickup truck whose driver wasn’t able to stop in time, township police said.
N.J. boy 7, critically injured after being struck by car after getting off school bus, cops say
A 7-year-old boy was critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle while walking home just after being dropped off by his school bus Thursday afternoon in Burlington County, officials said. The driver of the car stopped and cooperated with police after hitting the boy around 3:20 p.m. on...
fox29.com
Man dead after crashing car into 2 FedEx trucks in Deptford Township, police say
DEPTFORD TWP, N.J. - Deptford Township Police Department are investigating a car crash that left a man dead on Tuesday morning. Just before 9 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Clements Bridge Road, right along the Camden County border, for reports of a vehicle collision. Police say after...
Police: Rutgers University student killed in crash in Old Bridge
A Rutgers University student was killed in a crash in Old Bridge, according to police.
Couple arrested after toddler overdoses in New Jersey: DA
FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — A couple from Wall Township was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child after their toddler apparently overdosed on drugs, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Wednesday. Police on Monday night received a report of a possible overdose on the 1100 block of 17th Avenue. Prosecutors said […]
fox29.com
Police: Nearly 300 cars 'takeover' Neshaminy Mall as concerns grow about car meetups
BENSALEM, Pa. - The Bensalem Township Police Department is drafting a plan to combat car meetups after nearly 300 cars gathered at Neshaminy Mall over the weekend. According to police, the large number of cars gathered at the mall on Saturday around 11:30 p.m., more than three hours after the mall closed for the night.
82-year-old Ocean County, NJ, Man With Cognitive Disability Missing
Police are asking for your help finding an 82-year-old Ocean County man who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon. Barnegat Police are looking for Leslie Shaffer, who is described as 6' 1" tall, 162 pounds, and possibly wearing a gray sweatsuit. Shaffer was last seen at approximately 4:15 PM and...
3 teens missing after being together at convenience store in Central Jersey, cops say
Update: The three teens were located, according to police. Three teenagers who were last seen together at a QuickChek store in Piscataway on Monday night are missing, officials said Wednesday. The three were at the convenience store on the corner of Mountain Avenue and William Street around 8:45 p.m., according...
Car Crashes After Driver Swerves To Avoid Deer In Lehigh Valley: Police
A driver hit a tree after swerving to avoid a deer in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said. The crash happened on the 300 block of Mickley Road in Whitehall Township on the morning of Monday, Oct. 17, according to LehighValleyLive. The driver was alone in the car when it crashed...
News 12
Police: Woman killed, 2 girls injured when car rams into Lakewood food pantry
Authorities said a woman was killed and two children were injured when a car plowed into them while they were at a food pantry Saturday morning in Lakewood. A makeshift memorial was erected Sunday morning for the woman who died in the accident in the parking lot of St. Vincent De Paul's Food Pantry.
Florida couple manipulates school in Bay Head, NJ by invoicing them for 20 laptops
The Bay Head Police Department with assistance from Point Pleasant Borough Police were able to stop a pair of criminals in their tracks as they tried to scam a local elementary school. Bay Head Police said that an employee at the Bay Head School opened up an invoice for their...
Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation
Authorities say four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter,...
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New Jersey
While New Jersey consistently ranks as one of the safest states in the country, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous cities and crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
Prosecutor: Mother charged in death of toddler who overdosed on fentanyl
A Lacey Township woman has been charged with aggravated manslaughter after her 2-year-old son died from ingesting fentanyl.
2-Year-Old Son Died Of Fentanyl Overdose, South Jersey Mother Charged: Prosecutor
A 34-year-old woman from Ocean County has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son, authorities said. Natalie Sabie, of Lacey Township, was charged in connection with a drug overdose death, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lacey Township Chief of Police Michael DiBella.
Man's body found submerged inside vehicle in Neshaminy Creek
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- A 56-year-old man's body was found inside a vehicle that submerged in Neshaminy Creek on Thursday, the Bucks County Coroner's Office announced. The incident happened on the 1000 block of Totem Lane in Bensalem.At around noon, fire departments and rescue crews located the vehicle in the water. The man's name won't be released until the next of kin is notified. Bristol Township Police are investigating the incident.
This Over the Top Decorated Halloween Yard Is Amazing in Barnegat, NJ
This house has a walk-through in the front yard, also. It looks incredibly scary and the owners of the house are raising money for a wonderful cause -Wounded Warrior Project. This year we are accepting donations for Wounded Warrior Project, and so far we are over $500. I am a Marine Corps Combat Veteran Infantryman so supporting our Vets is something we do as frequently as possible.
Big Changes for NJ’s Teen Drivers – What You Need to Know
There are nearly 6.4 million licensed drivers driving an average of 12,000 miles per year on 39,000 miles of roadways in the most densely populated state of New Jersey. New drivers, however, are put into that mix with little to no real roadway driving experience. Under current law, New Jersey...
Man Convicted For Trafficking Cocaine
MONMOUTH COUNTY – Following a two-week trial, a man has been convicted of trafficking multiple drugs throughout the county, officials said. Damion Helmes, 42, of Cliffwood, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base, one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, one count of possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base, and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Helmes was found not guilty of two firearms offenses.
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 7