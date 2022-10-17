Read full article on original website
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Son of Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman accused in North Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The son of Nevada Senator Pat Spearman is accused in a shooting Thursday night in North Las Vegas. According to police, Naonche Tamar Osborne, 21, was accused in a shooting that occurred at about 6:43 p.m. Thursday at a residence near the 4100 block of Erinbird.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada State Police releases surveillance photos in search for hit and run suspect
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police released new surveillance photos in search for a suspect in a deadly hit and run crash. The crash happened on 215 westbound at N. Durango around 9 p.m. Oct. 19. Preliminary details from state troopers reveal a red Yamaha motorcycle was traveling...
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County issues air quality dust advisory for Las Vegas Valley on Saturday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued a dust advisory for the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday due to elevated levels of blowing dust due as a result of high winds in the forecast for the area. Officials advise that unhealthy levels of...
Fox5 KVVU
Man wanted in Las Vegas woman’s death now also wanted in Arizona homicide
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who is wanted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in connection with the death of a woman following a dispute is now also wanted by authorities in Arizona. On Wednesday, Las Vegas police advised that they were searching for Hunter Allen McGuire,...
Fox5 KVVU
Slap fighting gets stamp of approval in Nevada, a sport where opponents slap each other
Liquidation store sells furniture and more from Las Vegas Strip properties. The Liquidators located on Arville and Harmon sell furniture from Las Vegas hotels and casinos for a cheaper price. Updated: 14 hours ago. The man accused in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas reporter was denied bail on...
Fox5 KVVU
Liquidation store sells furniture and more from Las Vegas Strip properties
Slap fighting gets stamp of approval in Nevada, a sport where opponents slap each other. In the “Entertainment Capital of the World” and in the Silver State, a quickly-growing new sport is coming, and we promise we’re not making this up: it’s called slap fighting. Updated:...
Fox5 KVVU
SNWA discusses drinking water after boy dies from brain-eating amoeba likely contracted at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Health officials say a Clark County boy died from a brain-eating amoeba after they believe he was exposed on the Arizona side of Lake Mead in early October. The CDC notified the Southern Nevada Health District that Naegleria fowleri was confirmed as the cause of...
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook- 10/21/2022
We keep it dry through Friday with a few clouds passing through at times. Temperatures remain above average with highs holding in the mid 80s. A cold front dropping in for the weekend will bring gusty wind, cooler air, and the chance for a few showers. We’ll see overnight temperatures...
Fox5 KVVU
Former UNLV basketball star turned CEO of new Las Vegas resort, sports facility reveals plans
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s been a project in the works for more than a decade now but developers say the All Net Resort and Arena on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip is finally ready to move to forward with construction. On Wednesday, the group...
Comments / 1