Nevada State

Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook- 10/21/2022

We keep it dry through Friday with a few clouds passing through at times. Temperatures remain above average with highs holding in the mid 80s. A cold front dropping in for the weekend will bring gusty wind, cooler air, and the chance for a few showers. We’ll see overnight temperatures...
LAS VEGAS, NV

